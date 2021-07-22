Chandan Sharma on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Chandan Sharma, a 20-year-old Indian Musical Artist, Singer & Influncer who started his career studying side by side had a dream of achieving something big. Along with his studies, he started his social media platform thus helping in various campaigns for a variety of industries to scale their business using the same digital marketing strategies that he utilized to grow his own brand name.

That’s what made Chandan Sharma a renowned name in the social media world. Becoming one of the top influencers and carrying a good amount of experience, Chandan Sharma left no stone unturned for maximum revenue generation and marketing through social media means. Thus passing over the same to the others. It’s his dream to become a millionaire and there’s no looking back for Chandan Sharma.

His tactics, his work experience and knowledge have helped a number of people in different ways to achieve their targets. He also has been collaborating with a number of renewed brands. Chandan Sharma also has his hands in the Bollywood industry as he carries various campaigns for movies and commercials on social media.

Chandan Sharma is a public figure, who has reached millions with his social media status and inspiring youth who would like to persuade their career in the same. He is always networking and on the go. He has millions of views and followers and people look up to him as an idol.

He still withholds a powerful position digitally. His campaign is noted and recognized all across the globe. Salmaun has provided success to a number of brands he had collaborated with via his ability to see trends far before they start spreading.

He is widely known as one of the best in the business at creating organic viral growth and pairing it with paid digital media campaigns for his clients and achieving a commendable name in the industry.

When asked Chandan Sharma, "One must pay attention to the needs of their audience, also it's important to be true and genuine to them. The best way to influence people is to know what kind of content they expect. I'm always focused on being original rather than following someone. If your content and concept are interestingly unique it will definitely tempt the targeted audience. Once you learn to read people's minds, there you go!!"