Challenges Bring Growth

Mental discipline and emotional courage come from challenges, not the absence of challenges.

By
Photo by Colton Sturgeon on Unsplash

I’ve endured molestation and carried on.

I’ve experienced neglect and abandonment and learned to stand alone.

I’ve witnessed intense violence and bullying and learned to defend myself.

I’ve been called worthless, useless, and a waste of space, only to excel academically and professionally.

I’ve been told I could not become a Marine, and I am. I crushed it.

I assumed responsibility for a failing manufacturing plant, and I led a turn-around from the captain’s seat.

I’ve been labeled a high-potential executive in multiple organizations and promoted multiple times.

I’ve been fired twice, only to build my own business and hire my own employees.

I swirled in alcoholism and decided to quit cold turkey.

And at my lowest, I’ve held a loaded gun in my hands and was seconds from taking my life and didn’t.

I filed for divorce in a toxic marriage, then we put the marriage back together to become the example.

I love challenges. Want to know what they’ve taught me?

I don’t quit. When backed into a corner…

There’s no one better.

I’ve never quit anything in my life. Chall made me what I am.

I create bigger problems because I trust myself to solve them.

Don’t think I can?

Here. Hold my water. 🔥🔥🔥

And the coolest part?

Anything I can do, you can do, too.

Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

Mike leads The Awakened Alpha Membership community, a gathering of leaders who wish to experience and embrace their inner sacred steward to build intense personal power, define and step into their purpose, and create a safe, loving, empowering, and prosperous home for their family.

