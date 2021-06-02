Challenges are an inevitable part of life – Priyah Pawani

Challenges has become a part of life, no matter your tribes, look or believe life will definitely throw challenges at you and these is one of the factor that cannot be avoided in life. Facing your challenges and coming out of it stronger than before is what makes you victorious.

Priyah Pawani is an influencer, blogger, model and actress who has taken part in several beauty pageants along with being involved in several other things like modeling for brands, she is also a designer, makeup artist, short film actor, emcee for events and a social media influencer. She has her goals set to help the women around the world and to bring them forward, especially the unprivileged ones and to help them grow their small business. She wants women to come at par with men in the world of patriarchy.

Priyah says, it goes without saying that if you wish you to be a successful part of today’s twenty first century business world, you have to always be at the top of your game and deliver top quality work at all times as well as under all circumstances. Though as much as we would like it, life is never a bed of roses, it is fraught with so many challenges as well as risks.

Some people face the most unthinkable tragedies and somehow come out the other side stronger. Others crumble under the weight of the pressure and heartache they face. The same challenge and circumstance one person might rise up from, could become someone else’s lifelong misery they never recover from. In times of struggle, having a resilient spirit becomes an asset that seems to transform challenges into opportunities for growth said Priyah Pawani.

She says we’re all faced with challenges throughout our lives. It could be as minor as deciding where you want to go for dinner, but it’s always something that makes you feel uncomfortable. The way we face those challenges will dictate our behavior and our outcomes. Challenges come in all shapes and sizes. They’re different for every individual because everyone else is different and everyone has their own level of comfort and discomfort with certain things.

The only way you will be able to turn a risk or a challenge into an opportunity is if you are a quick thinker and know how to transform a disadvantage into an advantage. Doing something like this isn’t easy and it does take significant experience and skill to be able to accustom your mind to think in such a manner.

All throughout the journey of life, we are afforded opportunities to continually grow and expand our scope of what’s possible. We are surrounded by so many incredible things, people and natural beauty. When we are open and inquisitive, we are more apt to find the inspiration to move forward, live fully, grow exponentially and heal great wounds. At the end of the day, what most of us really want is to feel good and be loved. Sometimes the challenge is to get back to the place of experiencing life in this way.

We all get to decide how we show up and how we act the thoughts that we train our minds to think every single day. Give yourself a chance to succeed by having that positive mindset, by thinking positive thoughts, by using those positive words, by eliminating the self-doubt and those negative words from your vocabulary. If you think positive thoughts and you have these positive words, your mindset will change. It’s all up to you. You get to decide who shows up she quoted.