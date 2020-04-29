Challenges Bring Growth

I’ve endured molestation and carried on.

I’ve experienced neglect and abandonment and learned to stand alone.

I’ve witnessed intense violence and bullying and learned to defend myself.

I’ve been called worthless, useless, and a waste of space, only to excel academically and professionally.

I’ve been told I could not become a Marine, and I am. I crushed it.

I assumed responsibility for a failing manufacturing plant, and I led a turn-around from the captain’s seat.

I’ve been labeled a high-potential executive in multiple organizations and promoted multiple times.

I’ve been fired twice, only to build my own business and hire my own employees.

I swirled in alcoholism and decided to quit cold turkey.

And at my lowest, I’ve held a loaded gun in my hands and was seconds from taking my life and didn’t.

I filed for divorce in a toxic marriage, then we put the marriage back together to become the example.

I love challenges. Want to know what they’ve taught me?

I don’t quit. When backed into a corner…

There’s no one better.

I’ve never quit anything in my life. Chall made me what I am.

Mental discipline and emotional courage come from challenges, not the absence of challenges.

I create bigger problems because I trust myself to solve them.

Don’t think I can?

Here. Hold my water. 🔥🔥🔥

And the coolest part?

Anything I can do, you can do, too.