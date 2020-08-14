Changing Perspectives in Management

Meaning and Definition

Management refers to the coordination and administration of an organization to accomplish the organizational objectives. It comprises of different management functions such as Planning, Organising, Staffing, Directing, and Controlling.

In the words of Mary Parker Follet, Management can be defined as the art of getting things done through people.

There are numerous examples that illustrate how management has been practiced for years.

Firstly, the Egyptian Pyramids are nothing but a true example of efficient management. Secondly, the Great Wall of China is yet another exemplary which exhibits how well things were managed that result in something worth appreciation. Other examples of early management include assembly line, accounting systems, and numerous personnel functions.

In addition, Adam Smith the Father of Economics and author of The Wealth of Nations published in 1776, has brilliantly stated the economic advantages of the Division of Labour. Division of Labour refers to the breakdown of complex tasks into simpler, repetitive tasks.

Lastly, the introduction of the Industrial revolution came in increased dependency on machinery combined with the division of labor. Moreover, following the different management functions became a mandate.

Functions of Management

The various functions which combined together help in the smooth functioning of an organization are:

Planning: It simply means to decide on what steps and measures to be taken to efficiently carry out the activities in an organization.

Organizing: It is the optimum utilization of the resources to enable a successful implementation of plans.

Staffing: This comprises of recruitment, Job analysis, and hiring the individuals for appropriate roles.

Leading/Directing: This function aims at understanding the situation and getting the people to do their jobs.

Controlling/Monitoring: It refers to the assessment of implemented plans, which may be modified on the basis of feedback.

Management’s Relation to Other Fields of Study:

Management courses share a rich heritage with the different humanities and social science disciplines, naming a few of them would include:-

Anthropology: It means the study of societies, which helps us to comprehend the different human activities, behavior, and attitudes of people.

Sociology: It refers to the study of people in relation to their fellow human beings.

Psychology: It aims at examining or comprehending the way things are particularly in terms of nature, values.

Political Science: It aims at studying the behavior of individuals in a political environment.

Economics: It is all about the allocation of resources, choosing from the set of alternatives, and maximizing profits.

Management Style

A Management style simply refers to the style or manner adopted by an organization to achieve its goals. It comprises decision making, how things, tasks, or activities are planned, and how they exercise their authority.

Moreover, a Management style might not be the same, it can vary by company, management level, and individual to individual.

Adapting the Right Management Style to Increase the Overall Effectiveness

The success and image of an organization depends a lot on the way the management deals with its employees. The crux is that adopting the wrong management style could result in demotivation, decreases productivity, increases attrition, and forces them to, leave.

Thus, an organization should strive to adopt the most appropriate management style to achieve its organizational objectives.

Figuring out the most appropriate style for your team depends on the a) needs of your team b) manager’s skills, knowledge, experience, and c) work culture.

The most amazing managers mold their approach in accordance to their team and easily switch between the different styles according to situations.

Conclusion

The different management practices exhibit the times and social conditions adopted by different organizations with respect to change in technology and different developing web-based operations. Moreover, it seems that different cultures adopt different management styles.

Nowadays, it has been observed that all managers use such management techniques which consist of Planning, Organizing, Staffing, and Controlling. This is primarily because a manager plays different roles in an organization.

Thus, the new business models are nothing but a reflection of information that can be shared and exchanged timely and instantaneously anywhere on this planet.