CHALLENGES GIVE US THE OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN NEW THINGS”- SONU SINHA, FOUNDER OF KYTE MUSIC

We will face crucial choices about new tasks every so often in daily life, such as whether to apply for a new job or start a new path. A significant part of growing and evolving as an individual is to take on certain challenges. The more our limits and capacities will be tested, the more we can think about ourselves. For us, new challenges are rewards.

We need to take on new challenges that stretch us and allow us more chances to be ourselves in order to lead an authentic life. It is not because the genuine entity does not feel the same anxiety; instead, they are clearly more prepared to confront their fear.

The question is not how to lead a life in which we never experience the fear of defeat, but rather how, through our fear, we can move forward. We should be able to turn our anxiety into an excitement to take part and learn from the new challenge.

Today we will talk about a guy who has bravely faced the challenges in his life and turned these challenges into opportunity.

Swarndeep Sinha known by Sonu Sinha who spent more than three years researching about music business and management as a career in life, and every day he learns new things. His few mates think he’s wasting time, they’re even ridiculing him, but he’s not taking them seriously,

He just concentrates on his work, keeping negative individuals at bay.

He failed the 12th standard and it was really sad for him and his family. He recovered 10 months later, and life resumed. He made a good source of cash, made a good circle of professional friends, and completed his examinations as well.

He knew that he has to face every challenge and turn it into an opportunity.

KYTE MUSIC was established as an independent music distribution and publishing company by Sonu Sinha in 2019.

The company specializes mainly in the development of tracks, network optimization, promotion & copyright administration and music publishing.

KYTE MUSIC delivers releases to all national and international Music and video streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes, JioSaavn, Wynk, VEVO, YouTube and others. And also providing various promotional tools for pre-releases, posters, smart links. This platform is being used daily by hundreds of labels’ MUSIC Monetizes more than 100 million streams Monthly as of January 2021.

Through his dedication, inspiration and hard work, a sweet fruit was given to him. His dream is to expand the company globally and to serve and provide its clients with the best and most comfortable facilities.

Sinha Added “Since the founding of KYTE MUSIC, my goal has been to encourage independent artists or labels to reach millions of fans worldwide to achieve popularity in this area. The startup seeks to catch the next superstars who have not yet been identified, have the talent but do not have productive resources, so we sell our services at a reasonable price to attract a diverse population of possible hit producers across all big streaming and digital download platforms, In India and Canada, we have experienced devoted teams and have experienced tremendous development and are profoundly fortunate to represent any artist or label who has chosen KYTE MUSIC as part of their journey.”