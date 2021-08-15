Changed the Conversation About Athletes’ Mental Health

Even before Simone Biles threw the Olympics off its axis, Jessica Bartley knew mental health issues were weighing heavily on the athletes in Tokyo. Bartley, a psychologist and the director of mental health services for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, says her team received about 10 requests daily during the Games to support athletes’ mental health needs.

Most of the calls did not come directly from athletes, but from “a tip from someone around the athlete, who alerted us to a situation,” she says. These requests involved everything from struggles while in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, to receiving unexpected news from back home, to not performing as anticipated at the Games. Of the requests that Bartley’s mental health team received, there were a handful of cases that indicated a potentially more serious issue, so Bartley or a member of her team immediately called the athlete and inquired about their mental state to determine if they needed additional mental health support, and to ensure they were in touch with their regular support team from home if they had one. If they didn’t have one, Bartley was ready to connect them with resources to help.

“The Games are really an incredible opportunity to start to have those conversations,” says Bartley, whose group is the first to travel with Team USA specifically to support the mental well-being of athletes. The Tokyo Olympics, taking place amid a pandemic that has had a massive impact on global mental health, was always going to present additional challenges for the competitors. But once Biles pulled out of the women’s gymnastics team event to focus on her mental health and physical safety, the issue became a defining theme of the Games. And her courageous choice, amplified by the global spotlight of the Games, created a rare opportunity for moving the discussion from raising awareness to positive action.

In Tokyo, Biles’ fellow Olympians recognized the gravity of the moment. “With everything that Simone has gone through, I’m really proud of her and the way she is standing up for herself but also making things better for others and bringing a lot to the forefront of these conversations,” says Allyson Felix, who became America’s most decorated track and field Olympian ever when she won her 11th career medal in Tokyo.

Throughout the Olympic Village, athletes supported Biles—and recognized some of their own struggles in hers. “I know what it’s like to have severe mental health issues,” says Kate Nye, a U.S. weightlifter who earned silver in Tokyo. “As someone with bipolar disorder and ADHD, I could definitely relate to the overwhelming nature of sport. I’m of the opinion that you have to put yourself first. She should have done what was best for her, and she did.”

“To be able to overcome your own ego and step aside, that’s huge,” says Alex Bowen, a member of Team USA’s men’s water polo team, of Biles’ decision. “That’s a mental marvel. It’s something we all try hopefully to do all the time, but I don’t think many people can do that.”

Biles certainly isn’t the first athlete to experience the crushing pressure that comes from being an Olympic favorite, nor the first to open up about struggles with mental health. Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic athlete in history, has been candid about his struggles with depression. Like Biles, Phelps bore the weight of a nation as the face of an entire Olympics—unique pressures he detailed in a 2020 documentary The Weight of Gold. And leading up to the Olympics, tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open and skipped Wimbledon in an act of self-protection and mental preservation.

For Olympians, the burden of expectation can be particularly debilitating. Not only is their performance the culmination of four years of training, sacrifice and emotional and physical struggle, but the personal stakes are amplified exponentially by having their individual success held up as the symbol of a nation’s hopes and expectations. “People have no idea what is going on behind the scenes, and just judge us from our social media,” Biles said. “You guys have no idea what we are going through.”

“We are still human,” says Nye. “It’s hard for some people to understand because they just see us through their computer or TV screens.”

Japanese gymnast Mai Murakami, who tied for bronze in the floor exercise event final, broke down in tears when talking to reporters about her journey to the podium. The Japanese public has been sharply divided over the Olympics, with many feeling strongly that the government and Olympic organizers should have canceled the Games in light of the pandemic, and that holding the Games is putting the Japanese populace at risk. That criticism has created an added level of pressure on Japanese athletes competing in Tokyo, and they have become the target of vicious social media comments leading up to the Games, which has significantly impacted their mental health. “I know there are people who are against the Olympics,” Murakami said. “But even if I didn’t want to see such comments, they reached me, and it really made me feel terrible. That was really upsetting and sad.”