Celebrating World Humanitarian Day – 06 Nonprofits Providing Humanitarian Aid

In 2022, 274 million people will need humanitarian assistance and protection. This number is a significant increase from 235 million people a year ago, which was already the highest figure in decades. A major contributor to these numbers is the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine which has turned out to be one of the gravest humanitarian crises the world has witnessed. To honor the millions of humanitarian aid workers who risk their lives every day to help others, World Humanitarian Day has become more important than ever.

An annual commemoration of the bombing of the UN headquarters in Iraq, World Humanitarian Day, is observed on the 19th of August each year. Every year, WHD highlights a theme, bringing together partners across the humanitarian system in advocacy for the survival, well-being, and dignity of people suffering from crises. The 2022 campaign focuses on telling the stories of those in need and those helping them through digital art.

Goodera has compiled a list of nonprofit organizations that give assistance to those in need in order to improve the world. Keep reading to find out more about the organizations and consider supporting their cause.

1. Interfaith Encounter Association (IEA) fosters inter-community relations

With respect to tradition and culture, Interfaith Encounter Association (IEA) connects Jews, Muslims, Christians, and others without regard for political agendas. The organization undertakes a significant effort to form and maintain interfaith encounter groups. Through each group, members get to meet the ‘other’ and establish lasting intercommunal friendships while respecting each other’s unique identities. Therefore, each group acts as a seed for the desired intercommunity relations. In order to provide everyone with a group close to their hearts, the organization’s vision includes hundreds of different groups of all kinds. IEA has been operating for 20 years and engages around 4K participants each year.

2. Alliance Anti-Trafic (AAT) is on a mission to eliminate all forms of sexual exploitation

Alliance Anti-Trafic (AAT) is peer founded organization that aims to protect women and children from human trafficking and sexual exploitation and abuse. Their programs encompass the entire process of combating trafficking and sexual exploitation/abuse, as well as offering victims support. Using a regional approach, the organization doesn’t limit its work to a particular area but works wherever needed. Currently, they have two offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Bangkok, Thailand, to manage projects in South East Asia. AAT works through its partner organizations and government agencies in other important countries in the region, such as Cambodia, China, Malaysia, and Singapore.

3. One for the World envisions a world devoid of extreme poverty

‘One for the World’ is a nonprofit organization committed to ending extreme poverty through charitable giving. Its mission is to educate and motivate students and young professionals about effective giving, so they can channel their donations to organizations that will have the most impact. The organization encourages individuals to give at least 1% of their income to charities that fight extreme poverty. In addition, they have invested in developing leaders on university campuses around the world to form chapters of One for the World. Founded in 2014, the organization first started its operation in Wharton. The organization grew quickly to include chapters on campuses around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

4. K-Town Group promotes human rights through art and culture

The K-Town Group, formed in 1996, is mainly composed of younger Kosjeric citizens. From its very beginnings, the group has devoted itself to various activities in the local community as well as the region at large. A major focus of the K-Town Group is to promote and affirm arts and culture while protecting and improving human rights. Among the greatest feat of this organization is an international volunteer camp, which is held every summer in Kosjerić with a rich artistic program with the participation of 50 young artists from all over the world. Furthermore, members of the group volunteered and initiated poetry readings and a traditional ethno festival dubbed “Cobanski Dani” under the sponsorship of Kosjeric’s municipality.

5. Writing Wonders Organization is harnessing the power of words to spread the joy

The Writing Wonders Organization is a global student-led organization dedicated to putting a smile on everyone’s face, especially the elderly, children, and healthcare workers. Since its founding in 2020, because of the Covid-19 response, the core effort of its team has been to bring fresh ideas and passion to the range of activities we are involved in. They have taken the unique approach of sending letters, artworks, and messages of hope, both hand-written and digital, to spread happiness.

6. Hope on a Mission (HOAM) is empowering people in need with hope

A central aspect of HOAM is the practice of the greatest commandment: “love one another.” The organization believes that compassion is capable of making a difference in the presence of struggle by instilling hope. By celebrating birthdays, holidays, and victories, the organization supports, validates, honors, and encourages people. This is accomplished through prayer, personal relationships, and meeting basic human needs (food, clothing, love, dignity). Moreover, it provides referrals and accompaniments to agencies that can assist people in need.

Humanitarianism is not just about saving lives; it’s about changing lives. It’s about building a better world in which justice and equality are achieved, poverty is eliminated, and human beings can live with dignity. This is about empowering individuals so they can help themselves, their families, and their communities. Come join us as we celebrate the effort of humanitarian workers and inspire future generations to join in and carry on the work to make a world devoid of any humanitarian crisis.

