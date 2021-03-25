Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Celebrity Fitness Trainer Omkar Shewale Is Helping People In Achieving Their Body Goals At A Gradual Pace

It is a known fact that celebrities have a lasting impact on people’s choice. They play a crucial role in shaping up the preferences of the audience. Fitness being in demand like never before has encouraged many young individuals to build a chiselled physique. When we talk about a ripped body, it requires to have […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Omkar Shewale
Omkar Shewale

It is a known fact that celebrities have a lasting impact on people’s choice. They play a crucial role in shaping up the preferences of the audience. Fitness being in demand like never before has encouraged many young individuals to build a chiselled physique. When we talk about a ripped body, it requires to have a disciplined workout, a strict diet regime and adequate rest and sleep hours. However, many take a shortcut by using steroids to get in shape. Giving an insight into the use of anabolic steroids, Omkar Shewale spills the beans about its usage and side effects in the long run. Shewale has been a trainer to Bollywood singer Darshan Raval.

Fitness being a passion since childhood for Omkar saw him immerse in this profession completely. The trainer has always been against the use of steroids as it harms the body. “Using anabolic steroids may give short-term gain, but it might result as the long-term pain”, said Omkar. As per the studies, the use of anabolic steroids may cause permanent health problems like kidney failure, liver damage, increased risk of blood clots, baldness, decrease in sperm count and many other side effects. “It again depends from person to person, but there are high chances of the human body being harmed because of the usage of anabolic steroids”, added Omkar.

An ardent follower of all-natural and organic products, Shewale believes in the saying, “Slow progress is better than no progress.” The reason behind organic food being the most trusted form of nutrition is because it is environmentally sustainable. Furthermore, the celebrity fitness trainer revealed that people are always fascinated by the world of glamour, but they tend to forget that celebrities undergo a lot of treatments to ace a perfect look. Omkar who hails from Satara, Karad urges all his clients to exercise daily and have good nutrition. In other words, the trainer suggests that working out daily and eating cooked food at home is the secret to building a healthy and fit body. 

In his career as a personal trainer, he hardly cheats on his meals. The majority of the meals consumed by Omkar are cooked at home that is of higher nutritional value. Along with a proper workout and a healthy diet, adequate sleep is something that helps in the building of muscles. Having a diploma degree in personal training, Omkar Shewale’s quest and curiosity to promote fitness and body positivity has helped many people transform their lives. By revealing this dark side of anabolic steroids usage, Shewale has opened the eyes of many millennials who focus to take a shortcut to get a ripped physique. The fitness trainer through his work is indeed helping people in achieving their body goals at a gradual pace.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Price Of Gold: Doping And Professional Athletes

by Louise Stanger Ed.D, LCSW, CDWF, CIP
Community//

Gain your body muscles with Trenbolone Alternatives

by Dave Devloper
Community//

Cleveland “Fly As Day” Jones discusses about banning steroids in sports

by luqman ali

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.