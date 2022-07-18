Celebrating World Youth Skills Day – 06 Nonprofits Supporting the Development of Skills Among Youth

In an effort to draw attention to the growing problem of youth unemployment and underemployment, the United Nations designated 15th July as World Youth Skills Day. The UN-designated day aims to increase awareness of the value of technical, vocational education, training, and other skills critical to a country’s economy nationally and internationally.

Additionally, the day offers a forum for open dialogue between students, TVET institutions, employers, firms, workers’ organizations, and development partners. As part of the celebration, a wide range of activities and initiatives are organized to highlight the talent and skills of skilled individuals and demonstrate the importance of skills to economic growth and personal success.

Goodera has created a list of nonprofit organizations providing the youth with the right opportunities to upskill themselves. Have a look and consider lending your support.

1. The Cause Collective is getting to the heart of social change

A Pacific social change organization called The Cause Collective operates out of South Auckland. They concentrate on the root causes of social issues affecting communities most in need to determine what impedes their success.

2. Project Syncere is providing tools to succeed in science & technology to underprivileged students

Located in Chicago, Project SYNCERE is a non-profit organization whose goal is to give underrepresented students the tools they need to succeed in careers in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Their programs, which were first introduced in 2009, ensure that young people from underserved communities have access to experiences that will motivate and prepare them for future careers in STEM. Over 16,000 students in Chicago have received STEM education from Project SYNCERE’s project-based learning curriculum.

3. Openmind Projects is providing aid and benefiting humankind

Openmind Projects is a global volunteer organization that provides aid, development, and education for the benefit of humankind. Currently, they have funded more than 60 initiatives in Nepal, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand. CNN, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and UNESCO recommended them.

4. Matemática em Movimento (Moving Mathematics) is fostering personal and professional development through mathematics

The NGO has been working to encourage students in public schools to consider education as a means of fostering their personal and professional development since 2012. After six years of operation, Mathematics in Motion had grown its volunteer base from seven to over 10. They have assisted over 200 students in completing their high school educations and led cultural and recreational tours. Most importantly, they contributed to the realization of young people’s aspirations for a better life.

5. Fundacja Think! (Think! Foundation) fostering entrepreneurial attitude among adults and children

In June 2007, the THINK! Foundation was established. It is a non-governmental organization with the mission to support and foster children, adolescents, and adults’ entrepreneurial and active attitudes in all facets of life.

6. Saèk Thmey ensuring a better future for Cambodian youths

The organization’s mission is to guarantee many young Cambodians a “better future” by offering free French instruction and vocational training in tourism and education. A “better future” is ensured for numerous young Cambodians thanks to the organization’s additional vocational training in the fields of tourism and education.

The day highlights the crucial part that knowledgeable youth play in addressing the present and upcoming challenges facing the world. The purpose of the day is to increase youth empowerment and awareness to increase their employability and productivity.

Goodera is on a mission to create a network where nonprofits can access resources to grow. It would be our pleasure to feature your nonprofit. Talk to our team and share your impact story with us!