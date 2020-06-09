Chamber Chair of the Board and CEO of Allied Kitchen and Bath, Bill Feinberg, shares how a culture of paying it forward can help your business grow

One of our favorite fundraising programs is in October for Breast Cancer Awareness month. We think Pink – We wear Pink – We support all who have been affected. Our staff looks forward to this, and it’s for such a great cause and very personal to me and affects so many women in the community.

I had the opportunity to sit down with community leader Bill Feinberg, CEO of Allied Kitchen and Bath and current Chair of the Board of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, to discuss how a company culture of paying it forward can help your business grow. In the past ten years, Allied has supported over 100 nonprofits in the community as a company and encouraged their employees to get involved as well to further their personal development. At The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine, our team loves to help our clients and our community as well. It is the right thing to do and great for company culture. In a recent Q&A with Bill, he shared his passion for his company and the community work he has accomplished in his 36 years in business.

What is your business, and what do you do?

Allied Kitchen and Bath is a full-service kitchen, bath, home, and outdoor living remodeling and design-build firm. We are certified general contractors, and we are celebrating our 36th year. We are four brothers, and we started the business 36 years ago on Oakland Park Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale – the same location we are in today!

What is your company’s philanthropic involvement?

We have a culture at our firm that transcends to the entire staff, and it’s “Pay it Forward… Good to Give Back “ in the community where we live and work.

We see the tremendous need, especially during these recent times. We have supported over 100 local nonprofits these past ten years alone. We are very tied into Habitat for Humanity, as all the gently used materials that we gather from our remodel jobs go directly to the Habitat Re-Store, where they, in turn, sell the merchandise to raise money to build their next home for a deserving family.

How do you personally perform community service?

We host many nonprofit charities in our showroom throughout the past 12 years, raising millions of dollars for many charities in total. We invite the charity to host an event in our showroom, and we underwrite the event at 100%, and therefore, all the monies raised that evening go back to the charity at 100 percent.

Additionally, I serve on many boards on the local, regional, and national levels. Presently I am Chairman of the Board of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber hosts a Nonprofit Council, where I am very involved in guiding the Non Profit leaders in how to grow their fundraising and awareness in the community.

I am also a past Chairman of Habitat for Humanity of Broward. During my tenure, I spearheaded the new Habitat community in Pompano Beach, home to 77 single-family homes all donated and built by Habitat for Humanity.

I served as Chairman of the Board for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society of Broward and created new initiatives to raise needed funds. It was very personal to my family and me as my Dad was suffering from this illness, and we lost him to that 15 years ago.

What are 3 ways that giving back can help a business grow?

Giving back in the community gets a lot of exposure for a business, and it’s something we do that’s a part of our DNA. We do it for good, and as a by-product, we end up with coverage on TV, radio, magazines and on social media. This has been a tremendous source of referrals and business for us.

I’m quite humbled by my entire staff’s efforts helping out in the community, whether through an event at our showroom or one offsite, such as the Fort Lauderdale Wine and Food Festival. Often, Allied is a sponsor, and our popular offsite Culinary Kitchens with famous Chefs have gained much exposure for us. This has helped our business tremendously. We have a staff of 65 professionals that get involved in all these charities in the community, and our name Allied is continuously mentioned and heard. We have been recognized by the NKBA, The National Kitchen & Bath Association, for being innovative with regards to philanthropy in our business, and I have led a seminar on this very topic.

One of our favorite fundraising programs is in October for Breast Cancer Awareness month. We think Pink – We wear Pink – We support all who have been affected. Our staff looks forward to this, and it’s for such a great cause and very personal to me and affects so many women in the community.

Where can our readers find you on social media?

Website: https://www.alliedkitchenandbath.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alliedkitchenandbath/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alliedkitchenandbath/

Houzz: https://www.houzz.com/pro/robckd