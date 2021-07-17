Cerita Battles: “Motivate & Inspire”

Motivate & Inspire: As a leader, our goal is to motivate and inspire people to do what they never thought they could. Therefore, build them up and empower them to fly as long as they know that you’ll be there to pick them up and/or provide the wind that enables them to soar.

In many large cities in the US, there is a crisis caused by a shortage of affordable housing options. This has led to a host of social challenges. In this series called “How We Are Helping To Make Housing More Affordable” We are talking to successful business leaders, real estate leaders, and builders, who share the initiatives they are undertaking to create more affordable housing options in the US.

As a part of this series, we had the pleasure of interviewing Cerita Battles.

Cerita is the Managing Director, Head of Community & Affordable Lending at JPMorgan Chase. She has 32 years of experience in the financial industry with 24 years specifically dedicated to mortgage. As the head of Community & Affordable Lending, Cerita is responsible for building, implementing and ensuring the execution of the company’s strategic plan and goals to increase and enable sustainable homeownership among low-to-moderate income and minority homebuyers and communities across the U.S.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Since I was 8 years old, I’ve always wanted to be in banking. Every time my parents went to the bank, it was always, what I considered, a positive experience. Therefore, I started my career as a teller, personal banker, small business consultant, loan officer, credit/product manager, business development manager, mortgage production site leader, Diverse Segments executive and now, managing director — head of Community & Affordable Lending. I have worked my way up the ladder and have created a career path that enables me to operate in my passion and purpose which is to help communities of color and low-to-moderate income communities attain and sustain homeownership.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Not a story but an experience and that is: respect your small beginnings because leadership doesn’t start at the front — it’s starts at the back. Every role — no matter the title — provides you with an opportunity to lead. One of my mentors provided this quote which has stuck with me: “You rent your title; You own your character”. We bring our best selves to work everyday and it’s a choice. I choose my character.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Yes — about 10 years ago — I had a mentoring session with a senior leader and I recall him saying “People are not going to seek out your competencies — you have to find a way to bring your competencies to them.” Prior to that time, I always thought that if you hold your head down and do a good job — then leaders would recognize you and tap you to do greater things. That’s not necessarily true. I’ve learned that you have to leverage every opportunity to promote your work and your worth. Sit at the front of the room and be an active participant in the meeting. When sitting at the table, have something on your plate that you can offer up and be of value to those in the meeting. Additionally, you have to exemplify alignment to the business priorities; have a perspective; be a part of the solution and be courageous in your conversations.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There is no one person. Every leader and team that I have worked for or that has worked for me has played a critical role in my success as a leader. Every experience whether good, bad or indifferent has added a value, tool and/or a nugget that keeps me focused and humbled. To be a good leader — one must be a good follower as well as instill leadership and followership in others. I’ve maximized my opportunities and I gained so much knowledge and inspiration from those that have crossed my path. As leaders, we must be life-long learners — always in position to learn, gather and grow.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

“The Power of I AM” by Joel Osteen. I’ve learned in life that one must know who they are, their value and their worth. We have to be purposeful in knowing that — otherwise, you’ll risk the chance of becoming what others want you to be. The Bible says, “that when God created us — He called us His masterpiece.” When one gets that revelation — then you’ll understand that we have the capability to do anything when we put our minds to it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are two: “A changed outlook; A changed life” and “Where you gift and your passion align, there you will find your purpose.” Our past and/or mistakes don’t define us — therefore, if we focus on who we’re becoming and have a positive outlook — we’ll create an abundant life for ourselves. Secondly, understanding our gifts and passion are important aspects to defining our purpose. My gift is speaking and I’m passionate about serving and helping others; therefore, the work that I do — I call ministry — which truly defines my purpose. I get to talk and speak about the benefits of homeownership to those who lack access, confidence and/or the knowledge about the process which speaks to my passion to serve others. Therefore, I’m able to operate in my purpose. I love what I do every day.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the shortage of affordable housing. Lack of affordable housing has been a problem for a long time in the United States. But it seems that it has gotten a lot worse over the past five years, particularly in the large cities.

There is a huge racial gap within homeownership. Blacks (44.1%) and Hispanics (49.1%) have the lowest homeownership rate within the U.S. Can you briefly explain what are the barriers to homeownership for these two segments?

The three biggest barriers to homeownership for minorities and low-to-moderate income homebuyers are: Lack of down payment, lack of funds for closing costs and credit history. There are various systemic factors creating these barriers such as: unemployment, under-employment; lack of generational wealth; lack of financial education and knowledge; student loan debts; lack of affordable housing inventory; lack of access or familiarity to housing-related resources

Can you describe to our readers how your work is making an impact to address this gap? Can you share some of the initiatives you are leading to help provide solutions to close this gap?

In October 2020, we announced a 5-year, 30 billion dollarsPath Forward Commitment to close the racial wealth gap among Black and Latinx consumers. From a homeownership perspective, 12 billion dollars is focused on advancing both purchase and refinance lending among Black and Latinx households. This is not an easy task given the current barriers and gaps that exist within homeownership; however, we are committed to being a part of the solution and are executing against 6 key strategic pillars that will support our efforts. Those 6 key pillars are:

1. People: Mirror the communities we seek to serve by hiring, retaining and growing the diversity of our firm.

2. Presence: Be visibly and actively present in Black and Latinx communities by leveraging all of our sales distribution models to serve these customers when, where and how they want to be served.

3. Partners: Build and enhance local relationships with key influencers within these communities, such as: Realtors, Builders, Non-Profit Housing Counselors, Local Community and Advocacy groups.

4. Products/Programs: Create access to credit by providing down payment assistance and closing costs programs as well as enhance our products and programs to help meet the home financing needs of our customers.

5. Promotion: Execute marketing and outreach activities to dispel myths about homeownership, instill confidence and build the trust and consideration of the customers and communities we seek to serve.

6. Policy: Participate in reform that enables equal access to credit, increases affordable housing supply / availability, as well as wealth creation

Can you share something about your work that makes you most proud? Is there a particular story or incident that you found most uplifting?

My role and the role of my team was to develop the above strategy and drive the implementation and execution across Home Lending — that’s what makes me proud. This work is impactful — it’s game changing and at the same time it’s foundational from a business perspective. What’s most uplifting is that the firm is all in! The commitment is there and the leaders as well as our employees are excited about the opportunity and the fact that we’re in position to make a difference in the lives of these customers and communities that have been traditionally underserved.

In your opinion, what should the mortgage industry do to further address these problems?

Be intentional about partnering with federal, state and local policymakers, lenders, non-profit housing counselors, realtors, builders, community advocacy groups and others having a stake in closing the racial gap in homeownership. Together, we can go further and truly make significant impact among minority families and within minority communities. It will take all of us partnering together to come up with sound solutions to address barriers, create home financing opportunities and instill confidence and trust among these customers and communities that have been underserved for generations. It’s not hard to accomplish — we just have to be intentional and execute.

Can you share three things that the community and society can do to help you address the root of this crisis? Can you give some examples?

Understand the barriers of homeownership and address these barriers with your local and state policymakers

Ensure we educate our young people, families and circles of influence about the importance of managing finances and building wealth

Make a decision to be a part of the solution and act

If you had the power to influence legislation, are there laws which you would like to see introduced that might help you in your work?

I look at the opportunity in three categories: Stability; Affordability and Equitable Access.

Stability: Evaluate continued application of COVID relief and monitor for necessary change.

Affordability: Advocate for a national federally and state-backed down payment and closing cost assistance programs for first-time homebuyers, low-to-moderate income families and communities. Additionally, enhance zoning laws to create use of land for more affordable housing builds.

Equitable Access: Advocate for policy change and regulatory relief to help close the appraisal gap in minority neighborhoods.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started leading my company” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Be Courageous — As a leader, you have to be able to tell people what the need to know — even when it’s uncomfortable.

2. Be Authentic — Bring your best self to work. In this industry people are looking for authenticity — people that show their true selves.

3. Lead by Example: It’s necessary for leaders to show their employees that they are willing to roll their sleeves up and get in the game to ensure success. This is how you win the trust and the appreciation from you team.

4. Be Vulnerable: Don’t be afraid to share your experiences. Typically, your experiences provide insights and those insights provide clarity and clarity helps to build and/or enhance solutions.

5. Motivate & Inspire: As a leader, our goal is to motivate and inspire people to do what they never thought they could. Therefore, build them up and empower them to fly as long as they know that you’ll be there to pick them up and/or provide the wind that enables them to soar.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Provide our children with a free college education. When we know better, we do better. Education creates a level of preparedness for every aspect of our lives (i.e., finances, credit, homeownership, small businesses). Eliminating the barrier to entry and student loan debt, creates a better future and better outcomes for minorities and low-to-moderate income families and communities.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

President Obama. As the leader of this country, he exemplified the 5 things I shared above at the highest level. More importantly, he had the ability to motivate and inspire people to believe and hope for a better future and country. He was and continues to be amazing and he’s still impactful today.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

