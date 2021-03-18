Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Sleep//

How the CEO of the National Sleep Foundation Prioritizes Sleep

It’s about small changes to your lifestyle.

By

“The steps I take towards getting good sleep are embedded in my lifestyle. It all starts with the wind-down. There are a lot of different approaches that people use in their wind-down routines, but for me, I like to listen to a little jazz music — maybe it’s because I’m a musician. I also try to go to sleep at the same time every night, and I time my wind-down period to happen just before when I really want to be asleep. I aim to wake up at the same time every morning, too. 

Now, these times are targets. There are always going to be things that pop up. It’s not about hitting the time perfectly every night or morning, it’s about setting a goal and trying to work towards it. But to help us achieve those goals, we can set reminders and triggers for ourselves. For example, we can try not to plan certain activities too late into the evening, or we can recognize that some of the things we want to watch on T.V. can be left for another time (“I don’t need to finish this show right now, especially since it’s streaming!”). I aim to get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep a night.

As a younger person working in advertising and communications, with crazy deadlines and product launches, it was difficult to have a standard evening routine. But as time has passed and as I’ve learned more, my wind-down routine for better sleep has become one of the most important components of my lifestyle. We’ve come a long way over the years. At the National Sleep Foundation, we’ve done a lot of work to increase awareness of the importance of sleep health, and we’re taking the next step so that people have a full understanding and can internalize how their sleep health relates to their overall health. We want people to work sleep into their regular lifestyles — not try to hack or cheat their sleep, but to really respect their sleep. It’s a basic physiological process that we all have within us, and we need to respect that it’s a natural part of our lives.”


For more tips and information on the benefits of sleep, check out the National Sleep Foundation website at www.thensf.org.

    John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation

    John is CEO of the National Sleep Foundation. For almost two decades John has been connected to National Sleep Foundation's public service and leadership advancing sleep health, having been a supporter, volunteer, and a member of the Board of Directors from 2013 - 2020. He also has had an active presence in the organization’s advocacy on Capitol Hill for sleep health and safety. As CEO, John brings nearly 30 years of diverse experience across multiple commercial healthcare and non-profit organizations, longstanding ties to the sleep health community, and a dynamic professional background with strong executive insights in business and healthcare strategy. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    REDPIXEL.PL / Shutterstock
    Sleep Well//

    Why We All Need to Commit to Better Sleep Habits in 2020

    by Shelly Ibach (Sponsored By Sleep Number)
    Well-Being//

    Why You Should Wake Up at the Same Time Every Day—Even When Daylight-Saving Time Ends

    by Buffer
    Community//

    3 Tips On How To Get Better Sleep

    by Ashley Allen

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.