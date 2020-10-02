Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Celebrating Women Entrepreneurs

I’d be willing to bet that it’s no coincidence that the first month of Q4 is also National Women’s Small Business Month. Both give me a sense of energy and drive, like that last caffeinated spurt as you sprint to the finish line of a huge project.

In celebration of women business owners everywhere (yay us!), I’d love to share a few compelling stats as well as one whopping takeaway that anyone can learn from these intrepid ladies.

  1. The number of women-owned businesses in the U.S. has grown from 4.6% of all businesses in 1972 to 42% in 2019.
  2. Approximately 1,817 new women-owned businesses open each day (compared to just 714 in 2007).
  3. The number of women launching part-time businesses, sometimes called “Sidepreneurs,” (dontcha just love that?) has grown nearly twice as fast as the overall growth of women entrepreneurs.
  4. According to the Ninth Annual State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, businesses started by women of color grew at twice the rate of all women-owned businesses.
  5. One of the first documented female entrepreneurs in the US was Madame C.J. Walker who revolutionized the hair care industry. If you haven’t seen the Netflix movie Self Made with Octavia Spencer, it’s definitely worth checking out.

So what can we all learn from females entrepreneurs?

It may be a cliché, but I believe the big takeaway here is to bet on yourself. Listen to your inner voice whether it’s whispering or raging. Have the courage of your convictions and bring some good into the world, whether it’s in the form of feeding your family, creating new jobs, or inspiring others to follow in your footsteps. We need you now more than ever!

    Libby Gill, Executive Coach, Leadership Expert, & International Speaker at Libby Gill

    Libby Gill is an executive coach, leadership expert, and international speaker, who has addressed audience on three continents and in 39 US states. The former head of communications for Sony, Universal, and Turner Broadcasting, she guides emerging and established leaders at Fortune 500 companies. Libby is the author of five books including the award-winning You Unstuck: Mastering the New Rules of Risk-taking in Work and Life and The Hope-Driven Leader: Harness the Power of Positivity at Work. Learn more about Libby by scheduling a Discovery Call or at LibbyGill.com.

