Celebrating International Youth Day – 06 Nonprofits empowering the youth to lead the world 

It is estimated that half of the young children between the ages of six and thirteen lack basic literacy and numeracy skills and that childhood poverty is one of the most prevalent problems worldwide. According to World Health Organization, globally, one in seven 10-19-year-olds experiences a mental disorder.

UN’s International Youth Day is intended to draw attention to these issues and encourage action to solve them. Beginning in 2000, the day is celebrated each year on the 12th of August with a theme. The theme for 2022 is “Intergenerational solidarity: Creating a world for all ages.” This theme aims to raise awareness about the need to act across generations to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and leave no one behind.

Goodera has compiled a list of nonprofit organizations that aim to empower youth and make resources available to them. Keep reading to find out more about the organizations and consider supporting their cause.

1. Limitless is providing youth with resources to build meaningful lives

Limitless empowers youth to discover their worth, find hope, and live meaningful lives. They strive to end the powerlessness caused by poverty, mental illness, and social inequality. Among the services they provide are outreach, social work, mentorship, career counseling, and scholarships for youth and their families.

2. 100cameras is instilling hope in youth with photography skills

100cameras works with youth around the world who have endured challenging experiences. Through photography, they teach them how to tell their stories in a way that impacts their self-image and involvement in their communities. They offer a customized curriculum that combines storytelling with technical photography skills. They provide a setting where young people can tell their stories without judgment or expectations and gain hope for the future by processing and revealing their past and present. Additionally, they offer a platform for selling photographs. All proceeds go directly towards funding the most pressing needs in their communities, so they can see how their contribution is making a difference.

3. Majulah assists youth in self-discovery and skills enhancement

Majulah Community believes that every young person has the potential to make a positive impact on the world. Established in 2010, the organization is on a mission to create changemakers. To help youth through every stage of their lives, they work with changemakers, families, teachers, and fellow non-profits. A number of programs are offered, including the Heroes League, a mentoring program that develops heroes, the Everest Programme, which provides experiences outside the classroom, and after-school programs.

4. Words4Weapon is on a mission to create safer communities

Words4Weapon advocates for reducing knife crimes in the UK. Since its inception in 2007, this weapons-surrender charity has been placing knife bins across towns and cities in the UK. They are working with the motto of “Collecting Knives, Saving Lives”. Its vision is to leverage the power of education to reduce knife-based violence and crimes in the UK. To promote the same, they offer a range of education services like training for youth workers and awareness sessions. Additionally, they also provide training courses for the youth to develop their own anti-knife crime programs.

5. Pomoc deci is striving to mitigate the effects of violence and poverty on the youth

The Pomoc deci organization was founded in 2003. The organization provides high-quality childcare and education for children 0-18 years old, as well as assistance to young people in finding their own place in Serbia. Pomoc deci (CYSO) focuses on three main programs: Quality Education for All (equal education for all children, improved education for ethnic minorities from pre-school to adulthood), Youth Mobilization (community needs, social partnership at the local level, primary health, capacity building for local NGOs) and Preventing Child Trafficking.

6. Change Happens! is empowering the youth to understand their potential

Change Happens!, formerly Families Under Urban & Social Attack (FUUSA), works to transform the lives of families and children in high-risk communities in the Gulf Coast Region 6. Over the past 25 years, the organization has grown from one program to over 18 programs. Also, its service area has expanded beyond Houston’s Third Ward to cover 13 counties along the Gulf Coast. The organization provides a variety of programs that are designed to empower individuals to help themselves. Each year, Change Happens! empowers and educates over 100,000 adults and adolescents while continually positioning itself to increase its impact on local neighborhoods.

Youth are an important resource for achieving the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals. In addition to bringing to light issues facing the youth, International Youth Day helps lay the groundwork for future success. Come join us as we celebrate the strength of the youth and encourage them to take action to build a better tomorrow.

