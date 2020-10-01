Changing Our Worldview

The multiple crises of 2020 have brought us to a historic change point, one of those rare moments in history when so much of usual life has been disrupted there’s widespread hope we can live differently.

And we have an opportunity to fundamentally re-imagine our life, and revisit the lens through which we see the world, our worldview.

And maybe reconnect with an intuitive realization that we’re woven into a conscious Universe.

Perhaps 2020 marks the beginning of a widespread change, a time when we begin to let go of 20th century views of the world and our Universe.

The worldview of separation, heirarchy and domination that so characterized 20th century western culture isn’t fit for purpose in the 21st.

We’re not actually separate from each other, we just appear to be.

And mindfulness meditation helps us dissolve our thoughts and find the

inner conscious space that joins us into consciousness throughout the Universe.

The reality of living in a separate human body is usually so at the center of our mind it persuades us our conscious awareness is also separate.

We might though, adopt a 21st century worldview in sync with the physics research community that discovered, 100 years ago, that apparently solid, material stuff including our human body, is actually just clusters of wave patterns in a field of cosmic energy.

A cosmic energy field that’s also a field of universal consciousness.

The 2020 global crisis may begin the process of letting go of a conventional worldview that we inherit from the past and haven’t yet updated.

Focusing our attention inwardly helps us find a conscious realization of the aware space inside us and know intuitively that it’s a universal consciousness that exists everywhere.

And we realize we’re entirely woven into a conscious Universe.

We’re not separate from all life, we’re meshed into it.

And our sense of separation, from each other and our world, has become toxic, and climate change is now occurring.

The exchange and recycling of oxygen and carbon dioxide on our planet between 7.8 billion people and three trillion trees is essential to human life.

And we’ve maybe assumed we can rely on the natural processes of the

planet to continue happening, even though we’re entirely meshed into those processes and our daily choices affect them.

As we ask ourselves the question: where’s my attention focused right now? and bring finding an inner focus of attention regularly into our everyday life, we can dissolve our identification with our separate body and find the one consciousness inside all of us.

Inwardly focusing our attention helps us dissolve our thoughts of separation and find the single conscious space inside all of us that joins us into one common humanity and one planet.

It causes us to reach deeper into ourselves, finding inspiration for change.

And we can rediscover something intrinsic to our nature as human beings, something more universal than we were living with previously.

We’re a part of the conscious Universe, interwoven into all life everywhere.

Focusing our attention into the inner conscious space helps us find the intuitive guidance, the energy, and enthusiasm to bring positive change into the world.

And we can find the inspiration to change our life, if we need to.

It’s now widely accepted that we need to exercise our body regularly to stay in shape.

Somehow though, there isn’t yet widespread acceptance of the need to inwardly focus our attention regularly, to remain in sync with universal consciousness.

This consciousness, the raw stuff of our conscious awareness before it becomes thought, is a fundamental element present everywhere in the Universe.

We don’t create consciousness with our separate brain, we tune in to it, as though our brain were a radio picking up a universal signal.

And when we get out of sync with this universal consciousness, we notice we’re becoming unhappy.

Worse than this, we start to make choices that are out of sync with other people, our environment and all life around us.

Choices that don’t work well for the planet and have an adverse effect on the environment we all live in.

A universal consciousness inside all of us and everywhere throughout the Universe is continuously becoming electrons, flowers, trees and human beings.

Moment by moment it’s changing the fabric of itself into all life and all experience of life.

This is the raw stuff of universal consciousness itself and we can find it inside us.

Separation thinking has been obscuring the reality that everyone is always connected to everyone else, and we’re meshed into all life on our planet.

Letting go of our 20th century worldview of separation from each other and practicing mindfulness to dissolve our usual and conventional view of reality, helps us find a universal consciousness un-altered by thought, like an ocean untouched by wind.

And reconnect with an intuitive realization that we’re woven into a conscious Universe.

“As a man who has devoted his whole life to the most clear headed science, to the study of matter, I can tell you as a result of my research about atoms this much: There is no matter as such. All matter originates and exists only by virtue of a force which brings the particles of an atom to vibration and holds this most minute solar system of the atom together. We must assume behind this force the existence of a conscious and intelligent spirit. This spirit is the matrix of all matter.” Max Planck 1944. Winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics 1918.

Paul Mulliner 2020

This article was first published here on Medium.com