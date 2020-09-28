Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Chakra Meditation: Journey Through the Seven Major Chakras

Listen to this 19-minute guided meditation

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
chakra meditation guided meditation

You are invited to join us on a guided healing journey through your seven chakras. Your chakras hold the key to your physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing.

Through guided imagery and energetic journeying, you will move gracefully through each chakra, learn about its correspondences, and visualize a rainbow of healing light rays unblocking and balancing your primary energy centers.

This beautiful ritual enables the proper flow of prana throughout your energetic body, nourishing, charging, and realigning you with divine source and your higher self.

It will help you return to a state of wholeness, which is your natural state of being. To be whole means to be united with all of your disparate parts, all the pieces of your soul that have been lost during your journey into this human experience.

To be whole also means to be fully connected with sacred universal energy.

In a fully whole and present state, you express your full power and authentic self into the world. You shine the light of truth, experience radiant health, and maximum joy.

As you walk the earth in this human life, part of your purpose is to find your way back to unity with divine cosmic consciousness, of which you are an inseparable part.

To do this, you must realign your energy centers, clear blockages and open the channels for source energy to flow through you.

This nurturing and nourishing guided visualization will help you clear the way for this reunion so that you can open to limitless possibility.

You may also be interested in:

1. Gratitude Meditation

2. Grounding Meditation Script

3. Guided Morning Meditation

4. Hypnosis Scripts

Luke

Luke is an enthusiast of meditation and personal development. He has a blog at meditationbrainwaves.com where he writes about meditation, lucid dreaming, stress, binaural beats and more. Please check his blog and Pinterest profile.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

chakra meditation
Community//

Chakra Meditation: Reduce the Stress On Your Spiritual Centers Today!

by Luke
Community//

Thrive Through Chaos

by Destiny Young
hara chakra
Community//

The Hara Chakra: Activating the Power of Your Sacral

by Luke

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.