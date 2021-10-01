Chad Price Of Mako Medical: “Knowledge”

Knowledge. This is the starting point for any business. Ahead of launching MAKO Medical Laboratories, I was not clued up on the industry. I threw myself deep into research and connected with as many industry leaders as possible. It was by no means a small undertaking. Whenever you’re learning about a new sector, I believe that you have to completely immerse yourself in that experience. It took me months and months to fully grasp the challenges of the healthcare sector so that I could approach them with a base of understanding.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Chad Price.

CEO of MAKO Medical Laboratories, Chad Price has had a long entrepreneurial career. He previously co-founded BrideGenie and founded Element Services Group Mechanical LLC. Additionally, he offers tailored consulting services to companies embarking on new mergers or primed for growth.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit, which has led me to found, co-found, and invest in a wealth of businesses. Frankly, there’s nothing I love more than seeing a unique idea take flight and flourish. Since I stepped into the professional world, this is something I’ve relied upon and I always follow my gut. In 2015, for example, I invested in Trill A.I., a business that completely disrupts the investment world by using machine learning. Some years later, in 2019, I started BrideGenie to give vendors a free way to connect with brides-to-be. When I see potential in a business, I get excited and strive to make it work.

Starting MAKO Medical Laboratories alongside my brother and our business partner was a passion project for me. I saw a genuine gap in the healthcare market — a lack of transparency and efficiency — and I wanted to be the one to make a real difference. Having a positive impact on the wider community is what drives me forward each day. This is a value that is at the very heart of MAKO Medical Laboratories and the focus of so much of our work.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

On a personal level, I’ve always understood the sheer value of wellness. However, the idea for MAKO Medical Laboratories was sparked because of my sister’s medical history. As a family, we attended countless appointments and spent what felt like a life time awaiting results for her tests. It was painful and stressful. I don’t believe that anyone can fully appreciate the anxiety that waiting induces when it affects a person that you care about.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Not to sound overly simplistic but I think too many people underestimate the impact of proper sleep. When I haven’t had the rest that my body needs, I don’t function at full capacity. And, since I am constantly busy, that is important to me. There was a recent study that found getting a good night’s sleep feels like winning the lottery. I couldn’t agree more. My lifestyle has forced me to make rest a priority and, for that, I am honestly grateful.

There are certain ways that I make sure I get the sleep I need. It’s hardly rocket science. I go to bed at the same time each night, sleep in a dark and comfortable room, and take the time to unwind before I sleep. The technological world means that many of us have forgotten our basic needs, but it’s just about reminding yourself now and then.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

As I say, seeing the distress my sister went through was an ‘aha’ moment for me. It was then that I started connecting with industry professionals and conducting my own research. I wanted to make a difference in the world of healthcare and launch a business that had the customers’ needs in mind. Of course, the more I learned about this interesting field, the more flaws I could see. With MAKO Medical Laboratories, we have created a brand that puts customers at the forefront of everything. It’s their needs that come first.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Starting a business is anything but easy. When myself and my co-founders started, everything that could go wrong did — some small, some large. There were car accidents, a broken A/C system, a stolen trailer, water leaks, break-ins. You name it, it happened. However, our core team was built with one sole vision in mind and in that we had strength. Regardless of all the mishaps, we stayed keenly focused on the challenge and pulled together, not apart.

The takeaway is that teamwork is everything. Had we not had solid relationships and mutual respect, these obstacles may have broken us down. However, even in our darkest hours, we worked together to find a solution.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

My brother, Adam Price, is a former U.S. soldier. Why is that important? Well, he understands the challenges that veterans face in this country. Upon setting up MAKO Medical Laboratories, we understood that there should be a focus on supporting our national heroes. For that reason, we employ a wealth of veterans as our fleet drivers. These individuals already have the skills they need — they are organized, hard-working, and efficient. Making it our mission to employ them and watch these skills flourish is at the forefront of the MAKO Medical ethos. Seeing the impact that this has on people’s lives is fulfilling in itself and the team we’ve built is a strong and resilient one.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

With the pandemic battling continuing, testing has never been more important. Recently, MAKO Medical Laboratories has been named as a testing partner for schools in both Georgia and Kentucky in the coming school year. While all of the research and testing we carry out is valuable, there’s a real sense of pride in protecting the younger generation. Working alongside these education facilities allows us to offer safeguarding to students. That means they can focus on what matters the most right now — their education. This project is one of many that I am particularly proud of.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Firstly, I would say ‘determination’. As I have already mentioned, starting a business is not always a walk in the park. It was tough. The success I have now doesn’t negate that fact. When things were hard, I could have given up — in my lowest moments it may have crossed my mind. However, I had the support I needed to keep going no matter what.

Secondly, I believe that leaders should be compassionate. I don’t subscribe to the idea that business has to be cut-throat. Quite the opposite. With MAKO Medical Laboratories, we are not all about the bottom line. Instead, we’re about the impact that we have on the community. That means working with sports team, supporting local organizations, and offering free services whenever we can. All of the above helps us connect and make a difference.

Finally, I believe that leaders have to collaborate with their team. The staff we’ve built at MAKO Medical Laboratories are strong and stable. Each individual brings with them a unique skill set. To think that anyone in the business is an island would be a mistake. I work closely with a variety of the team members to ensure that we offer the best possible service. It’s not merely about getting the job done. It’s about improving every step of the way.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness has become a buzzword, for all the right reasons. However, there’s a misconception that wellness is all about having massages and taking bubble baths. That may be a part of it, for some people. But it’s important not to lose what this term means on a fundamental level. At its core it’s about looking after your mental and physical health.

To neglect either of these things is a mistake. You need to be mentally and physically well to perform even the simplest of tasks, let alone do anything demanding. For that reason, I always encourage people to start with the basics. That means making sure that you eat well, exercise, and get the sleep your body demands.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

The modern world moves neck-snappingly fast, and it can be hard to keep up. We have so many tasks to take care of each day, from keeping up with our families to work and socializing. Staying ahead of the game can feel impossible. You may feel as though you’re drowning in things to do. When was the last time you took care of yourself?

Wellness is all about making sure that you’re in a position to cope with the stresses of modern life, whatever they look like to you. Making that a priority means putting yourself first. It feeds into every aspect of your being — from your work life to your social life. Without that strong foundation in place, it’s hard to engage in any of the things you love.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Sure! My first step here would be education. One of the biggest challenges people face when it comes to taking care of their own wellness is a lack of understanding. That may be to do with what foods to eat or the best ways to exercise. Ensuring that your business offers proper education to its employees is a savvy way to protect them.

Additionally, I think it’s important to take care of staff’s mental wellness. The pandemic has taken its toll on even the strongest-minded of us. Helping your team establish a work-life balance should be a core value. That may be allowing them to have flexi-time, giving them support within the workplace, or hiring a mental health worker in-house. Essentially, it’s about creating an environment in which people feel comfortable to raise and battle issues together.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Passion. The first thing I believe that you need is a passion for wellness. That means an understanding of how it benefits you in your personal life. For me, this started from a young age. I have always had the greatest respect for my body, and that means looking after it as best I can. Over the years, I’ve seen the benefits of physical wellness — both in my energy levels and mood — and that’s something I have always valued. So, when it comes to starting a successful business, choosing the healthcare industry seemed an obvious decision. Motivation. Next, I would say that people need to have a core motive. When I started MAKO Medical Laboratories, my motivation was the struggle I’d seen my sister go through. Experiencing the pain points of the industry as a consumer meant that I had a deep understanding of what needed to change. That was my motivation then and it still is to this day. I saw an industry that needed disrupting and believed that I could be the one to do it. Of course, this is not a solo mission; I would be nowhere without my cofounders and staff. Knowledge. This is the starting point for any business. Ahead of launching MAKO Medical Laboratories, I was not clued up on the industry. I threw myself deep into research and connected with as many industry leaders as possible. It was by no means a small undertaking. Whenever you’re learning about a new sector, I believe that you have to completely immerse yourself in that experience. It took me months and months to fully grasp the challenges of the healthcare sector so that I could approach them with a base of understanding. Community spirit. I also believe that health and wellness leaders need to be community minded. At MAKO Medical Laboratories, we put great emphasis on being part of the wider community and supporting organizations and causes. This isn’t merely a PR stunt — it’s about building bonds and strengthening the people around us. Why is this important for a wellness brand? The truth of the matter is that social support is the foundation of health. Without that simple and important ingredient, many of us would feel entirely lost. Innovation. I don’t believe in every standing still for too long. If you do that, you start to stagnate. Instead, I am continually pushing the realms of possibility. As most of us know, the healthcare field is continually changing and advancing. The last 18 months alone have taught us just how fast things can turn around. That’s why it’s important to put research at the front of everything that you do in your business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Simply putting wellness ahead of everything. We are a society that is obsessed with productivity and getting things done. That’s all well and good… except it piles an enormous amount of pressure onto people’s shoulders. If we changed the perspective and put emphasis on our health instead, that could be a bedrock for everything else.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find out more about MAKO Medical Laboratories at https://makomedical.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!