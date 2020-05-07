Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Celebrating My Husband’s Birthday While Social Distancing

When it comes to throwing a party in a pandemic, we have to get creative.

With various states lifting the sheltering in place orders as well as people outright defying the orders I find myself relaxing also.

Maybe this relaxing of my rules has nothing to do with the above and all to do with just plain being tired and frustrated with the confines of living by the rules of physical distancing, of missing seeing my friends and family up close and personal.

Thoughts of “Oh, just go ahead and order take out,” or “just go ahead and go to Costco,” are creeping into my head.

Yesterday was my husband’s birthday.  Family and two friends did a drive by honking parade AND what did I do? I ran out and invited everyone into the back yard for a get together. WHAT WAS I THINKING? 

They all came, all 14. I will qualify it is a big yard and we were far apart. I served nothing, no one came in to use the bathroom, and it was a very short visit. We distanced, talked, and when it was time to leave gave “distance hugs” with our arms out mimicking the hugs we would like to have given but didn’t. It was wonderful! I am teary now even as I think about it BUT in hindsight I regret that I did it. As much as I loved it, I’m not sure it was a smart thing to do, not yet. 


There will come a time (at least for a while, a long while) when this is how get togethers will be—with distance and masks and outside, but not yet. We are still too fragile, still not testing everyone, operative word “everyone” (not just the ones with symptoms).

As much as we long for human contact, for social exchange other than phone or Zoom, it is not time yet. We are actually jeopardizing how quickly we can reconnect, can return to some semblance of socializing, by jumping the gun and having contact too soon.

    Image of American Hospice Pioneer, Barbara Karnes, RN Author of &quot;the hospice little blue book&quot; Gone From My Sight, The Dying Experience

    Barbara Karnes, RN, American Hospice Pioneer at www.bkbooks.com

    Barbara Karnes, RN is an American Hospice Pioneer, Award Winning End of Life Educator, Award Winning Nurse, NHPCO Hospice Innovator Award Winner 2018 & International Humanitarian Woman of the Year in 2015.

    While at the bedside of hundreds of people during the dying process, Barbara Karnes noticed that each death was following a near identical script. Each person was going through the stages of death in almost the same manner. And most families had the same questions. These realizations led Barbara to sit down and write the "Little Blue Book." The book that changed an industry.

    Gone From My Sight has been in print continuously since 1985 and has sold over thirty million copies. Although it is often imitated, it remains the most widely used patient/family handout on signs of approaching death in the United States. It is the original source. With its publication and distribution, Barbara created one of the most important tools in the Hospice movement today: the patient/family educational booklet.

    "New Rules for End of Life Care," "Care For The Caregiver," and "This Is How People Die," Barbara's DVD projects, are starting conversations and garnering awards - in this country and around the world. In these films, Barbara compassionately explains the stages of the dying process, talks about behavior changes as they pertain to food, sleep, and withdrawal, and addresses issues relating to the use of narcotics, addiction, and overdosing. She explains how important it is to take care of yourself as a caregiver as well as guidelines to help you do that personally and with your caregiving team.

    “We don’t understand that there’s a normal, natural way of dying,” she says. “My goal is to help neutralize the fear that families and significant others bring to the bedside during the end of life experience.”

    All resources can be found here: https://bkbooks.com/collections/all-productshttps://bkbooks.com/collections/all-products

