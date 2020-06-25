Change-Maker

Tyrone Neal

We only live once, but if we do it right, come on y’all once is enough. Live better!

My name is Tyrone Neal and I’m founder and creator of the Bully Me To Sleep movement. I’m just an ordinary person who is fed up with the direction our youth is heading. I want us to be better, and for us to be better we have to do better. I’ve grew up in some of the toughest cities in America and I witnessed a lot. I don’t like a lot of things that I have seen or heard about and I’m here to make my stance. My mission is to get an army of people like me to tackle this task with. I’m a new author, born and raised in the Bronx, New York. I also grew up in place I do call home as well in Newport R.I and Baltimore MD. I grew up in the inner cities of them states and I have been on both sides of the law. I’m on the lawful and good sides now and have been for some time but I would love to help change a lot of things I’ve witnessed in this cold world.

Tell us about your Business.

I have a book and clothing line out. I also lead an anti-bullying movement which is building by the minute. ‘Bully Me To Sleep’ is the title to all three endeavors which I’m the sole proprietor for. The movement and stance is to get as many people on board as possible to help eliminate this disgusting bullying epidemic.

What Inspires You?

Anything and anyone who makes a change for the better. I’m inspired by togetherness and equality. I’m inspired when I can change a negative into a positive in any aspect of life for me or someone else that inspires me.

What are Your Future Plans?

My plans are to bring togetherness to our youth and young adults as much as I can. No matter how indifferent we may be, we are all one people. I want to teach the world and start community by community that we can coexist. No matter race, age, gender, sexuality, preferences or style, we are all one.

What would you like to be remembered for?

Making a change in the culture; Making it comfortable for our youth to go to school and come out in their communities without getting bullied or picked on. School is supposed to be a safe haven for our children; A place where they go to learn, network and make friends. Not a place where you dread to go because of bullying and humiliation. My life goal is to help bring bullying awareness to our youth.

What would you like to Spotlight?

I want to spotlight my book which is an amazing read. There are a few typos because I was deceived by my publisher because it doesn’t take away from the great story. I put my heart into that project and every reader so far confirms that. Not one negative review and so much praise, I admit I had to pat myself on the back. I also have ‘hoodies,’ ‘hats,’ and ‘t-shirts;’ which I sell to help spread and support the movement. Good comfortable quality and affordable prices. Also, I’m in talks with a couple of business men on turning the book into a movie or a series with a second book coming.

Tell us about something you overcame.

Street life! I was never a bad guy I was always genuine and loyal. But as a young black man my opportunities were limited, especially as an ex con who was locked up at the young age of 17. It was easy to turn to the streets with very little opportunities. But I overcame them obstacles a long time ago and changed my life for the better, and I’m just starting to write my story.

What would you like to Achieve?

Greatness, I want to be great at what I do. I want me and my movement to be remembered, remembered forever! When I’m dead and gone I want it to still go on. That’s the type of mark I want to leave in this world.

Bully Me To Sleep

[email protected]

[email protected]

Instagram: Bullymetosleep

(M#) 718-503-8336

[email protected]

(#) 718-503-8336