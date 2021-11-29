5 Challenge Winner Recipes We Love

1. Anna’s Zesty, Skip-the-Lettuce Chicken Salad

Feeling bored of regular ol’ salad? Anna Masse, Administrative Assistant, has you covered. Anna loves making this no-lettuce salad to change things up and get a dose of protein and seasonal fruits and vegetables. (photo shown above)

Ingredients:

2 avocados

½ red onion

1 can of corn, drained

3 Roma tomatoes

2 chicken breasts

Olive oil

Lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

Optional: cilantro

Instructions:

Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Cook in an air fryer or grill. Allow the chicken to cool, then dice. Roughly chop red onion, avocados, tomatoes, and cilantro, if desired. Add to a bowl. Add drained corn to the bowl, then add diced chicken and mix. Drizzle olive oil and squeeze lemon juice over top. Add more salt and pepper to taste. You’re all done — now savor every last bite!

—Anna Masse, David Glass Technology Building #9050; Bentonville, AR; $25K and $5K Winner

2. Mey’s Perfect Morning Egg White Frittata

Add some flavor to your morning routine with this tasty breakfast recipe, developed by Mey Osuna of Sam’s Club #6685. Mey’s egg white frittata is the perfect blend of fresh vegetables and herbs with just the right amount of cheese. Make this for a hearty weekday breakfast, or cook it up for a tasty weekend brunch the whole family will enjoy.

Antonio Busiello/ Getty Images

Ingredients:

1 cup egg whites

1 zucchini, cut in half and sliced

5 basil leaves, chopped

⅕ cup spinach

1 garlic clove, minced

½ cup mozzarella cheese

½ cup parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional garnish: basil, olive oil, and chopped tomatoes

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375 F. Add a small amount of olive oil to an oven-safe skillet. Once it’s heated, add garlic and zucchini. Sauté for about 3 minutes. Add spinach and basil. Sauté for another 3 minutes, then remove from heat. Allow the sautéed vegetables to cool for a few minutes. Then, add egg whites, cheese, salt, and pepper to your oven-safe skillet. Gently mix to combine ingredients. Place in oven and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until eggs are set. Optional: Garnish with a few basil leaves, a drizzle of olive oil, and some chopped tomatoes. Delish!

—Mey Osuna, Sam’s Club #6685; Provo, UT; $5K Winner

3. Clare’s Go-to Tuna Fish Sandwich

If you’re on the hunt for a simple lunchtime salad that’s delicious in a sandwich or on its own, look no further! Clare Creegan, of Supercenter #5823, was inspired to create her tuna salad by her fellow retail workers, who work long hours and need a nourishing meal with a spicy kick to keep their energy high all day long.

Cappi Thompson/ Getty Images

Ingredients:

3 cans of tuna fish

½ red onion

½ jalapeño pepper

½ cucumber

1 cup white vinegar

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

6 tablespoons yellow mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

2 slices of whole grain bread

Optional: mixed greens, tomato, cheese, parsley

Instructions:

Open cans of tuna fish and drain. Place in a bowl. Chop red onion, jalapeño, and cucumber and place in a separate bowl. Add vinegar, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly. If you’d like to marinate the mixture overnight, cover and refrigerate. If not, move onto the next step. Mix mayonnaise and yellow mustard in with your tuna. Then, add in vegetable mixture. Mix thoroughly and add additional vinegar if the salad is too dry for your liking. Toast two slices of whole grain bread or bread of choice. Spread tuna on bread to make a sandwich. Enjoy!

Other serving options: Add tomato if you’d like, or add a slice of cheese and toast on the stove to make a tuna melt. For an extra dose of greens, use the tuna salad as a topper over a bed of lettuce. You can also top the tuna salad with parsley and eat it on its own as a delicious and nutritious snack!

—Clare Creegan, Supercenter #5823; Dallas, TX; $5K Winner

4. Arvis’s Amazing Avocado Toast

Change up your breakfast with this easy-to-make, delicious avocado toast from Grand Champ Winner, Arvis Abban. It’s quick, serves two, and it can be customized to your liking. Arvis loves this go-to breakfast meal, but she admits she can eat it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner!

Derketta/ Getty Images

Ingredients:

Bread of your choice, or sandwich thins

2 ripe avocados

1/4 red onion, thinly slices

2 handfuls of mixed greens or spinach

1 large tomato, sliced

Optional: add pickles or a fried egg!

Instructions:

Toast your bread

Spread on the ripe avocado.

Top with small handful of mixed greens, fresh sliced tomato and thinly sliced red onion

Add optional toppings as needed, and finish with salt and pepper

—Arvis Abban, Walmart Customer; Fredericksburg, VA; $15,000 Grand Champion Winner

5. Clare’s Reduced Sugar Chocolate Mousse

Have a sweet tooth after dinner? Don’t deprive yourself! This simple, low-sugar chocolate mousse, made by Winner Clare Creegan, will satisfy your craving without the guilt. Clare likes to make this recipe and divide it into little cups to set out portions for the week!

Franhern/ Getty Images

Ingredients:

3 Tablespoons dark chocolate chips

3/4 cup cacao powder

2 Tablespoons butter

3 eggs

1 cup heavy whipping craem

1/2 cup water

Powdered sugar

Instructions:

On low to medium, heat chocolate chips, butter, water, cacao powder, mix, 3 egg yolks. Stir and maintain warm.

In one bowl, add one teaspoon powdered sugar to egg whites. Blend until fluffy. Place in fridge.

In another bowl, add whipping cream and 1 teaspoon powdered sugar. Blend until cream has body.

In a serving bowl, fold cream, egg whites and chocolate mix into each other.

Place in fridge for several hours prior to serving.

Optional: Whipping cream and water may be substituted with coconut milk if interested. You can also add raw oatmeal to add body.

—Clare Creegan, Supercenter #5823, Dallas, TX; $5K Winner