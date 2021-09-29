Chanel West of Chanellie: “Confidence”

Confidence: Hold your head up high and own your sh*t. Don’t look down, tow the line, and wait your turn. Take what you want and be bold enough to not only think you can succeed but you are the absolute BEST at it.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Chanel West.

Chanel West is a Southside Chicago native with an affinity for selfcare, travel, and carne asada tacos. When she isn’t building her selfcare, kitten empire, she can be found globetrotting, reading a spicy novel, or brunching with her best girlfriends Linda and Raven.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I was born and raised by a single mother on Chicago’s southside. My mom was married to my former stepfather- my sibling’s father- for a bit but they divorced for quite a few reasons. Unfortunately, one of them was that my mother was the alpha, omega, and everything in-between. She ran the household financially and that impacted her relationship. It realistically.was the catalyst to me becoming the alpha, take-charge woman I am today. I grew up watching a single mother raise kids and provide for a home on her own without the support of a partner. It definitely affected, and still does, how I date and navigate my love life.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

Baby, COVID-19 and a trash ex-boyfriend helped fuel the fire that ultimately became Chanellie. Long story short, I do personal selfcare with bubble baths, face masks, and lots and lots of champagne to my favorite Brittney playlist. Because I am such an extroverted person, being locked inside during quarantine really affected me mentally. I started taking three or four baths daily just to relax from the stress of COVID.

As someone with sensitive skin, I was careful and hesitant to buy products with chemicals, dyes, and additives I was unsure of. That led me to being more conscious of clean skin products but unfortunately those eco-friendly options either were too boring looking or didn’t have the fun smells and pizazz as the other selfcare bath goodies. I thought of the bright idea to start making my own goodies and when it brought the idea to my boyfriend at the time, he was very discouraging and even laughed at my idea.

Out of spite and pure determination, I began making my own products to prove him wrong and Chanellie slowly became the selfcare brand it is today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story that happened since I began my career is that Chanellie was invited to New York Fashion Week this year! I pitched my brand for gift bags for House of Barretti and was given the opportunity to attend some of the shows and be present for the VIP gifting suite after party. It was the dopest thing I have ever attended and one of my biggest accomplishments. I definitely plan to be back in 2022.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

This is a good question. Honestly, three character traits that helped me get to where I am today all directly relate to my upbringing. When you grow up in the struggle, the last thing you want to do is repeat the process. I knew from an early age I never wanted to mimic the lives I saw around me. This is no shade to anyone or anything, but I always saw myself wanting more than being comfortable in poverty. So, I hustled and used my creativity and bubbly personality to get out.

My three character traits that helped me get to where I am today are my hustle, creativity, and bubbly personality. These three things made it easier for me to interact with different types of people, create concepts and ideas out of pure imagination that could be applied as solutions to problems, and make entryways where doors were once closed to me.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

Society is ABSOLUTELY uncomfortable with a strong woman- especially strong BLACK women. Women in general are directly and indirectly conditioned to speak when spoken to, not ruffle feathers, embody piety, and stifle their accomplishments to not outshine a man’s.

Women literally push out tiny humans and are considered “weak” because we are more in tune with our emotions and have this “crazy” idea of wanting respect in both public and private spaces. A strong woman challenges these gender norms and stereotypes while embodying all the traits that make men traditionally masculine.

Black women, especially, have not had the space or grace to be in touch with our softer, more gentle side of femininity and we’re often forced into roles that require us to exert masculine energy as forms of survival.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

Baby, I have stories for days but one that reigns supreme is my ex from Mississippi. This man had the audacity to want me to be more “traditional” as a girlfriend by submitting to him as the leader and decision-maker in our household.

One common misconception about Black women is that we don’t submit. That’s bull. Black women have no problem submitting and letting a man lead his family and household, just give us something of quality to submit to. If you want me to submit to you as a woman off the strength of you just having a penis, no sir. I need a plan. I need to feel safe. I need to feel secure. I need to feel that at any given moment, you can protect me physical, emotionally, mentally, and financially before I can fully get behind whatever dream you are trying to sell me.

This man had the audacity to want me, a woman from Chicago, to be more of a “southern belle” and be seen but not heard. Absolutely not. He wanted the benefit of a woman that is outspoken when it directly benefited him but not the accountability of upholding his end of the bargain.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Continue to make them uneasy, sis. Powerful women are nothing but women that know what they want, how they want it, and when they want it and aren’t afraid to let anyone know about it. Why shrink yourself to make someone else comfortable? You can be a powerful woman while still giving respect and grace. Powerful women are often associated with cruel, dismissive attitudes and labeled that nasty word that rhymes with “witch”.

I rebuke that in the name of Jesus. Powerful women should not have to diminish their mental and emotional strength and maturity to make anyone, male or female, comfortable. Keep applying pressure.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Change the mindset of negatively associating powerful women with representations of the wicked step-mother from Cinderella or a “witch”. We praise the Disney princess women that smile and wait their turn in line but demonize the women that go out and unapologetically take what they want. This narrative that women are only to be respected when they wait in line, use soft tones, and speak only when spoken to needs to shift to accommodate women that dare to challenge those stereotypes.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

I haven’t had any situation that made me feel uncomfortable per say, but in order to network and build relationships with certain people that can take you where you ultimately want to be, you have to sometimes play this role. As a Black woman, I feel the need to “code switch” my personality in different situations to not be too “Black” or “aggressive”.

Sometimes how I speak can be interpreted as abrasive and it’s not my intent at all. As a Black woman that grew up in the inner-city, my verbal and nonverbal cues can sometimes be interpreted as disrespectful, threatening, or assertive. As a woman, I am expected to not be too loud or overshadow my make counterparts. As a Black woman, I am expected to limit the “hood” euphemisms and body language that are inherent to me and my culture.

Men don’t have to juggle these issues. Regardless of the race of a male, men are expected to be dominant, assertive, and demanding.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Women leaders have to often juggle personal and professional goals while not letting one overshadow the other. As women, we have to be conscious of our sexual, reproductive health while maintaining gender norms in our relationships. Studies have shown that women overwhelmingly still engage in traditional domestic chores and gender norms in their relationships yet men aren’t expected to. Men now are pushing this idea of going half in a relationship to promote equality and while that sounds nice in theory, women put more on the line both personally and professionally.

Men can have a child whenever they please because it doesn’t directly affect them physically. Women have to endure the physical and emotional toll pregnancy takes on the female body all while maintaining a professional image and reputation at work. Once the baby is born, women are expected to stay home and nurture the child or they are demonized as a terrible mother. Aside from pregnancy, women engage in traditional domestic roles before, during, and after having children that emotionally and mentally tax a woman’s mental health. These domestic roles are traditionally not given to men.

Women can lead a Fortune 100 company by day but are expected to be home by a decent hour to have dinner on the table and help their children with homework because it’s seen as the female role. This narrative and dynamic must shift before any real progress is made in true equality for men and women.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

Honestly, yes, it was but I figured out a good balance. For my personal experience, I had to learn to do several things. The first thing I had to learn was to be gentle with myself. As someone that wants to be my family’s first millionaire and break the cycle of poverty, all I know is hustle culture. My mentality at one point was just to keep going, keep working, keep grinding until you are in a comfortable position to rest.

This ultimately led to me becoming burnt out, mentally fatigued, and depressed for a short while. It’s absolutely hard to build a business from the ground up and especially harder when you have no template before you. This idea that a business owner isn’t allowed to rest before certain benchmarks are achieved is something I had to personally dismantle.

The second thing I had to learn was to balance some selfcare “me time” with both my family and romantic relationships. As a form of selfcare, I like to isolate myself and indulge in a good book, a face mask, bubble bath, and wine. I can go a whole day without interacting with anyone else and just being content in my own company. When you are dating or have family, isolation can often feel like ignoring and I had to understand that I can balance my need for alone time with my commitments to my family and romantic partner.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

The tipping point was me realizing that I didn’t know anything that was going on in my younger sibling’s lives or remember things my partner had told me during our conversations. I was so hyper focused on achieving my goals that I blocked out the idea of putting my attention to anything or anyone else. I had to have a serious conversation with myself and remind myself why I was working so hard and more importantly, for who. Once I remembered that, it became easier to remind myself to pay attention to the people I valued and loved around me because my time with them was equally as important as my time building Chanellie.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

This is an interesting question because I struggled my entire life with accepting who I was and my own form of beauty. As a plus-size Black woman, I am often the punchline of some joke or comedy skit. Black women are already seen as undesirable and as a plus-size woman, that was another strike against me when it came to me meeting certain beauty “standards”.

As I have gotten older, become more comfortable in my skin, and confident in not just myself but my body, I have learned that beauty is literally skin deep. What makes me most beautiful is not how I am shaped or what I wear but how I am as a human. My biggest compliment I get from strangers is that my energy is magnetic and it makes people want to get to know me as a person. Once people get to know me as Chanel and not just this dolled up persona of “Chanellie”, they begin to trust and respect me as both an individual and business owner.

Beauty is absolutely more than aesthetic. You can be America’s Next Top Model but have the personality of Satan. Who would want to be around you then? My experience has taught me that beauty comes from the quality of a person, not the artificial packaging.

How is this similar or different for men?

Honestly, I feel like this is similar to men to some degree. Men can be absolutely handsome and resemble a Greek God. However, if they don’t possess the character and quality of a leader that the public can trust and like as a human, they won’t get too far. The only downside is men have more grace when it comes to possessing abrasive and assertive characteristics because that is associated with traditional forms of masculinity. Women don’t have that flexibility.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Five things you need to thieves and succeed as a powerful woman are:

Confidence: Hold your head up high and own your sh*t. Don’t look down, tow the line, and wait your turn. Take what you want and be bold enough to not only think you can succeed but you are the absolute BEST at it.

Intelligence: Be smart and move with intention. Stay a step ahead and always be able to think and act quickly. Research and study your field before diving head first but never not be bold enough to try something different. Just do things intelligently and with a plan and intention.

Sense of Humor: There will be moments that will both test your character, growth, and overall will-power. Having the ability to control your emotions and laugh at the things that are designed to stress and break you is what will separate you from the pack. Be able to laugh at your mistakes, your embarrassing encounters, and even the moments designed to catch you off-guard. Having the ability to take things lightly will remind you to not sweat the small stuff.

Hustle: You have to want to succeed before anyone else can want it for you. In order to succeed, you have to put in that work. Hustle is absolutely important for any successful woman. Don’t rest on your looks, body, or whatever else society has told you that you need to get ahead. You want something, go get it. Just be prepared to work your tail off to possess it.

Lastly, you will need your own personal Style: I’m not just talking about fashion. Whatever you do, do it YOUR way. There is only one you out there and if we wanted only reboots and remakes, we wouldn’t have the creative geniuses that bring up new and amazing ideas every single day. Whatever you plan to do, do it your way and leave your mark on this crazy adventure called life.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Oprah Winfrey would be my DREAM! Not only would I love for her to try my Chanellie goodies but I would absolutely love to just learn how I can grow as a business woman and what advice she can give me to really do this thing. If I was able to meet Oprah, I’d die.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.