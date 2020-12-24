Change is the one that never change. Everyone change, everything change. No body can control over the changes. We faced so changes during this COVID 19 pandemic. The world changed upside down. Lots of losses, economic crisis, lock down… we faced so many unexpected happenings around us. This is life. But we sometimes forget the blessings we have, we keep on complaining, keep on clinging to certain issues.

We never change ourselves but we expect changes from others. Is that possible? Obviously not.. If want to see the change, be a change. Change yourself for enjoy the goodness. Change everything if you want to live, achieve success in life. From your habits, routine, hobbies, attitude…change everything to see the changes outwards. Change your mind, your thoughts. Then everything fall in one place… better life.