Chanin Kelly-Rae: “Be an effective communicator!”

Chanin Kelly-Rae is the Founder and CEO of Chanin Kelly-Rae Consulting, a Diversity Management firm that specializes in Organizational Equity Needs Assessments & Strategic Planning, Policy Development, Speaking and Executive Coaching. Founded in 2001, the goal for this sought after Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) practitioner is to identify the divide between leadership intent vs decision making impact and find solutions where people feel trusted, valued and respected. “Build Nothing for Them, Without Them” is her guiding philosophy when bridging gaps and conducting life changing work in organizations across the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I started my professional career as an educator. I taught middle and high school students. Once I got to know the lives of my students more closely (beyond the curriculum), I realized that life was getting in the way of them learning. So I started working to develop them outside the classroom so they could better process and receive information for their betterment. Then I realized there was work that needed to happen within the families so they could advocate for their children, as well as themselves. I ultimately left the classroom to work in the community to have a greater impact and help strengthen groups, especially marginalized groups. Then to better position organizations I had to prepare the leaders. My backstory as a coach is born out of a desire to help organizations/corporations have the tools, insight and resources necessary to follow their own growth journey into best practices. I have been coaching for past 20 years and I have done it without a title for 30 years

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1- PURPOSE — Everything I do is purpose driven. I live by this mantra, “Have purpose and make a difference for yourself, family and the world” Purpose is the lens that I do everything. When I meet with a leader I always ask them “What is your WHY?” This information helps me hold them accountable to their purpose.

2 — LEAD WITH VALUE — My values are my true north. I often refer to a quote by executive, Ken Chenault “Dedicate yourself to a core set of values. Without them, you will never be able to find personal fulfillment, and you will never be able to lead effectively.”

3 — BE HONEST — I conduct my business in a way that I am always transparent and visible so I can be held accountable. My time at Amazon Web Services is a public example where I was honest. I was hired as one of the global mangers of diversity. During my time at Amazon, I was very honest with the top executives about what I knew to be wrong within the company as well as growth opportunities for the company. I was blunt and honest. I wanted to make sure that the conversations I was having were for the health and well being of its employees.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

I wake up at least two hours before my workday begins. This allows me to properly prepare for my day. My preparation sets everybody up for success. I do my homework so I am always going into a meeting ready and showing up prepared. I also practice mindfulness and make self care a habit.

I have also made a habit of bringing in other people who are masters in their own space and then trusting them to do what they do really well.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

It’s critically important to have good habits. We go into auto pilot mode. You are trying to give so much to others that you never stop to do for yourself. If you cant breathe into the mask in front of you, then you cant help anyone else.

There was a time in my career where I would stay up all night working. My husband would come in my office in the morning and say “have you been here all night?” I would forgo sleep for work. At some point I would crash. Like a cell phone, we have to put it down and charge it. Now, I like to unplug and get recharged. I have a purpose for LIFE too and I want to be energized for it.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Write them down, share with other people, and calendar the things that are important to you. You have got to schedule it and not compromise. Share it with someone who will nudge you and remind you of what you are trying to develop. To stop a bad habit, you need to look at the upcoming year and map it out. You need to set a goal and create an infrastructure. When making a commitment to change you should ask yourself, Why are you doing it? Your “why” will help you and give you fuel. You should also find an ally who will help you — an accountability coach. To break a habit, you need to plan, prepare, and execute. If you want to stop eating fast food and going to drive-thru then you have to meal prep. Choose a day, maybe Sunday, so you can make it a family activity.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Teach them how to do it then coach them through it.“ I learned this from my late father, Gus Kelly. He was a small business owner who knew people more than anything. He always said its not enough to teach them, you have to coach them through it. They will need access to you to ask questions and trouble shoot.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

In the shadow of George Floyd’s murder, I have worked with several city employees including police departments in Washington state. Always going back to my guiding philosophy, “Build Nothing for us Without Us” the work with these cities has opened dialog in these communities. The work I have been doing is improving sense of belonging and safety.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1 — Executive experience! You need deep reach experience. You need to be able to talk about leadership from a 30,000 foot view of the top executive and understand the why’s of different roles.. A coach with experience will understand the dynamics of relationships, imposter syndrome, and the very small circle of the top leaders. An executive cant hang around the water cooler talking about possible layoffs.

2 — A successful coach must have the ability to both listen and hear without judgement.

3 — A successful coach should have a growth mindset and they should always see themselves learning. You have to stay coachable and continue to grow .You have to stay in forefront of change with a deep understanding and value for the role (and influence) of diversity and how it will effect growth. We must recognize that every human exists on a specific plane — we are all intersectional in our diversity. There is not a one size fits all for coaching.

4 — Be an effective communicator! A good coach will track, understand and follow what you are saying so they can act on it.

5 — Be honest! You cant tell people what they want to hear, you have to tell them the truth. Some coaches are concerned with keeping the client happy and getting referrals. Some don’t want to challenge a client on issues that are challenging. For instance, if a client doesn’t value time, then hold them accountable. Be honest about their shortcomings. You can never fix something that you don’t acknowledge as a problem. “Yes” people will be around — put yourself in a position that is not right. When they get defensive and push back, don’t let up. When employees cant push back the leader cant grow. I have been doing this work for 20 years so I grew into this but I have found it essential to my success.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Showing up thinking they know everything and believing there is a one size fits all when coaching. You have to see each client nuanced and unique. You can avoid this by listening and learning the person sitting in front of you.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

To create a “wow” customer experience, you should engage in the deeper conversation that will help your client create their own elevator speech for their own personal WHY. They are leaving me knowing how they dream to show up in the world and how they can control their own destiny.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Word of mouth has been best lead generator for me. Its important to always show up as your best self especially when presenting at conferences, etc. Its paramount to always offer who you are and what you know in public spaces.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Health, wellness and self care is so important. The best things coaches can do is put bookends on your day. Make sure you clock out and take time for family and friends. Always remember to eat well, rest, and exercise.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage people to be very brave, speak their truth and advocate for themselves always! I have always been intrigued by the “overview effect.” The experience of seeing the Earth from a distance, especially from orbit or the Moon, and realizing the inherent unity and oneness of everything on the planet. If we all had this understanding that there is just one US and we have to take care of each other.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would want to meet withMae Jemison, the first black woman to travel into space. As someone who has been in space and seen the world from a far, I would love to discuss the overview effect and how (and IF) it shifted her thinking. We could discuss diversity, inclusion and ways to make the world one.

