Celebrating The Wellness Of Holistic Visibility: In Celebration Of Asian/Pacific-American Heritage Month! #AsianHeritageMonth

One of the treasures for a monthly celebration, of a particular culture, is that it provides ample opportunity for the very rituals, and beauty, of that culture to be celebrated. It’s an intriguing tale of wonder. Of course the celebration is not solely for one month. Seeking the knowledge and her/history of that particular culture requires for such practices to continue throughout the rest of the year. However, we can always say that it’s a start into that year long celebration. Those first timers are granted a fresh, new start into the treasures of the culture, which is being celebrated. Oh what an adventure it shall be!

So, May is the month of Asia /Pacific–American Heritage Month! The term “Asian” or “Asian/Pacific” encompass a rich collection of heritages from 48 nations (including 3 teritories). Navigating ourselves back into the United States, the descendants of those having migrated from these nations, have left (and are leaving) their imprints in the United States of America. From technology, the performing arts, entrepreneurship, visual arts, education, literature, film, governmental leadership positions, and other sectors, Asian-Americans have demonstrated their contributions (and successes) in the United States Of America.

The month of May presents this opportunity for our immersion into this colorful array of cultures. Furthermore, it also permits a form of mental wellness for Asian-Americans, and those outside of these communities, when it comes to observing the humanity of Asian-American people. The auspicious nature of this month is how it allows many to focus on Asian-Americans as people, rather, than the traditional stereotypes, which have been projected upon them. In fact, it’s the opportunity to view them, as other colors, in the quilt of humanity. Furthermore, it highlights their presence in the USA quilt. And what is so very enchanting is that there are a myriad of stories and artistries to explore. So much, that we are provided with an entire month to be exposed to such cultures. It’s fascinating, and adventurous, neverthless!

The treasures of Asian/Pacific-American Heritage Month is that we get to experience another side of the human story-in the right way, from the manner in which they have crafted themselves to be! Just imagine the euphoria of immersing yourself in holistic and positive experiences of a people, whose creation of beauty has never been truly understood. In this regard, we transfer from a perception of hostility to one of wellness gentility. Just imagine all of the adventures we are permitted to experience with these different communities. Learning about their movement patterns, shapes, colors, and overall aesthetics in the human experience brings a sense of emotional liberation, for those having not been exposed to it. Furthermore, there is also a sense of feeling that one has opened up to hear the truth. Truth is liberating! You can feel the nutritious energies, behind it! Furthermore, it’s a great sign of relief. Truth is liberating. It is healing. Truth establishes a Spirit of understanding. In addition, truth grants us the permission to move through a more intrinsic lens, in our exploration of another culture.

On the side of the various Asian communities in the United States, the month of May permits them breathing room. It’s a sigh of release and mental wellness, as they are given major, national platforms to depict themselves, within their humanity. It’s a way of weeding out the toxicity, which has been projected upon them. Weeding it out and replacing it with holistic imagery, that is restorative to any brokenness having been experienced, during these recent times. It’s a plethora of celebrations, in having overcome any hardships of migration; therefore, illuminating one’s presence, in their new home.

Lastly, we have the factor of contributions. When people observe and feel how a particular demographic (and culture of people) has attracted positive energy to their own spaces, they are more likely to embrace that presence-if they keep an open mind. When it comes to Asian-Americans, there have been a variety of contributions-from different fields. Seeing a particular image as productive, creative, and thriving in their Universal energy also opens up the barriers of healing. Furthermore, such pemits people outside of Asian-American communities to see members of the community as more than a hashtag, joke, or attachment to the deterioration to a society. On the contrary, one moves forward in navigating and experiencing the humanity. Asian-Americans are granted the opportunity to present their imagery, as different patterns in the quilt of humanity.

The celebration of mental wellness during Asian/Pacific Heritage Month 2021 is presented with a euphoria of hope. During this time, a myriad of Asian cultures (from different Asian communities) will illustrate their culture within different households from within the United States, and around the world. Intriguing terminologies, captivating Asian culinaries, musical forms, fashion, her/history, art, and others will provide a more holistic scenery to the Asian presence in the United States. And this is another lesson. The power of the arts. Artistry and music is one of the most powerful ways to heal the mind when it has been rendered with toxic imagery. There are so many people within, and outside, of the United States, whose minds are stamped with mental garbage depictions of Asian-Americans. Outside of the traditional images of the “good Asian,” they have not immersed themselves in authentic Asian-American culture. May 2021 provides the opportunity for a plethora of activities to be given by Asian-American communities, throughout the United States.

In the Spirit of healing, (being that May is also Mental Health Awareness Month), let us heal our minds with more holistic imagery of Asian-American communities. Feeding our minds with artistic and musical nourishment. Nourishing our minds with the humanity of a people; rather than robotic hashtags of some place, over there!