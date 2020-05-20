Chandra Gore: “Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Podcast”

A successful podcast blueprint would have the following ingredients — Amazing Topics, Engaging Host and Consistent Schedule. The topics should have range and be relatable, unusual topics are even more interesting. The host should draw listeners in with personality and charisma. Podcast release dates should be consistent to ensure you are capturing and retaining your audience.

With an unconventional start in 2013 — Chandra has worked with entrepreneurs to help them create foundations for success through her boutique consulting and public relations firm, Chandra Gore Consulting. Quietly making strides with placements for small businesses, entertainment, authors, therapists and motivational speaking clients on local and national news outlets she has been leaving her mark as a publicist in the industry. She also heads a production company, SCM Productions, which produces live comedic events and an upcoming Comedy Series, “They Said What?!”, that will be launched strictly on Amazon. Hosting her successful inaugural comedy festival — Northern Virginia Comedy and Film Festival in 2019 — she has anchored herself as a women to watch in comedy. She is an author of several books, moderator and speaker on topics such as Business Strategies, Media Relations and Entrepreneurship. Recently launching her podcast, Conversations with Chan (https://anchor.fm/conversationswithchan), she hopes to share her experiences as a serial entrepreneur.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

Ihave a diverse background I am a business consultant and publicist. I have had many careers but have always been an entrepreneur. From a young watching my father with multiple businesses I was inspired to do the same. I began helping my friends and family open their businesses and create paths to success.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me since starting a podcast is that I have assisted and guided others in launching their own. I has been so great to see that they are all thriving on their podcasts.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made when I first started was not changing the batteries in my smoke detector and hearing it in the recordings and then thinking I had an issue with my recording. So I deleted 4 episodes thinking I had an issue and had to re-record them. My lesson was to 1. Check and replace the batteries in my smoke detectors 2. Always be aware of the area I am recording in.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

I have been podcasting for a couple of months now. I have aired about 7 so far.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

The main message I want to convey is that each entrepreneur experience is different but we all share the same issues at times so I want to share my mistakes and lessons via my podcast to encourage and educate others to keep going.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

My podcast is binge-listenable because each episode is short and sweet. My personality comes through on each episode and I am very blunt and straight forward in my delivery. My content is my reality. I am speaking from my experiences and journey.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

I would recommend planning your podcasts to keep from being monotonous. Jot down ideas as they come to you and create 3 key points. I would create a set a time that recording will be done — this will keep your podcast schedule consistent. Once your audience begins to follow you will most definitely have to keep them coming back with a schedule. You should also keep it fun and relax so that you will avoid burnout.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

My inspiration comes from so many things — from business interactions, networking events, problems I may have encountered and have solved.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

Yes, my colleague and friend Tee Goodwin has an amazing podcast called — Purposely Bossin Up. Her podcast is structured from guest intake, interview format and a set schedule on when her podcasts will air. She interviews some of the most interesting people. She keeps it fun and engaging.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

A successful podcast blueprint would have the following ingredients — Amazing Topics, Engaging Host and Consistent Schedule. The topics should have range and be relatable, unusual topics are even more interesting. The host should draw listeners in with personality and charisma. Podcast release dates should be consistent to ensure you are capturing and retaining your audience.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

The five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast would be branding that is clear and concise. Brand recognition can keep your podcast always on the radar of your audience. Having amazing topics that invoke thought and interest are also keys to success. Being able to leave your audience thinking about more will create a wanting to tune in for the next episode. I have said this before but a consistent posting schedule will keep your listeners ready to tune in if they know that on a certain day there will be a new episode to listen to. Being available on multiple platforms will allow for your podcast to reach varying audiences. This will make listeners feel great that that can tune in on any platform to hear your podcast. And last but not least another key to an extremely successful podcast would be authenticity. Being authentic will show within your podcast and draw your listeners in.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

I have found the the best way to book great guests is to create an intake form to gather as much information on your guest so that you can tailor your questions to get the best interview as you can. Advertising is the best way to increase listeners- Promote, Promote, Promote. Share with your network and have your network share with theirs. To produce your podcast professionally you should always have a check list to ensure that you do not miss a step. Outlining your episodes so that they are structured to keep the listener engaged and wanting more. To encourage engagement — pose questions to your audience that you can answer during an episode. Doing this makes your audience feels as if they are apart of the podcast thus creating an emotional connection. Monetization is an added bonus. Using a distribution app such as Anchor can quickly monetize your podcast. You can also create ad space or sponsorship opportunities for your episodes where you can plug a product or service or even interview a business owner.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

I would start with a great recording app. This is key to producing a great podcast. Also creating a quiet comfortable space where you can record peacefully and focus.

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to inspire a Finding Peace movement. Instead of telling people what to do and how they should go about finding peace — the movement would allow persons to find their own way. Happiness and Peace in others is not something that can be dictated but allowing someone to find both on their own creates a deeper connection. Doing this can open doors for exponential growth and self development that can possibly inspire someone to set goals that will be accomplished, create new things and flourish.

