CEO and Holistic Health Practitioner Kimberly Spair Releases Docuseries and Courses for Women

Before a life-changing diagnosis of Lyme Disease and Hashimoto’s in 2012, Kimberly Spair was in perfect health and could usually be found hiking, cycling, doing yoga, and running. Despite visiting the top alternative and conventional doctors and receiving a wide variety of medications and antibiotics, her neurological symptoms kept getting worse, causing her to have to walk away from her job and her dream home.

That’s when she discovered New York Times bestselling author Anthony William, who wrote “Medical Medium Life-Changing Foods.” With the supplements and changes he suggested and switching to a plant-based diet, she was able to set aside her thyroid medication, heal her chronic neurological symptoms, become pregnant, and give birth to a daughter who is now 3.5 years old, (she is now pregnant with her third child) which the doctors said would be impossible without the use of medications.

As CEO of A large healing practice, Reclaimers of Health, Kimberly’s mission is to aid others in following in her footsteps and achieving the impossible by surmounting an autoimmune diagnosis or chronic symptoms.

Kimberly Spair holds a Ph.D. in plant-based medicine, and she is a licensed speech pathologist, board-certified holistic health practitioner, and yoga therapist. Her clients include adults with tingles, numbness, fatigue, migraines, brain fog, anxiety, pain, depression, and children with autism, food allergies, attention and learning difficulties, and developmental delay. She helps address additional conditions, including Lyme Disease, adrenal fatigue, digestive disorders, asthma, fibromyalgia, PTSD, arthritis, cancer, sleep disorders, hormonal challenges, addictions, diabetes, high cholesterol, and blood pressure.

Kimberly uses food as medicine by beginning with a nutrient-dense whole foods approach with her clients, and then by individualizing her treatment plans based on each client’s needs, including strategies such as conducting emotional therapy, detoxifying through whole foods, boosting nutrient intake, or using supplements and supportive herbs or essential oils.

Kimberly Spair also is an author and speaker, and she is dedicated to using food along with the body’s innate ability to heal in order to provide a complete transformation of the body and mind.

Kimberly Spair is focused on addressing her clients’ lives as a whole, including aspects such as stress management, sleep, social life and relationships, and work-life. She takes time to listen to her clients’ stories to determine the interactions between environmental factors and their lifestyles that affect long-term health.

She offers several courses that empower mothers and women all over the world. She also provides one-to-one individualized pregnancy support, healing support, and wellness packages.

To learn more about Kimberly Spair and her docuseries, visit reclaimersofhealth.com and www.getthehealmethod.com.