Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Music!

​​It’s Hispanic Heritage Month! And what better way to celebrate than to dive into the music that shaped history in so many ways!

Music is about self expression, so each song offers a perspective into a time and place, told through a lens of the artist. But as noted by SXM Media “Latin music is as rich and diverse as the 34 countries and territories it represents”[1], with many different artists in different genres documenting their perspective all over the world!

Some of my favorites include the story behind Evil Ways, which was written by Clarence Henry, first recorded by Willie Bobo in 1967, but it shot to fame some two years later when Carlos Santana recorded it and then later performed it at Woodstock (1969). It became Santana´s first ever top 40 hit (and US top 10). When you listen to that song, could you image the change it was inspiring in everyone at Woodstock?

Following the history of La Bamba is another great example of a song’s journey through history. It started as a Mexican folk song, and was adapted by Richie Valens in 1958 who took it to the top 40! It has been covered by many different artists, and graced hundreds of thousands of stages around the world, with notable performances by Los Lobos, Selena, Harry Belafonte, and Los Lonely Boys. But it was Valen´s version that received the honor and recognition for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the Library of Congress who included it in the National Recording Registry.

We have a lot to celebrate as we look at the diversity within the Latin Artists who have climbed the charts in many different genres! From Carlos Santana, Selena, Tito Puente, Juan Luis Huerra, Juan Gabriel, to Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Prince Royce, Marc Anthony, to Camilla Cabello, J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, Daddy Yankee, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and Jennifer Lopez.

All of these artists are available on WURRLYedu, and can be incorporated into engaging lessons. For example, have students explore and appreciate what this music has added to the world, or have them learn their favorites then record and reflect on how that felt. What did they learn and did anything surprise them?

Not a teacher? Try listening to some of these songs and dancing your heart out. How does the music make you feel? Does it connect you to a whole new world (or one you know)? There is such a richness to be found in this music, so I would encourage you to enjoy the exploration, and let your curiosity guide you!

For more information on WURRLYedu go to www.WURRLYedu.com.

1. Serrano, N. “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Through Music”, SXM Media, https://www.sxmmedia.com/insights/celebrating-hispanic-heritage-through-music