Celebrate Pride Month With These 7 Microsteps

June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate the beauty, diversity, and contributions of the L.G.B.T.Q.+ community. Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall Uprising that took place in Manhattan in June 1969, protesting unfair treatment and harassment of L.G.B.T.Q.+ people. In the decades since, Pride celebrations have grown to include a rich variety of events around the world — and while many were canceled in recent years because of the pandemic, many in-person parades and other celebrations are returning this year.

This June and beyond, let’s celebrate this community, recognize individuals who have had an impact on our culture and history, and reflect on how we can show up as allies. For all the progress that has been made, members of the L.G.B.T.Q.+ community continue to face workplace discrimination and harassment, microaggressions, fear of being out at work or repeatedly having to come out, and assumptions about their identities.

If you want to support L.G.B.T.Q.+ individuals but aren’t sure where to begin, we’ve created seven Microsteps to help. This Pride Month, and every month, these small steps will help you identify your blind spots, expand your perspective, and create opportunities for inclusion.

1. Pause and reflect before using gender-specific language about others.

When speaking, we often make gender-based assumptions that place the burden on others to correct us. Using inclusive language like “partner” or “significant other” — rather than “husband,” “wife,” “boyfriend,” or “girlfriend” — is a respectful way to be more inclusive.

2. Add your pronouns to your email signature and social media profile.

Visibly and voluntarily sharing your pronouns helps create a culture where others feel comfortable being their authentic selves.

3. Take just 5 minutes to familiarize yourself with important concepts, such as sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression.

Spending a few moments with these concepts prepares you to engage with people from the L.G.B.T.Q.+ community in a more informed way and connect with your authentic self.

4. Research how an approach might impact the L.G.B.T.Q.+ community before beginning any new project that impacts a large number of people.

You don’t have to have all the answers, but taking action on behalf of the L.G.B.T.Q.+ community is one way to be an ally. Take a few moments before moving anything forward to research how people in the L.G.B.T.Q.+ community might be affected.

5. If you misgender someone, acknowledge it and apologize.

You’re going to make mistakes. What’s important is how you respond. By apologizing, you’re letting the person know you care and you’re going to try to do better next time.

6. Add a book by an L.G.B.T.Q.+ author to your reading list.

Whether fiction or nonfiction, this can open your eyes to new experiences and cultures and help you build empathy.

7. Take 5 minutes to reflect on what communities you belong to and how you feel supported by them.

When we’re busy, we may not take the time to think about who and what makes us feel supported. Taking just a few minutes to reflect can help you get clear about what you value — and how you can make others feel supported, too.

Additional Resources

If you’re looking for more ways to learn about Pride Month, find support, or become an ally, check out the resources below.

The Tribe — L.G.B.T.Q.+ Support Groups

A peer-to-peer support group for individuals living as L.G.B.T.Q.+.

The Trevor Project

The world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (L.G.B.T.Q.) young people.

Transitioning in the Workplace: A Guide for Trans Employees

This guide is intended to help transgender people navigate aspects of their transition related to the workplace.

Transgender Inclusion in the Workplace: A Toolkit for Employers

This toolkit provides human resources and diversity and inclusion professionals with an overview of legal and other issues, such as access to inclusive healthcare and barriers to employment.

History of Pride and L.G.B.T.Q.+ Events

Explore the history of the L.G.B.T.Q.+ movement in America.

Books, podcasts and TV shows to explore

A list of resources for L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ allies.

Gender Spectrum

Free online support groups for pre-teens, teens, parents, caregivers, and other family members and adults.

15 Young L.G.B.T.Q. Artists Driving Contemporary Art Forward

For those looking to celebrate members of the L.G.B.T.Q.+ community who are pushing contemporary art forward, read on to learn about the dynamic practices of these innovative artists.

Queer Pride and Protest — a Photo History

A look back in photos at a 53-year tradition of Pride and protest.

Penguin Random House: The Ultimate L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ Pride Book List

From inspirational memoirs to irresistible romances, these stories honor the journeys of L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ individuals and the larger movement for love, acceptance, and equality for all.

Pan Macmillan: Your essential reading list of the best L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ books

Our edit of the best books exploring L.G.B.T.Q.+ experiences and relationships.

1969 Stonewall Riots

Explore the history of the Stonewall Uprising.