Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Change for the Better.

It's not as hard as you think.

By
www.canva.com

According to a recent article by hackerearth.com, each year, over 80% of Fortune 100 companies conduct hackathons to drive innovation. These one-off occurring events take place in hopes of driving crowdsourcing of breakthrough ideas for a specific pre-defined problem or to innovate.

Hackathons do not always drive innovation the way an organization may hope because often, the parameters set forth will prohibit the creativity process needed to come up with breakthrough ideas. Creativity and innovation, in its’ purest form, are connecting existing information and ideas in a new way. For a company to continuously innovate, they must be set up from an organizational standpoint to allow the full innovation process to take place, every day.

“But we have always done it this way.”

KPMG recently took a deep dive into corporate innovation and found that 43 percent of innovation-related programs have fewer than ten full-time equivalents dedicated to them. Furthermore, “company culture or entrenched attitudes” was one of the top obstacles cited by innovators in this year’s Benchmarking Innovation Impact 2020 study. Culture wars flare up when a department learns about a new idea the innovation team is working on because they were not brought in from the start. Too often, companies do not have the proper systems in place to support new ways of doing business and innovation will fall wayside. Support from leadership is critical for innovation teams to succeed and cut through the turf wars and the “we have always done it this way” comfort zone mentality. For a company to win, innovation must be rewarded, not hindered.

Kaizen: Change for the Better

Kaizen is a Japanese word that means “change for the better.”  Toyota is a classic example of Kaizen. Kaizen is one of the core principles of The Toyota Production System, a quest for continuous improvement and a single word that sums up Toyota’s ‘Always a Better Way’ slogan. Within the Toyota Production System, “Kaizen humanizes the workplace, empowering individual members to identify areas for improvement and suggest practical solutions.”

I had the opportunity to learn the Kaizen mindset first hand while working with one of our existing clients, UAW-GM, during my tenure at HA-LO, Creative Concepts in Marketing. So what does a promotional products company have to do with continuous improvement? Absolutely everything. 

“Champions are pioneers, and pioneers get shot at. The companies that get the most from champions, therefore, are those that have rich support network so their pioneers will flourish.” – Tom Peters

UAW-GM did away with the notion “we have always done it this way” by launching a program called the “UAW-GM Suggestions Program” in which General Motors employees in North America are not only encouraged, they are rewarded for challenging the status quo by submitting suggestions that drive operational efficiency, health, and safety within the plants. A suggestion can be submitted on a paper form or through the electronic system, GoStars. Often times, the ideas submitted not only get evaluated, but they also got implemented because they remove waste, solve a problem or give an improvement in an existing process. The employees who submitted a “suggestion” were then recognized with points that could be “cashed” in for a reward such as fine china, luggage, high-end jewelry, all union-American made, of course, sourced by my team and me at HA-LO Creative Concepts in Marketing. 

The simplicity of this program was brilliant. It effectively broke down the “we have always done it this way” mentality by rewarding people who broke the status quo.

Ilana Frenkel Kearns, Passion for People and Excellence

I was born in Latvia, formerly part of the Soviet Union and moved to the United States in 1980, during the cold war era. My father worked very hard to provide for our family, not taking a day off of work his first five years in the USA. Because of my father, I have developed a solid work ethic and learned to overcome adversity like losing out on having a mother and taking preventative steps to ward off cancer.

My husband of 18 years is also my very best friend. Together, we have two beautiful boys who both overcame learning disabilities of their own through a strong partnership with the school(s) + medical community along with three dogs, two fish tanks and a lizard.

When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family + dogs, running, reading and health.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Is There An Innovation Formula?

by Michael Brenner
Community//

A Culture of Wellness and Innovation

by Joseph Fournier
Community//

4 Ways Leaders Can Best Encourage Innovation

by Jeff DeGraff

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.