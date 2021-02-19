Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Change Your Self Image with These 3 Steps!

“The beliefs and evaluations people hold about themselves determine who they are, what they can do and what they can become” -Burns, Psychologist I am inviting you to really sit with this. Have you considered that self image — which is basically how we view or see ourselves — often what determines our personality, our […]

By

“The beliefs and evaluations people hold about themselves determine who they are, what they can do and what they can become” -Burns, Psychologist

I am inviting you to really sit with this.

Have you considered that self image — which is basically how we view or see ourselves — often what determines our personality, our success at work, our relationships, and our wellbeing as a whole?

Do you ever find yourself working too hard, feeling overwhelmed and stressed?

Have you considered that it’s a cue that negative self perception might be driving that. Let me ask you — What are you thinking and feeling about yourself in those moments?

When I have asked this question, many of my clients have said “I am not good enough”

Now, ask yourself, can I choose a different way of feeling right now?

Can you see how it’s a choice then. To dive deep into this, please listen to my latest podcast episode.

That change in self perception — from feeling like your life is not in your control to being the “master of your fate” like William Ernest Henley wrote — is all up to you!

Are you realizing how powerful this is?

So, here are some powerful steps you can take to change your self image:

  1. Pause. Anytime you’re feeling out of peace, angry, overwhelmed, anxious, over-thinking, or you find yourself working too hard — then you know it’s time to pause. Take a deep breath.
  2. Change Your Thoughts. Ask yourself, “Do I like how I am feeling and thinking?”, “Is this thought expansive or constrictive?”. If it’s not where you want it to be, then here’s where choice comes in — change your thoughts.
  3. Sit in Silence. To me, this is the most important step — I get all my downloads from this place. Practice praising yourself.

Xo,

    Padma Ali, LMFT, CPCC, Master Coach and Guide at Padma Ali LLC

    Padma Ali is a Master Coach and Guide with a two decade background in Neuropsychology. She helps evolved leaders and executives unlock their highest potential using her unique N.E.W You Blueprint (C) methodology. This combination of Neuropsychology and Ancient Healing practices helps her clients achieve long lasting transformation.

    She is an avid practitioner of mindfulness and meditation.  She loves reading, spending time in nature and hanging out with her family.

    For more information, visit Padma's website

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

