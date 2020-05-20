Celebrating, Mentally, For the Minding Of You! #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth

As the month of May continues to develop and progress, the theme of wellness and mental health continues. Now is the opportunity for all to address where they are in life’s emotional roller coaster ride of journeys. How does one’s mental and emotional well-being hold up during these times? Has one come to a particular point where honesty about our mental health is just as natural, as eating?

One of the most intrinsic moments about this particular time is how it is forcing the conversation on mental health. This time mental health and wellness are not abnormal topics. Corona has forced the conversation, even further. In fact, the current epidemic has made the conversation that more comfortable. Which means issues prior to the current period, are arising. They are allowed to be addressed mainly because the epidemic is placing this at the mental doorsteps of everyone. Now, no one can escape the conversation. It is part of the daily speech, in how people are going to get through these difficult times. The uncertainty being displayed, and anxieties every growing.

As mental health is becoming a normal conversation, people are in limbo in how they are to deal with the present, and growing demands of the future. Now that its alright to talk about their mental health, and issues pertaining to mental wellness, where do they go from here? With that being stated here are suggestions, regarding creative ways that a person can connect, and bring nourishment, to their mental health during these particular times.

*Journal Chronicaling

One of the most precious intimacies of isolation is self exploration. The first step is in admitting one is not alright. That’s the primary initiative. During this period, keeping a daily note on how one is feeling is a powerful tool. Not only does it permit control over the mental state, but it gives individuals the opportunity to document the progress, and pitfalls, of their mental health journey. Allowing it to be a form of mental release. Let it be part of a daily ritual, regarding how one is supposed to care for their mental health and wellness. Write down times, dates, and even describe the environment one is in, while going through this spiritual intimacy. The use of words, through a daily release, helps to bring about many rewards and stability of the mind.

*Sweat Out Anxiety

Nothing beats feeling sane during these particular times, than exercise! Whatever toxicities continue to plague the mind, body, and Spirit can be released through this very act of sweating. All the frustrations and anguish have a way of simply being flushed out of our system. It needs to be habitual. During this era, its important to understand that exercise is more than simply, looking good, for the summer. There is a whole art in exercising. Its a spiritual and Universal awakening in how it is conducted and performed. Exercise is a liberating euphoria! You truly feel alive, and even during this corona time, you can still feel life’s breath!

*Walk With Nature

During this month’s celebration of #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth, there is ample time in connecting with nature. Never before, within this current era, have people focused and paid attention to the wonders of nature. Never before has the world been forced to respect and appreciate nature. This time, its just you and the Earth. Unless you want to bring family members and loved ones, along. Nevertheless, take this walk with Mother Earth, and feel unease melt away from your very Soul!

*Check In With Others

Do not feel alone in your celebration of May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Call others-whether it be work colleagues, family members, friends, or neighbors. Let them know of this special month’s celebration, and be sure to ask them that special question: Have you minded your mental health today?

*Celebrate With An Online Party

Put those Zoom, FaceTime, and other online devices to work, outside of work meetings. Link up with fellow colleagues. They can be for a morning session, an afternoon break, or a dinner time routine, before going to bed. Play games. Read poems. Share snippets of your Mental Health Awareness Journal with each other. Bring different activities during the celebration. If you want to make it a weekly or daily occurrence, go for it! Celebrate mental health as you would any party!

*Social Media Search

If you want to expand your reach, and meet other people who are going through their personal mental health stories, social media is the thing! Hashtags such as #BreakTheStigma and #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth allows one to interact with others, and build one’s personal mental health digital community. Gain support on the digital world!

*A Letter To Your Health

While you are in quarantine, its great to write to yourself. We are so used to seeing letter writing as directed to the outside. Why do we reflect those letters to our, spiritual interior? Take some time to write a special letter to yourself. And let it not just be any letter. This time letter writing is very sacred. We are being reminded of that everyday, with the current times. Write a precious letter to your mind and your emotions, and when you write, let it be as if you are writing a letter for the last time. Treasure them and keep them sound. Remember you can always go back and review them when this is all over.

*Dance To the Music

Dance is magic! Dance is powerful! It encourages us to feel our vibe. Awakening energies. Learning the art of re-cleansing, healing, and re-cycling. Its a lot of work. Just utilize this time as a way to become stronger in this healing endeavor. Plus, when the time comes, you will have A LOT to show!

*Smile Your Way To Health

Beginning with positive affirmations is vital. I know it sounds cliche. Nevertheless, it is more powerful than the repetitions we are used to hearing about, which waters down its power. So, when you start to smile throughout this month, allow it to be a form of practice in getting through the upcoming months. Just imagine smiling having a special magic. Every time you smile, the sun gets brighter, and its sparkle illuminates even more.

May as Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity for mental and emotional liberation. This is especially true for those who have not done it before. For those of you newcomers to the mental wellness movement, May is your opportunity to come out from underneath your shell. Liberate yourself and feel that huge release when you have finally been able to lay down those emotional burdens. Releasing that huge weight of trying to hide pain, while being “strong,” all of the time! Now, the emotional drain, ends!

With any awareness, comes productivity. Translation: Are you working in improvements towards your mental health? OR Are you doing the work of enhancing your wellness factor? And, lastly, are you minding your mental health, each day? Such are imperative questions in making this month as vital as it should be. In addition, there are a number of activities, which makes the celebration that more life sustaining. Life is precious! Its STILL beautiful! Even in a time when life has gotten, still. The pace of movement may have slowed down, but creation never stops. It goes to show that humanity is required to build, even under the illusion of stopping.

So while we are continuing to build, let’s do the necessary mental and emotional cleansing, while we have a great opportunity to do so! Taking a moment to pause, and clear out what is unsuitable for a healthy lifestyle. Restructuring how we work, where we work, and why we are hear on Earth. Clearly, we have a greater purpose to fulfill, than to sacrifice our bodies, and drain our minds. Work should be enriching and elevating. Clearly, there is a way in which humanity can get to that level. Now that we can have, that conversation, let’s get to starting on our mental exercises. Making them well worth, the effort in achieving the emotional wellness, of our mind’s desire!

