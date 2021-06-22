Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Channel Your Inner Zebra: Be The Unicorn That You Are 🦄

Society likes to put us all in boxes, and tell us what to do, and who to be…. But, that kind of life isn’t filled with the ALIVENESS you feel when you are living your most authentic, aligned life that just feeeeels right for you… Dare to be different. Dare to be a trailblazer! Build […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Society likes to put us all in boxes, and tell us what to do, and who to be….

But, that kind of life isn’t filled with the ALIVENESS you feel when you are living your most authentic, aligned life that just feeeeels right for you…

Dare to be different.

Dare to be a trailblazer!

Build the business and life of your dreams!

Dare to be who you were created to be…

don’t you dare dim your light…

The world NEEDS you to show up, step up, level up…and just BE you!

You are a world changer, a dreamer of magical dreams, a believer, a magic-maker… 🎩

Dare to be BOLDLY, unapologetically YOU! 💃🏻🙌🏻

You were born to stand out!

Channel your inner zebra! 🦓

Allow yourself to receive the beautiful serendipities and blessings life wants to lavish you with!

You are MAGIC. ✨

It’s time that you see that, and shine your light bright! 😁

Be the unicorn that you are! 🦄

You are magnificent!

I’m cheering you on!! 📣🙌🏻🎉

If you’re ready to step boldly into your power, your purpose, and awaken the goddess within…DM me the word READY to apply to work with me in my 6-Month “Roots 🌳 & Wings” 🦋 Mentorship Program for heart-centered healers and soulful entrepreneurs.

I only work with a very select few to ensure an intimate group in this deeply transformational experience.

This offer is NOT for you if you aren’t ready to step boldly into your purpose, and you aren’t ready to do the work of shifting those limiting beliefs. Only those who are READY to make big changes and feel called to blaze your own trail – to create the life and business of your dreams should apply. I’m ready to see you shine, soul sisters! ❤️✨

.
.
.
.

rootsandwings #zebra #soulsisters #unicornvibes #youaremagic #coachforwomen #womenfounders #transformationalcoach #dreamBIG #intuitivecoach #spiritualcoach #liveyourdreams #liveyourpurpose #manifestationbabe #bossbabes #mindsetcoach #womeninbusiness #femalebusinesscoach #trailblazers #energyhealers #yogainspiration #womensupportingwomen #shineyourlight #freespirits #manifestyourdreams #empoweredwomenempowerwomen #strongwomen

    Amber Bartek, Founder, Intuitive Healer, Spiritual Coach at Shine Your Light

    homeschool mama, award-winning, published intuitive artist, writer, photographer & poet. restorative yin yoga + meditation teacher. intuitive healer & transformational coach.
    host of the ‘shine your light’ podcast
    divine feminine embodiment, self-love + women’s transformational healing
    helping you nourish: heart, mind, body + soul
    awaken the goddess within + come home to your soul 💖✨
    radiate love ❤️✨

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How To Step Up And Stand Out To Create A Life Full Of Meaning

    by Tony Fahkry
    Community//

    Why leaving everything to move to paradise was a bad decision

    by Marijke de Jong
    Community//

    IF YOU WANT SUCCESS, BREAK YOUR COMFORT ZONE!

    by Abu ZURAYN
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.