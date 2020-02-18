There are countless benefits to regularly practicing gratitude — from healthier eating to better physical and mental health to increased generosity and decreased materialism.



But if you need some inspiration before your pen hits the page, read about these celebrities and thought leaders who have chosen the gratitude Microstep themselves.



“My favorite life hack involves my nighttime routine with my children. Each night before bed, I ask them to share three things they’re grateful for, and I tell them three things I’m grateful for… It makes you sleep better.” Dave Asprey, author and founder of Bulletproof

“Before my feet hit the ground every morning, I say, “Thank you God for this day. Please help me to find the joy in it and help me with whatever comes across my path.” Lacey Chabert, actress

“When my mind starts going in a negative thinking mode, I pull out my gratitude journal and write the things I am grateful for.” Tiffany Shlain, filmmaker and author

“On a tough day, I have a gratitude journal. It’s near my bed at night. Even if it’s just for a few minutes, I can write down a few things that just make me realize, “Gosh, I’ve got a healthy family, a roof over my head, and I find joy in that.” Erin Condren, author

“Gratitude is my mainstay. As I forge through the daily challenges life provides, I always need to go back to my gratitude list. “ Rodney Gustafson, dancer

“I do priming: I focus on three moments in my life that I’m grateful for, because gratitude is the antidote to the things that mess us up. You can’t be angry and grateful simultaneously. You can’t be fearful and grateful simultaneously.” Tony Robbins, author

“”Someone told me a few months ago to wake up first thing in the morning and think of three things or people I am grateful for. I’ve been doing that lately — nice way to start the day.” Jimmy Chin, climber, photographer, and Academy Award-winning film director

“As I place my first foot on the floor [when I first wake up], I say, “thank” and “you” as I bring my second foot down.” Roma Downey, actress

“Every single day, no matter what I feel like, the moment that I wake up, I try to bring myself back to gratitude. So if I wake up and my back hurts, or I’m tired, or I have a big event that day, or I’m stressed out, or I’m worried about something, or I don’t feel good before I do anything — I just try to clear all the thoughts out of my head and take a moment to be thankful for where I am, and that I’m actually breathing oxygen and have another day to try and live my best life.” Donnie Wahlberg, singer, songwriter, actor, producer

“[I] focus on gratitude and being of service. It gets me excited to want to take care of my guests, be it family, friends, or a work-related function.” Antoni Porowski, television personality, actor, chef, and model

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

