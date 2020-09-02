Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Change is gonna come

“The first step toward change is awareness. The second step is acceptance.” — NATHANIEL BRANDEN

I’ve been an entrepreneur for 21 years and have gone through two recessions and 9/11. This pandemic I’m experiencing is like two recessions and 9/11 all rolled up into one x 10.

My Waxing Co business in Honolulu is down 40% from March 1st – March 18th from last year. It’s down 30% from last week.

I’ve had to furlough staff who often are living paycheck to paycheck.

It’s heartbreaking for me and other entrepreneurs to lay off our teams. We work hard to provide jobs often forgoing our own livelihoods for the benefit of others.

The difference between this crisis and the others I’ve experienced is now I don’t feel alone.

I have a tribe of entrepreneurs in EO Entrepreneurs’ OrganizationNAWBO National Association of Women Business Owners and the female founders at my startup Orange & Bergamot.

It’s relieving to see some businesses thrive during this time — Zoom, home gyms, online distance learning, certain online / e-commerce products, lawyers.

But whether our businesses are up or down 40% – we’ve reached out and shared specific actionable tips and tactics, industry knowledge, proprietary software, and webinar links.

We’ve even offered our own services and high-level contacts for the benefit of entrepreneurs.

If you’re a small business owner / an entrepreneur who’s struggling please reach out to me or another entrepreneur – you‘re not alone.

But will you reach out?

The hardest part for entrepreneurs is to ask for help.

We’re known to be problem solvers — our staff, our clients look to us for answers.

In order to make it through this crisis — we all have to change our intrinsic ways.

“When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” – Max Planck

Max Planck, a German Physicist and the founder of Quantum Physics demonstrated that when one looks at an object, the characteristics of the object change at the molecular level.

We each get a chance and a choice on how we perceive the world around us.

We can be a victim of circumstances and simply react to all that we are exposed to on a daily basis, or we can choose to view what we see as lessons and opportunities.

We always have a choice.
Make the choice to reach out.
Make the choice to ask for help.

When you succeed — we all succeed.

Be safe. Be well.

XO
Kalika

Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, the Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, the Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

