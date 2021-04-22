Episode 2

I thought I’d conclude on the part from last episode on accepting the inevitable. Distancing yourself from your colleagues or neighbors based on perceived behaviors or discrimination does not change the situation. I already knew I was the only black immigrant in the room; there was nothing that would change it. But I chose the side that was more fun by attending all the dinners or happy hours. It would have been morally wrong to also miss out on the fun side because of a known fact that exists (discrimination).

Choose the positive side of the relationship. See you next month!

#ChallengesOfAnImmigrant

We are migrants and are strong. We represent the majority because of the willingness to contribute towards the growth of the new society. Be the source and instrument for change.