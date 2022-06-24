Celebrating Pride Month – 16 nonprofits raising their voice for the LGBTQ+ community

Every year in June, Pride Month celebrates lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people’s self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increasing visibility. The name “Pride” was given to the month-long festival to foster those feelings as the community comes together to celebrate and support LGBTQ+ rights campaigns.

Pride began as a protest and evolved into a celebration. At the time, homosexual actions were outlawed in almost every state, and pubs and restaurants with gay personnel or served gay clientele risked being shut down. While police had previously raided gay establishments, members of the LGBTQ+ community opted to fight back in 1993, starting an uprising that would usher in a new age of resistance that would later turn into a celebration.

Mark Segal was among the numerous LGBTQ+ people who gathered outside Stonewall Inn to protest the latest police raid on one of the community’s last safe venues in New York City. Marsha P. Johnson, a transgender woman, and activist picked up the first brick flung in wrath, igniting the current LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Goodera applauds the innovative steps and contributions the following nonprofits have made for the LGBTQ+ community.

1. Providing crisis support to the LGBTQ+ community, The Trevor Project is acting as a home to the community

The Trevor Project amplifies the experiences of nearly 34,000 LGBTQ youth (ages 13-24) across the United States, with 45% of respondents being LGBTQ+ youth of color and 48% being transgender or nonbinary. The project is the world’s most significant LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization. Those in need of assistance may contact them for help, and they can help with the right information, advice, as well as the skills that the people need to assist someone else.

2. Building power and shattering stereotypes, Queer Women of Color Arts project is revealing truths through films

Through art and activism, Queer Women of Color Arts projects use films to shatter stereotypes and biases, disclose the truth of inequality, and challenge the causes of unfairness and injustice. They provide opportunities for innovation and leadership. The nonprofit helps with connection and solidarity among the LGBTQ+ community. They aim to foster learning and strengthen movements by raising awareness and galvanizing collective action.

3. For queer people, by queer people, Queer Life Space provides evidence-based training and mental health services

Queer Life Space is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing the LBGTQ+ community with long-term, evidence-based mental health, and substance abuse services. They are dedicated to serving underprivileged people from all walks of life.

4. Qweertygamers is empowering the queer community through a gaming platform

QweertyGamers is a nonprofit organization that champions the inclusion & visibility of LGBTQ+ representation in the gaming community. QweertyGamers provides a productive platform for people to connect & learn from each other while playing video games. Their platform offers unique perspectives of LGBTQ+ Gamers, microgrants for content creators & game developers with a passion for more diversity in video games, & a medium for individuals and creators to share their experiences, accomplishments, & expertise.

5. Safe home for homosexuals, MAX Ottawa focuses on the well-being of the community

MAX is a community-based group dedicated to improving the health and wellness of homosexuals and bisexuals. They advocate for a more holistic vision of gay men’s health. They have worked with public health and other stakeholders to create and launch innovative health promotion strategies for gays (e.g., syphilis prevention and anti-smoking campaigns).

6. Breaking the stereotypes, Queerscreen is using creativity to speak for the community

Queerscreen is raising awareness through the queer narrative on cinema, by inclusive and respectful communities full of creativity, inspiration, and pride. They celebrate the multiplicity of sexualities and gender identities. Individuals and communities are transformed and engaged through the queer narrative on film.

7. Egale Canada Human Rights Trust is improving LGBTQ+ lives through thorough research, education, and advocacy

Egale focuses on creating a better global response to LGBTQ+ concerns and improving the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals in Canada. They accomplish this through user research, education, awareness, and legal advocacy. With the data collected, they try to influence public policy, inspire cultural change, and promote human rights and inclusiveness. They tend to create a world devoid of homophobia, biphobia, transphobia, and all other types of oppression, in which everyone can reach their full potential without fear of being judged.

8. RFSL is empowering the LBGTQ+ community through sports

The organization, in collaboration with the Swedish Sports Confederation and specialist sports organizations, works for a trans-inclusive sports movement. They encompass policy, training, and empowerment.

9. Moscow LGBT Initiative Group «Stimul» helping LGBTQ+ community gain recognition in Russia

The nonprofit helps the queer community to discover various awareness events in Moscow. They strive to recognize the diversity and equivalence of different types of sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression. They combat all forms of xenophobia and discrimination.

10. The Rainbow Project working for the overall well-being of the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland

The nonprofit is a health organization that works to improve well being of the LGBTQ+ community and their families in Northern Ireland. They primarily focus on the prevention of HIV and STI.

11. It Gets Better Project inspiring millions of youth through international affiliates

It Gets Better Project is a global non-profit project that reaches millions of young people. It inspires through media programming, educational resources, and international affiliates. They have access to an arsenal of community-based programming. They use these resources to create awareness for the LGBTQ+ community and empower the community.

12. PROUT AT WORK-Foundation providing more accessible and effective counseling to the LGBTQ+ community in Germany

PROUT AT WORK is a German foundation dedicated to ensuring that LGBTQ+ persons have equal workplace opportunities. They aspire to be think tanks, counselors, and change-makers in the workplace. The organization brings together grassroots employee networks to share best practices and teaches how to build a more inclusive workplace for people of all sexual orientations, identities, expressions, and traits.

13. Waves Ahead assisting and providing psychosocial assistance to the LGBTQ+ community

The Nonprofit understands the need to provide mental health and psychosocial assistance to vulnerable populations, such as LGBTQ+ older adults, the general population of older adults, female heads of households, the homeless, and others. They assist the neglected and vulnerable communities in reestablishing and improving their many areas of need.

14. Harlem Pride provides overall well-being to SGL/LGBTQ community

The nonprofit aims to help Harlem’s SGL/LGBTQ community (including family, friends, and allies). They tend to better their physical, emotional, and financial health and wellness. Its mission is to provide the Harlem SGL/LGBT community visibility and a voice, as well as to advocate for the safety and overall well-being of the LGBTQ+ community. The nonprofit is creating a Community Pride Center for Harlem/Upper Manhattan to provide programs and activities to benefit Harlem SGL/LGBT Community. They also offer programming activities.

15. Out for Australia providing mentoring assistance to the LGBTQ+ community

Out for Australia is a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting and mentoring aspiring LGBTQ+ professionals in their early career phases. They intend to bring the community together by providing a caring and loving environment where people can network, form partnerships, and encourage others in their professional endeavors. Their objective is to strengthen the sense of community among professionals and students by providing visible role models, mentors, and other support to aspiring LGBTQIA+ professionals.

16. Switchboard Victoria, Out&About, providing peer-driven support services to the LGBTQ+ community

The nonprofit provides peer-driven support services for the LGBTQ+ community, their families, and their allies. They offer a range of programs peer-to-peer support in areas including gender and sexuality and social inclusion for the older LGBTQ+ community.

Acceptance, equality, honouring the achievements of LGBTQ+ persons, learning about LGBTQ+ history, and raising awareness of issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community are all part of Pride Month. It also reminds people of how harmful homophobia is and continues to be. Pride is being proud of who you are, regardless of who you love.