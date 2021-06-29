Chad E. Foster of Red Hat: “My blindness gave me an advantage in this space”

My blindness gave me an advantage in this space. Not only did we have to really understand the business of technology, we also had to manage data flow between hundreds of Excel models. In order to manage those models, conceptualizing how they worked took careful planning and an inherent ability to think in abstract but concrete terms. Because my life consists of constantly conceptualizing the world around me, I was used to visualizing in concrete terms. And, my experience with technology and ability to write software made it easy for me to manage the unusually complex financial models we used. When you’re used to engineering software, managing a financial model comes pretty easily. I even wrote automation tools for our global team that saved hours of work when using these models.

Chad E. Foster is a motivational keynote speaker, sales/finance leader, and inspirational change agent who works at Red Hat/IBM. He was the first blind executive to graduate from Harvard Business School’s Program for Leadership Development. Despite going blind while attending college in his early twenties, Chad started at Accenture, and has built a career in the technology industry where he has directed financial strategies and decisions resulting in more than 45 billion dollars in contracts. He speaks to corporate audiences and professional athletes to help them develop resilience in the face of uncertainty. He lives with his wife and his 2 children in Atlanta, GA.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

At 3-years-old I was taken to Duke University Medical Center where doctors told my parents “try to prepare for the day when Chad’s vision is gone. In the meantime, enjoy life while you can.”

It’s hard to imagine how difficult the long drive back home to Knoxville, Tennessee must have been for them. They cried the entire ride. Imagine hearing the news that your toddler will eventually go blind from an incurable retinal disease (retinitis pigmentosa “RP”).

Despite the grim prognosis, I was an active boy. Doctors advised my parents they should put me in a special school for the blind. Instead, they signed me up for soccer.

For the next fifteen years I lived as “normally” as I could. I played sports including soccer, basketball, football, and I even wrestled in high school. I began lifting weights in high school as well. When I visited a top retinal specialist at 14-years-old, he remarked that riding bikes, jet skis, motorcycles and learning how to water ski and drive cars are not things people with RP typically do. It’s possible I have something less severe than RP. It’s possible I would not go blind.

Hearing that news, my teenage ego swelled with pride as I continued my magical thinking. I would beat blindness. I would be the outlier. While enrolled at the University of Tennessee however, life took a fateful turn.

I was 21-years-old when darkness came knocking on my door. While reading a routine literature assignment, the evening quickly devolved into anything but ordinary. The text on the pages dissolved into a sea of bubbles. I squinted my eyes. I rested to refresh my eyes. I switched on a bright lamp to create more contrast on the reading pages. No matter what I did, nothing enabled me to see the words on the page in front of me.

The cold reality sliced through me like a knife through butter. This was it. The doctors’ predictions had come to fruition. I’d read my last page of print. Perhaps I’d watched my last football game. Seen my last sunset. Life as I had known it was coming to an end. I awoke to the morning of my new dark reality.

A Boa Constrictor of hopelessness wrapped itself around me and squeezed me tightly. It was hard to move. Hard to breathe. At university I’d entered the medical field because I wanted to help others and now I wasn’t even sure if I could help myself. I began to mourn the death of my imagined future self. We ask children all the time what they want to be when they grow up and none of them, and I mean none of them, say they want to be a blind person.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We become the stories we tell ourselves” is my favorite quote. It’s a lesson I’ve learned throughout the course of my life and it’s so simple, yet so profound. If you tell yourself a story of “I’m a victim” then that’s who you’ll be. If you tell yourself a story of “I’ve got this and I’m going to make it look good” then that’s who you can be.

I could’ve told myself that I went blind because I have terrible luck. Instead, I told myself that I went blind because I’m one of the few people on the planet with the strength and toughness to deal with it and use it to help others. Technically, both stories could be true. I reframed my struggle (blindness) into a strength (mental strength), enabling me to take on all life’s twists and turns.

I now know that I’ve been given a beautiful gift of blindness, disguised in some ugly wrapping paper. I’ve learned the keys to happiness, resilience, and success, and I’ve captured those lessons in my book that was recently published by HarperCollins Leadership: Blind Ambition: How to Go from Victim to Visionary.

I lost my vision to help others find theirs.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1 . Comfortably Uncomfortable — My entire life has been an experiment of living outside my comfort zone. Learning the physical limitations of my eyesight was hard. Bumping into things, frequent trips to the hospital, cuts, bruises, and broken bones were not uncommon. IN fact, hospital staff even questioned me and my parents in separate rooms to make sure I wasn’t being abused.

In high school, I drove but never at night. This was uncomfortable. All of my friends could go where they wanted, when they wanted. Socially, this was a challenging time for me.

While enrolled at the University of Tennessee, my eyesight faded completely. Losing over 85 credit hours of my premedical major was tough, but then I had to give up my identity. I’d seen myself as a hard-charging young man ready to make a difference in the world and now I wasn’t even sure if I could help myself. It’s hard to see yourself as hard-charging when you’re unable to walk around without assistance.

After obtaining a guide dog from Leader Dogs from the Blind I returned to university with a renewed sense of optimism, however, it was unusual to walk into classes with a 115-pound German shepherd. Soon, I entered job interviews with my guide dog. Then, traveling all over the country by myself for work. Learning the airports, city layouts, hotels, client sites — all without eyesight, putting me way outside my comfort zone.

Then, entering conference rooms and meeting new work teammates with a giant wolf dog was unusual. Before long, my guide dog and I would travel internationally, visiting places like China, Singapore, Japan, and many cities throughout Europe. Waking up at 5 a.m. for a morning workout, finding my way to the hotel gym, and somehow locating the machine I wanted to use and figuring out how to get it switched on — all without being able to see, read signage, or speak the language. All of these were far outside my comfort zone.

But every time I moved slightly outside my comfort zone, my comfort zone expanded and my confidence grew. By repeatedly stretching slightly out of my normal, I demonstrated to myself that I was capable of more than I thought was possible. You’re also capable of more than you think is possible. Step slightly outside your comfort zone each day and watch your comfort with discomfort improve while your confidence swells.

I’m now so confident that seven years ago I decided to learn how to downhill snow ski in the mountains of Colorado. Yes, a totally blind guy decided it was a solid idea to ski down a steep mountain. Now I regularly ski black diamond slopes. Last year we even navigated a double black diamond — the most treacherous terrain of all.

Get used to the discomfort. Welcome it. It’s where growth takes place. Step through the discomfort and find your next best action in pursuit of your best self.

2. Unapologetically Authentic — For so many years I’d tried to hide my poor eyesight. I didn’t want others to know I had a vision problem. I tried to pretend everything was alright.

I did that until I couldn’t any longer. While at university I was forced to embrace my reality. Walking around with a 115-pound German shepherd guide dog made it impossible to hide my eyesight limitation. That forced me to embrace the very thing I’d been trying to hide.

It forced me to love myself despite — and eventually — because of my imperfections. It’s impossible to hide a giant German shepherd in a conference room so no longer could I pretend to be someone I was not.

This lifted a tremendous weight off of my shoulders. Finally, I could be me. I had to be me. I found it much easier being totally blind than half-sighted. There is an extraordinary sense of comfort in being who you are — genuinely are without playing charades.

3. Fully Accountable — As hard as my life has been, I know it’s my only one. I’m not getting any do-overs in life. Neither are you.

Our happiness, our success, our ambitions are all under our control. We may not be responsible for our circumstances, but we have to be accountable for our life and its outcomes. It’s my life. I have to own it. It’s your life. You have to own it.

If we don’t own our outcomes, who will? We can all find legitimate reasons to fail but how will that help us? It will not. Excuses may comfort us in the moment but they don’t propel us towards our goals. Is it better to comfort ourselves in the moment with excuses, or use that energy to find the inner strength, determination, and energy to power us towards our goals?

I’ve discovered that “excuses are for losers™.” Even if I find legitimate reasons to fail, I’ll still not get what I want out of life-so I’m the loser. Rather than comfort myself emotionally, I’d rather hold myself accountable to take the actions necessary to drive me towards my goals in life. Would you rather find an excuse, or summon the confidence, conviction,and courage to break through your barriers?

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

The Second Chapter of my life began when I went blind in college. I was a visual learner with an outstanding visual recall and after going blind I literally had to relearn how to learn.

My mother entered the scene at this point and heroically read every single one of my college textbooks to audio for me. My dad would go to work and my mom would be there at the kitchen table reading. He’d come home from work and she’d still be there reading until her voice wore down to a rasp. She moved beyond herself to help me and there was no way I could let her down. She inspired me to commit myself to excellence, just like she did.

It turns out I was a better blind student than sighted student. I developed a new system where I read the book twice, listened to each recorded lecture twice, and went over class notes with a notetaker that the university provided.

I made straight-A’s from that point forward and even made the Dean’s List for the first time. Because I could not scan pages of text, I consumed and internalized the content. I was forced to absorb it instead of merely memorizing it.

Although I faced some stigma from recruiters on campus during my senior year at university, I ended up with two offers from world class companies. I accepted the offer from Andersen Consulting, currently known as Accenture.

I began working for Andersen in their Atlanta offices. As technology analysts, those of us who started in that crop of college graduates had a mix of business, computer science, biology, and history degrees from our undergraduate studies. Although we’d be working on highly technical software systems, many of us — myself included — had never written a line of code. We were hired because we had the smarts, curiosity, and drive to learn, overcome, and excel despite the challenges in front of us.

After 9/11 the consulting industry was crushed with layoffs and I was among those who ended up losing their jobs. Although the months that followed were challenging, I eventually found a job that paid my bills until I found something in the technology field.

Finally, I found a consulting job in the Washington DC area and I moved there with my wife. I had learned how to engineer the screen-reading software used by the blind in order to do my job, and I turned that into a profession. For the next few years I worked with private companies and government agencies to make their software more usable by everyone — advising software developers, writing code, and even teaching classes on accessible software design.

Only a year into that line of work I found myself at the world’s largest accessibility convention in L.A., where Stevie Wonder and his entourage were investigating the latest technology. Everyone was going up to him and asking for autographs, and not wanting to be just another fan, my experience with writing software gave me the confidence to pitch my services to him — I asked him if there were any applications on his computer he’d like to be able to use more effectively.

The next thing I know I’m at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffle in North Hollywood eating chicken and waffles with Stevie Wonder and his team. I spent that next weekend assessing his technology setup and I don’t think my wife was convinced when I called to tell her I had to stay another weekend to assess Stevie Wonder’s technology setup.

I wrote many software solutions for clientele and in one particular case, I even created software that a Silicon Valley giant said was impossible. A former colleague from Andersen Consulting contacted me and told me they had a customer with a blind employee who was unable to do his job because of a problem between the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software and the screen-reading software for the blind. I built a software solution between these two programs so this gentleman could do his job. The Silicon Valley vendor of the CRM system said it could not be done, but I’d already done it.

Although I enjoyed the work and the mission, I knew I needed to balance my technical skills with more business experience. My next moves were aimed at the business of information technology. I worked on large outsourcing deals as a Market Intelligence Analyst, an Account Manager, and soon, I was managing the complex financial models used to estimate and price multibillion dollar technology deals.

My blindness gave me an advantage in this space. Not only did we have to really understand the business of technology, we also had to manage data flow between hundreds of Excel models. In order to manage those models, conceptualizing how they worked took careful planning and an inherent ability to think in abstract but concrete terms. Because my life consists of constantly conceptualizing the world around me, I was used to visualizing in concrete terms. And, my experience with technology and ability to write software made it easy for me to manage the unusually complex financial models we used. When you’re used to engineering software, managing a financial model comes pretty easily. I even wrote automation tools for our global team that saved hours of work when using these models.

Living in the Washington DC area, I soon realized I should move from the commercial space to the federal space — the federal IT market was a huge market in that area. So I joined a federal IT services provider. Within several years I’d built a track record of performance — directing the financial strategies and decisions that captured over 45 billion dollars in contracts, created best-inc-class margins and industry-leading growth.

When my employer came to me and asked what they could do for me, for some crazy reason I said, “send me to Harvard Business School,” and for some crazier reason they said, “okay.”

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

When studying at Harvard Business School (HBS), I had the pleasure of learning from Bill George, a Senior Fellow at HBS, Former Chair/CEO of Medtronic and author of the business bestseller “Discover Your True North.” It was in Bill’s class when we were discovering the True North in our lives.

My classmates were grappling with their lives, passions, and purposes, when mine reached up and smacked me right in the face. For years people would tell me how I’d inspired them. This usually happened when I was routinely doing my job to the best of my ability, or traveling, or just giving a talk to my daughter’s elementary school class. I never took the comments seriously, perhaps because that would require admitting that my life was harder than I cared to confess.

But during that class I was inspired to give this more attention than I had before. And then as this new dimension of my self-identity started unfolding in front of me, I had a feeling I’d be elected as our class speaker. The feeling had so much gravity that I researched, located, flew to Texas, and met with a speaking consultant to write a 12-minute talk — all before we’d even nominated or elected class speakers.

I was prepared when my HBS classmates elected me to speak and for the first time, I saw how I could help others by intentionally using my story and lessons I’ve learned with others. The explosive applause, standing ovation, and eruption of emotions took me by storm.

A crowd of people gathered around me to tell me how my talk affected them. One classmate was going through a divorce and something I said that evening helped him think about his troubles in a new light. Another had lost his daughter to cancer the year before and something I said gave him hohpe. As we embraced, tears filled my eyes as I knew I was doing what I was meant to do.

Another classmate was so impacted by my story that he decided to commission an opera based on that talk and my story. He said he “heard music” when I was speaking about the curveballs that life throws at us all.

The evening flight back home from Boston gave me time to reflect on the talk and experience. It was during this time that a wave of emotion washed all over me. Drenched with clarity and gratitude, I discovered that helping others with the lessons I’ve learned from my journey makes going blind worth it.

No longer was I shouldering the struggle for me alone. Helping others with it meant I’d be using my experiences to help others navigate their lives as well. Blindness was the beautiful gift that came disguised in terrible wrapping paper.

Do you have gifts disguised in ugly wrapping paper? If only you could open your heart and your mind to receive them?

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

At the age of 40, it’s not enticing to start all over again. Nobody wants to go from being on top of their game to becoming a beginner again.

Although I had some talent for communicating, I knew enough to know that I was not a seasoned speaker or author. This new side of me would require continued expansion of my comfort zone, facing my fears, and investing time and money into an unexplored area of my life — all because I gave a 12-minute talk?

The thought that kept hanging around in my head was — I’ll never forgive myself unless I at least try. None of us know what we’re capable of if we don’t try. I knew I’d never forgive myself for not having the courage, conviction, or confidence to follow through.

Finally, I landed on what decision can the future Chad live with: failing at an endeavor that could change millions of lives — including my own, or not even trying because I was too scared?

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing?

I opened my heart and my mind to feedback others had been giving me. I also widened my aperture of how I internalized my skills at work. I’d always been good at presenting, but I never saw myself as a captivating speaker.

I soon realized: although I don’t find my story unusual or inspiring, if others draw inspiration from it then my opinion is much less relevant. I needed to adjust my self-image to include how others receive me. By telling myself new stories about this new dimension of myself, it opened me up to so much more growth than I knew was possible.

How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I discovered it by being forced to exercise it for the good of others. I had to move beyond myself. By concentrating on how I could help others, it gave me the courage to face my fears, and step through those fears to help others.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Since that moment, I’ve talked to business leaders on six continents, teaching them how to build resilience, adapt and thrive in change, and grow through adversity. I’ve spoken to leaders from organizations including Bank of America, GE, Google, and Microsoft. And with my recently published book, my hope is to reach those who don’t have the opportunity to hear me speak at a conference.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Bill George is an amazing leader. It’s rare to find someone with intelligence, compassion, and generosity as Bill. The way he guided me while on campus at HBS, and the way he continues to lead and guide me is incredible.

Our fireside chat goes into detail, and this particular one is now on the HBS Lifelong Learning for all to watch.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

It’s interesting how our self-image affects how we show up. Now that I started seeing myself as someone who could help, I started changing my words, actions, and habits.

One day at Red Hat, Jim Whitehurst (Red Hat’s CEO and currently IBM’s President) was in the meeting. Because I had this new and improved self-image, I had the courage to ask him how he found time to publish his book.

Jim being the incredibly genuine person he is, put me in touch with his Chief of Staff, who then in turn put me in touch with his literary agent. The next thing I know we’ve secured a book deal with HarperCollins Leadership for Blind Ambition.

The takeaway for me is, when we open ourselves up to new dimensions of ourselves, and have the open mindedness to see ourselves differently, it changes our words, actions, and our outcomes.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

All the time. If we’re human, we have doubts. Everyone has doubts from time to time.

However, I find that effort, repetitions, and expanding comfort zones kill doubts. If we want it badly enough-whatever it is-repetitions and drive can overcome doubts. Take the next best action. Inaction is the number one cause of progress prevention.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I started talking about it with others. Asking for advice, input, outside help. Soon, I developed the language and habits of a speaker/author. Before I knew it, I started seeing myself as a speaker/author, and that’s the key!

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

My life is outside of my comfort zone. I feel strongly that life begins outside of our comfort zones. As mentioned above, that’s why I think I’ve been so successful — because I’m willing to constantly expand my comfort zone.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson- because he has the social reach to impact the way millions of people think about making a difference in our world.

Amazon Book Page: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1400222648?tag=hcleadership-20

Website: https://chadefoster.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FindChadEFoster

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FindChadEFoster

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chadfoster

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChadEFoster

