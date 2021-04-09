Celeste Yvonne of Sober Mom Squad: “I want to change the narrative about alcohol, and addiction”

Watching women come to our group on day 1 and seeing, hearing and experiencing their journeys as they hit 30,60,90+ day milestones first hand is perhaps the most rewarding experience of my life.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Celeste Yvonne.

Celeste is a popular writer and personality who writes about all things parenting. Celeste’s writing resonates with mothers everywhere, and she speaks with a candor and honesty that is unusual in this world of filters.

In 2018, Celeste openly spoke about her struggles with alcohol, and announced her commitment to becoming a sober mom for the sake of her health and her family. Her piece about a playdate that went sideways when another mom started serving mimosas has reached over 14 million people.

Celeste lives in Reno, Nevada with her husband and two boys.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had been in recovery for two years when the pandemic hit. I could feel the palpable tension as the world shutdown virtually overnight and people started to turn to booze to self-medicate. I knew how problematic this could be for someone with a toxic relationship to alcohol, so when a friend posted her desire to help moms trying to navigate their sobriety at this time, I jumped in to help immediately. The Sober Mom Squad started from there and we’ve helped thousands of mothers looking to change their relationship with alcohol.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Watching women come to our group on day 1 and seeing, hearing and experiencing their journeys as they hit 30,60,90+ day milestones first hand is perhaps the most rewarding experience of my life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Let’s just say technology is not my friend. Trying to navigate a zoom meeting in the early days was an exercise in patience. I may have logged into a call or two without realizing my video was on. Let’s just say we have all become very close — just kidding. But the other women definitely get to see me at my worst. Which is how it should be. We are all just humans navigating this thing called life.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

The Sober Mom Squad offers paid and free options, and I love that we offer scholarships to anyone who asks. This is a community first, and we are the proverbial village to so many women who’ve been struggling just to survive the mental load of this past year.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to change the narrative about alcohol, and addiction. Alcohol is an addictive substance that can make anyone sick, and I believe the alcohol industry feeds us so much BS about health and social benefits that are problematic at best and lies at the core. I would love to see alcohol follow the cigarette path; moving away from the ‘why don’t you?’ to a ‘why would you?’ social context.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You didn’t come this far only to come this far.” I believe with my heart this is the journey I was meant for and every day I learn and grow. The day I stop working on myself will be the day I start drinking again… so I work on me, and what a pleasure it is to be alive and sober!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Glennon Doyle paved the path for the next generation of writers. I would give anything to sit down with her and talk for hours about anything and everything.

