Changing The Narrative Around Addiction

My name is Brodie Kern. I’m a father, a husband, and an influential entrepreneur… but most importantly i’m a recovering alcoholic.



If you are newly sober, battling addiction or have a family member who struggles keep reading because i am about to share with you why every single day when i wake up the thing i am most grateful for is the fact that i possess the disease of alcoholism.



Right now addiction is a hot topic of conversation. The opioid crisis is at an all time high and the rate at which people are overdosing does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Addiction is one of the most violent diseases known to man. It will thrash a career, a family, anything in its path. Addicts will completely change everything they know to be true about themselves in the pursuit of their next drink or drug, a single moment of relief from the uncontrollable insanity that they experience inside their own minds.



The mind of an addict can be an absolute prison, a place where you are completely trapped due to the fact that you are the only person in the world who knows you well enough to build an inescapable hell. I look at my own mind as a nuclear reactor, something that has the capacity to generate more power than anything on the planet… we will get into this a little bit later.



Understanding the disease of alcoholism is one of the hardest things for the average person to wrap their head around. “Why can’t they just not drink” “Why are they willing to destroy their entire lives over something as small as a beer” these on the surface or quite possibly the most reasonable questions i have ever seen asked. But in the mind of the alcoholic, it’s a very different story. To me how someone can drink 2 beers and stop is as incomprehensible as how far away the sun is, it simply just does not compute.



The alcoholic doesn’t just process the consumption of mind altering substances this way, rather everything they look at. From a very young age I heard the word moderation A LOT. It was a broken record always playing with my parents, teachers, friends and family. They thought this was a flaw, a chinc in my armor. Little did they know this would turn out to be my superpower (Yes, it did almost kill me but here we are)



This obsessive nature did in fact lead me deep into addiction. Nearly taking my life, the year that i was 21 years old i managed to overdose 6 times, i had seizures & hospital visits were a regular occurance. I was by far one of the most turbulent young men in all of the midwest. So turbulent in fact that I landed myself in a treatment facility shortly after flatlining in the hospital. After leaving a hospital in Springfield, Missouri after walking in with a .457 BAC (Blood alcohol content) I was transferred to a rehab in the middle of nowhere missouri where i was introduced to this annoying, and utterly stupid cult known as Alcoholics Anonymous.



Yeah i know, that was a little harsh but that’s exactly how i felt when i got there. I was stuck in podunk Missouri for 30 days with no friends, no family, no cell phone… and worst of all, NO DRUGS. Life as i knew it seemed far far away but each day that i managed to not drink or use i gained a little bit of clarity. I started to see parts of myself I hadn’t seen in a very long time. Still to this day one of top 3 most emotional moments of my life behind marrying my amazing wife and watching my son Cruz being born is when my father who had supported me when without a doubt every parent in the world wouldn’t have, looked at me with tears in his eyes and said “this is the first time i have seen my son in 5 years” This moment really might have been the first time i realized the carnage i had left in my past. A complete trail of destruction. But here I was, given a fresh start and a path for a new life. The 12 steps of AA little did i know or want to admit would be the catalyst for what my life would become.



For nearly a century no doctor, therapist, shaman or amount of willpower has been able to cure the hopeless alcoholic but two men named Bill & Bob in the 1920’s stumbled upon a solution that would go on to save millions of lives. A simple way of life, a spiritual solution for the disease of alcoholism. They told me “Brodie, contrary to your belief you are not special. If we have done it, so can you” and for me that was enough, i didn’t really have any other solution so i thought why not?



I followed their advice of living in the present moment and taking things one day at a time. After leaving rehab and following these simple steps my life started to change, and i’m talking FAST. I got a job at a restaurant and what seemed like overnight I was managing the entire place. When i left there i got into real estate and within 8 months had sold 46 homes, i was literally one of the most successful first year agents ever to hit our market, I started running ultra marathons, taking on new hobbies that created radical life change and was able to do them 10 times faster than anyone i knew.



It wasn’t because I was incredibly smart, or incredibly talented, I simply just approached everything with the same level of tenacity that I did addiction. I hear the word moderation today as much as I did when i was that obsessive little boy but today the people in my life understand me. They understand the hunger and passion in which I take on the world.



As we are approaching the end of whatever this collection of words is, I’m sure you can tell i dont write. Literally ive never published an article, but this narrative around what it means to be an addict or an alcoholic has to change, the individuals who are struggling must know that they have a gift. So here i am stepping up, sharing my thoughts however uncollected they may seem i hope this piece reaches someone who needs to hear it.



If you are struggling with substance abuse, weather the storm, find help. Because if you can make it out of the darkness you will find yourself to be more powerful, more passionate and more capable of creating impact for others than anyone in the world.



In just 5 short years I have built a beautiful family, healthy relationships, multiple companies that create worldwide impact, and it’s all because of the disease of alcoholism and the gifts it has given me.

Feel free to reach out to me on Instagram @brodiekern if you or a family member need help

