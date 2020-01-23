Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Change is Life

By

If somebody has repeatedly tried and failed to overcome anxiety or other mental health issue, what that person think?

I am broken

There is something very wrong with me, other people can change but I can`t

I will have to live with this all my life

It is just who I am, I can`t be better

No, does NOT mean that they are BROKEN

It is not a reflection on the person!

That is simply a reflection on the METHOD.

If this method doesn`t work – CHANGE IT!

They can be Free from their emotional struggles and inner turmoil

… EVEN IF they’ve been struggling for years…
… EVEN IF they feel like they’ve tried everything…

“The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new”. – Socrates

Stop fighting. It’s not worth it. Yes, I speak of change. The “force” of life, of evolution, that never stops coming at us.

Why do so many of us fight change? Why don’t we concentrate and place our energy in building on the new that comes with change?

Very simple – CHANGE IS HARD

I believe that nowadays we focus so much on the past that we close of possibilities for the future. Instead of accepting that what has happened is already done and over with, our generation relies on asking questions such as “what if.”

Change is not just about where you live or work. Change is LIFE. Change is a mantra and mindset for how we think, how we manage expectations and decisions.

The secret of change is to KEEP GOING.

Tina Bakardzhieva, Solution Focused Hypnotherapist, Mindfulness Teacher

I am Tina and run a busy practice in Oxford.
Oxford Hypnotherapy and Mindfulness is a place where you will have my 120% support. It makes me smile when I think about helping my clients constantly discover the solutions to their problems. The sessions are tailored with YOU in mind. Oxford Hypnotherapy expert in Oxfordshire.
So, what if you want to get some support to learn how to change the way you think that your mind can be your best friend rather than your worst enemy. It is a journey, not a destination. Let me help you to find the key to your happiness!!
Oxford Hypnotherapy and Mindfulness is a place where you will have my 120% support.
Let me show you how Hypnotherapy Oxford can help you! How We Work Together To Let Go of Anxiety, Stress, Low Self-Estees, Panic Attacks, Phobias and many more.
Everyone has different needs. You may just want to lose a few pounds, or you may desire an entire lifestyle change. I will personally help you to choose what will serve you best during your Initial consultation session.
Let Me Guide And Support You, As Together We Take That All Important First Step Forward, Towards A New Life!
Come down and have any questions answered about how hypnotherapy works and can help you bring the best in you. You will receive a Free Relaxation CD during the Initial consultation.
So, if you live in the area and would like to come for some hypnotherapyin Oxford then please do give me a call. I’ll be more than glad to talk with you and I think you’ll feel better for having taken the first step towards a problem-free future.
Solution Focused Hypnotherapyuses practical, modern, and well researched strategies to help people make significant, positive changes in their lives in a relatively short period of time. Working with Solution Focused Hypnotherapy,the Solution Focused Hypnotherapist looks at what the client wants to achieve rather than on the problem(s) that prompted them to seek change. Hypnotherapyis completely non-invasive and has no side effects. Hypnotherapyinstils relaxation which removes stress and lowers blood pressure. Because hypnotherapyworks so quickly it’s inexpensive. Hypnotherapystrives to help clients to achieve independence and self mastery quickly. .

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

