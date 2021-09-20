Cecilia Wessinger of Mass Collaboration: “The importance of asking better questions”

The importance of asking better questions ~ You can find answers for just about every question you can possibly ask, but that does not guarantee the validity of the response. We have become lazy as a society in seeking out answers. Most of us simply “Google” or inquire instead of researching and uncovering for ourselves. The flaw is not only in readily accepting other people’s notions, but also not understanding the perspectives and perceptions that developed that response. In addition, it is super helpful to surround yourself with other people who are curious and keen to explore rabbit holes with you. It’s through this engagement and fellowship whole worlds will open and new awareness will be reached.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cecilia Wessinger.

Cecilia Wessinger is an entrepreneurial ecosystem builder and founder of Mass Collaboration. Her journey has taken her from travel industry professional, to bootstrapping entrepreneur, into the emerging field of entrepreneurial ecosystem building. Cecilia’s path has included winning start-up competitions, a consulting role with the Kauffman Foundation, SXSW Pitch Advisory Member, as SBA grant judge, and a multiple year US delegate to the Global Entrepreneurship Congress. In addition, she works with Future Agro Challenge (Global) and currently serves on the executive board of Startup Champions Network, the Institute for Work and the Economy, and has served on over a dozen non-profit boards in her local community ranging from the arts to education and entrepreneurship. Her work is centered on collaboration, inclusion, and community culture. Her favorite person is Ivy Elizabeth who is just embarking on her own adventures having recently arrived in the world, though Bruce Springsteen is high on her list.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Japan; my family is from Taiwan, and I grew up in New York City. As an immigrant, I strived to ‘fit in’ from an early age. I came of age in a neighborhood that was predominantly Italian, Irish, and Jewish; being Asian, I did not blend. I used to downplay the fact that I was smart and well read, I was raised in a culture where you are supposed to be humble. While I do not brag about it, seeking knowledge and posing questions do not always make you one of the “cool kids” until much later in life. While I feel connected to the neighborhood I lived in, it was not until I went to a public magnet high school (the Bronx High School of Science), I truly felt a sense of belonging.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Dolly Parton said, “Find out who you are and do it on purpose.” It took me a while to shed all the roles and visions of what others thought I should do and be. Peeling back a lot of layers and understanding more about what truly makes me who I am takes time. Societal and familial influences move us from one form to another, oftentimes they seem predestined. I felt like I was moving from one room to the next down a long corridor, child, student, worker, wife, mother… While they were all part of who I was, they were identities that came with descriptions and modalities which were more prescriptive than organic.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Curiosity, enthusiasm, open mindedness come to mind, though I did consider other qualities as some overlap.

People intrigue me and I am fascinated by them. This makes me ask deeper questions and learn more about their experiences, how and why they do what they do. This leads to exploration of environments and systems that create and shape these communities of people. So often we “google” answers and simply accept what comes up, we seem to be more complacent to just have a response regardless of who or why it is so. I have learned that asking better questions are sometimes more important that having answers. It has been enlightening and enjoyable to discover.

I thought about qualities like supportiveness, being a team player, loyalty, optimism, engagement, and I realized the best way to encompass all that and more was enthusiasm. Being able to consider the possibilities and approach with abundance mindset is helpful in many ways. Many friends will tell you something I say often is, “we can make that happen”. From convening large groups of people, like a high school reunion, working on a project, or attending a concert; a positive attitude will get you further in a more pleasant manner than lacking it.

Alongside those is the ability to keep an open mind. For the most part, our education teaches us to look for answers, solve problems, seek solutions and we are rewarded for our ability to do so. With the advancement of technology, we made the process simpler, but I am not certain we made it better. Getting to an answer quickly may feel efficient, but what have we learned along the way? We focus on the answer more than how to find it, which in turn, has made us lazy about accepting what is out there and not flexing our muscles to be more adept to HOW we can better understand, engage, and learn. The first part of that is being open to not knowing it all. This leads to opportunities for compassion, empathy, and growth.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

For more than 20 years, I was a travel industry professional. My first official job in the industry was delivering airline tickets; this was back before electronic ticketing and commission caps by the airlines. I was trying to ‘break into’ the industry because I love to travel and thought this was a good way to enjoy the (then) perks such as discounted tickets and stays. The advice I was given was to just get a job doing anything and work your way up.

My second job came from a group interview hosted by a wholesale consolidator, an organization that sells discounted tickets and packages to travel agents. I had no idea what it all entailed, but I showed up on a Saturday morning, looked around at a dozen or so people milling around the lobby of DFW Tours office. I spotted a woman looking a bit disheveled, her hair was in disarray, and she had a stain on her blouse. I sat down next to her, thinking I would look better in comparison. The Johns (John Pryzwara and John Fenyes) showed us around the office, including a big white board with lots of names and numbers, which was a leader board tracking sales, and told us about the company. They asked us to leave our resumes in a stack and they would get back with us. Knowing I had only a few booking system lessons and ticket delivery experience to show, I went into the rest room to fix my make-up as others exited, then went back into the office. I approached The Johns and told them they would not learn a lot about me from my resume, but I was well traveled and knowledgeable and if they hired me, I would be at the top of that leader board. It was the only group interview they ever had, I was the only one hired that day and I later became lead agent over Asia & Middle East contracts. The company grew to be the largest consolidator in the southern seaboard with over 30 major airline contracts before John P sold it to Auto Europe. John F went on to start Allegiant Air. I am still friends with both, and if you ask John P about hiring me, he will tell you the same story and about the woman with the gravy stains on her shirt.

The rest of my career spanned personal travel agent, car rental (Avis & Budget), vacation ownership (Trendwest which became Wyndham Vacation Ownership), an event planning and housing company, hotel sales evaluation agency, hotel technology start-up and hotel sales.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

After departing from my last travel industry position, I had a “go” at bootstrapping a start-up. It had varying levels of success from winning a startup competition, getting initial funding then struggling. As I wondered if the project was going to come to fruition, I was invited to the inaugural ESHIP Summit hosted by the Kauffman Foundation. It was a convening of people identified as “ecosystem builders”, as recognized by the Foundation and their partners back before the term ‘ecosystem’ came into vogue. I had little understanding of all that it encompassed and was not sure why I was on the invite list.

Ecosystem building is about connecting those seeking resources to those that need them. It involves assisting people navigate their unique entrepreneurial path before they run out of funding, energy, and sanity. It does not necessarily mean supporting throughout the whole journey, perhaps simply getting them a few steps further. This system level approach includes linking and leveraging parts of the community, so all aspects flourish, connecting and catalyzing for optimal outcomes. Basically, activities I did without much forethought or compensation in mind. I walked into the first ESHIP Summit, realized these were “my people” and my life shifted trajectory.

When a well-funded, globally recognized foundation taps you on the shoulder and says you are an ecosystem builder, you should pay attention. I also realized other people were doing similar things and the difference was they told their story better.

I started to get involved in the community, meeting and connecting with those at the Summit and beyond. Already a serial volunteer, I rolled up my sleeves and plunged into the work, learning from others, researching, and reading. I sought out opportunities to be in the circles where this work was happening which led me to the Global Entrepreneurship Congress and Startup Champions Network.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

The big trigger was getting fired from a soul sucking job, my last one in the travel industry two weeks before I turned 50. After that happened, several people told me how much I hated the job; I asked them why they did not tell me before (!) It was not what I was doing or the clients I worked with (I am still friends with several of them) that was bad, it was how I was doing it.

Not about to let a bad situation ruin a celebration, I went on a trip which had already been booked that included white water rafting the Grand Canyon, one of my bucket list goals. I stayed in Vegas for a few days afterwards and one evening driving back from downtown we stopped for a traffic light and some words painted on the side of a building caught my eye. The message was so compelling, I made my companions stop so I could take a picture. The words read, “THIS IS YOUR LIFE…” and went on to say, “do what you love”, “travel often”, “open your mind, arms and heart to new things and people”. I later learned this is the Holstee Manifesto; it was written by three guys as they embarked on their entrepreneurship journey to stay mindfully intentional and define success.

When I got back home, having nowhere I needed to be and realized I had been to forty six out of fifty states, I decided to jump in my car and take a long road trip to clear my head and consider what to do next. I drove over 10,000 miles that summer, 6600 by myself. It gives you a lot of time and miles to roll down the window, sing off-key loudly and think. I decided to dust off an idea for a food concept that had been percolating in my mind for over a decade, realizing if I did not action on it, this would never happen. I chose to plunge headfirst into entrepreneurship.

It led me to entrepreneurial convenings, eventually to the ESHIP Summit, which in turn lead me to pivot into ecosystem building. Fast forward to the second ESHIP Summit, which I attended as a slightly more knowledgeable sophomore. During the summit, a young man got on stage and spoke eloquently about the importance of community. Fabian Pfortmüller was the Entrepreneur in Residence at the Foundation working on a ‘Community Canvas’; we became friends and I later learned he was one of the authors of the Holstee Manifesto. It as kismet.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I cannot say I ‘discovered’ a new set of skills, it was more like uncovered and super charged my skills. During my journey I had the opportunity to look within and explore what I love to do and what I am epically great at. I also asked myself, my family, and friends (not just anyone, the people whose opinions I value) a few questions:

What am I saying or doing when I come alive? When my eyes light up and you can feel my energy?

What is my superpower? What am I better than others, great at?

I cannot remember what I thought the answer was to the first question, but I always knew my zone of genius is connecting. I identify and connect dots, it might be people, ideas or initiatives, connection was the key. Funny thing is when I asked people close to me what sparks excitement, they told me that connecting was also when I came alive. Whether it was facilitating introductions, planning a gathering or event, tailgate parties at Springsteen concerts or my high school reunion from 1300 miles away; those things light me up.

I thought everyone was able to do this, and I am not sure others cannot, but mostly they just do not connect with random people and convene them. Understandably, people are focused on their own thing, and they may not lift their heads up to look across or retain things that are not their primary concern. As I mentioned, people intrigue me, I am curious not only about what they do, but also how they think and why. I like talking with a variety of people and I remember things about them; what they hope for, needs and desires, pain points. As I have been involved in this work, I understand that in order to uplift a community, systems level thinking is vital. We cannot simply hone in on one aspect, such as high tech, high growth businesses without considering education, arts and mission driven businesses. Techies have children, they want to be entertained, they shop and eat too, people are multidimensional. Identifying symbiotic opportunities helps create robust communities that thrive together.

Deeper understanding of system levels thinking came from the work of people like Donella Meadows, learning about the need to be open and engage from Otto Scharmer and Peter Senge. Learning about different ways to lead from Margaret Wheatley and General Stanley McChrystal, community from Peter Block. It was not as much about overcoming, this way of being is not new, it is redefining and applying it to the work at hand. For me it is the intersection of economic development and community building through a lens of inclusion, equity, and access, to create belonging.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

How is ecosystem building going? Well, considering the term is popular means it is catching on. It is still challenging to have it recognized. There are many people who have been doing this work for a long time, we just did not call it ‘ecosystem building”. Also, it has been mostly a biproduct of what they are compensated for doing.

Back during the Obama administration, as part of the Jobs Act, there was an initiative build 100,000 startups. They quickly discovered a few people in DC were not going to be able to do that, so they looked around and identified people working in communities that were assisting and supporting efforts. They were the early adopters, the “OG” of this work. Through collaboration with the Case and Kauffman Foundations, Up Global and Techstars an organization was formed, Startup America. These practitioners would get together a few times a year, meet and explore a community and learn from each other. When the program folded as the administration changed, this group of people started their own organization, Startup Champions Network. We are a peer membership organization of ecosystem building practitioners who continue to explore and learn together.

At the first ESHIP Summit I mentioned previously, through a series of conversations in asking participants what was needed to hold up these efforts, a framework emerged. Modeled after the United Nations Sustainable Goals, 7 ESHIP Goals were identified. It was a simple guide to approaching this work and they can be found in the Kauffman Ecosystem Building Playbook. Infused in these goals, not a separate goal, is Storytelling. We helped give language to the efforts, a common lexicon for people to articulate what they were doing.

After the second ESHIP Summit in 2018, the Kauffman Foundation decided to support the emerging community by bringing on a Community Activator to help facilitate and assist. They ended up contracting two consultants, Christine Lai, who worked primarily with the national resource providers (organizations working on a region and national level) and me. My role was focused on the individual practitioners working in custom and bespoke ways in their respective communities. We also brought in field leadership from the community to champion these efforts.

A wonderful source for stories is Ecosystem Builder Hub, run by Jeff Bennett, one of the ESHIP Champions and a member of Startup Champions Network.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have a dear friend who started out as my food mentor, Nancy Bruce has owned her business (Lambrusco’z) for 35+ years. When I was looking for a commercial kitchen space, she let me use part of hers. She helped me with restaurant math, supported my pop-up events and assisted me to navigate the maze of food ventures. She also gave me a job so I could earn an income while bootstrapping. In essence, she was my lifeline for a great part of my journey.

A while after we started collaborating, I was failing to get traction and although I still had visions of how I could build, I was a bit stuck. One day Nancy tapped me on the shoulder and told me how much she loved my concept and thought it had merit. She also told me I had excellent skills in sales, marketing, network building and work ethic. Then she said, “This maybe one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. I don’t want to squish your dream, but for you to be successful right now, you need to be a cook.” Nancy went on, “there’s a difference between someone who can cook, that’s you; and someone who is a cook, that’s me. Six days a week I cook, and on the seventh day, I plan my menu. I’ve been doing that most of my life.” She suggested I might consider using my skills to do something else, and I would always be welcome to work with her.

I was crushed. But that feeling did not last long, frankly, I was a bit relieved. It felt like a big burden had been lifted off my shoulders and I was able to consider something I was better suited for. It was just about that time; I received the invitation from the Kauffman Foundation to attend the inaugural ESHIP Summit. I was one of two people in my state among 450 people invited from 48 states and 10 countries.

What Nancy did may not seem nice, but it was the kindest thing anyone has ever done for me. I am deeply grateful, we remain very close friends, sometimes I help at her deli and catering business, and we have big plans for a new project together. We will be introducing the world to her infamous white queso dip!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

In 2018, I traveled to Istanbul as a US Delegate to the Global Entrepreneurship Congress. The city was a remarkable backdrop for a convening of approximately 2000 delegates from 180 countries. The last day of the event at the opening plenary, there was an introduction and fireside chat with two members of the newly formed GEN Space. This was an interesting endeavor since the rest of the delegations were identified by a geographic location, GEN Singapore, GEN Nigeria, GEN Belize, etc. Space was a sector focus and the people on stage were the Executive Director and a bona fide (former) NASA astronaut.

Considering ventures where collaborators were not country specific and there were no borders or limits was fascinating.

Later that day, the Nigerian delegation threw a party (their events are fabulous!). At the reception, I ran across the Executive Director, Stephan Reckie and I introduced myself, sharing my excitement at this initiative. As I handed him my card, he looked at it and asked, where are you from. I told him I live in Tulsa, which made him shake his head in disbelief that someone who lives in Oklahoma was in Istanbul. When he asked me again to clarify, I told him I currently live in Tulsa, and added that I grew up in New York. He then asked, “where in New York?” Well, the only people that usually ask that question are people from the city, so I responded that I was raised in Queens. He nodded his head acceptingly and told me he grew up on the Upper West Side. Then he paused and inquired, “where did you go to high school?” People that ask you that, likely went to one of three magnet schools that required a test to get in. I proudly told him I attended the Bronx High School of Science. Stephan’s eyes opened wide and replied, “no way, so did I!” It turns out we were in school together at the same time, he graduated two years before me, serendipity! It’s a small world, and you should be nice to everyone because you never know when you will cross paths again.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I have definitely struggled with imposter syndrome; I do not know anyone who has striven for something challenging that has not felt this at one time or another. I was new to the work, though I had been utilizing the skills for a long time, but they were applied differently. There are communities of practice developing and redefining leadership, systems level thinking, collaboration, holistic approaches for coalescing, convening and complexity science. We are integrating and innovating, basically inter-stitching all of those and more.

What I did not realize at first, was that few people had thought about this intersection of community building and economic development in this way, and we were all learning together. We are operating on concepts, lived experiences and thesis. There is a story I share about being at big board room table as I started consulting at the Kauffman Foundation. There were a dozen people at the table, as they introduced themselves, they shared their past accomplishments, recognitions, global efforts, etc. I was a former middle manager in the travel industry who was older than most of the people at the table and had been fired from my last official job. I was dreading my turn to speak and wondering what I would say. I will be forever grateful to Victor Hwang, (then) Vice President of Entrepreneurship for his words. He shared his thoughts about the work we were about to embark on, how pivotal it was to what would follow, its importance and how this was 20–30-year work. He said we would not solve it by the next Summit, and we would likely get some of it wrong. This caught me off guard; the notion that we would make mistakes was mind boggling. I was ready to check out and live in a cave, because if he thought a multibillion-dollar foundation recognized for their leading work in entrepreneurship was going to get it wrong, there was no hope for the rest of us. Then he said that we had the best people sitting at the table and we were going to get it right more than we were going to get it wrong. That was the moment I made my whole self-present. I no longer felt like I needed to amp myself up or was pressured to say just the right thing. My imposter syndrome melted away, shoulders relaxed, and I was ready to engage. I was inspired to try my best, give it all I had, and bring my authentic self with all that entailed to the work. After all, no one else had all the right answers, and I was at the table, so I might as well try.

I want to add that sometimes we do not get invited to ‘the table’, but that does not mean we should not try, because perhaps the table is the wrong place anyway. You can build a new table, or start with an easel…better yet, get others to help you build a table, and chairs, and whatever else is needed. We are all figuring it out anyway.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I completely agree, support is essential for sanity, wellbeing, and good outcomes. I started with people I knew and trusted; the ones who wanted to see me succeed. Like a board of advisors, I enlisted help as I grew and as I learned about something interesting, particularly the parts I was unfamiliar or not good at, I would add more help. I quickly discovered I did not have to know everything or excel at all of it, I could simply find someone else who was great at it and ask advice or assistance. That also entailed that I was available to them for things they needed as well. It creates a symbiotic relationship, that is how ecosystems develop and evolve.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

In my case, I was tossed out of my comfort zone. After the 2008–2009 bubble burst, being in the travel industry meant you were the first thing cut and the last to comeback. I worked for a few organizations, primarily startups, which also meant you were forming, norming and evolving. I had avoided hotel sales for some time, but as my son was finishing high school, I wanted to be close to home and travel less so I decided to do it.

My experience working for startups helped me to be more agile. The ability to act quickly while adjusting to your new environment requires understanding what is happening, what is needed and how to execute. Very few people gain that insight if they have not explored and experienced different ways of being. If you have only done one job your whole life for one organization, you may become the best in your field; but that may not prepare you if something changes. If you took a doctor from New York City who has worked in a hospital for most of their practice and took them to a war zone, or a rural environment, they would still be a doctor with all the skills, knowledge, and experience, but would they be as effective? Perhaps after time and with adjustment, but there is a learning curve.

For much of my life, I have worked around people. I have been in the service industry, sales, marketing, community building, project management. What I got really good at was getting along with people. The way they think, how they process, their needs and desires, what makes them excited are all interesting to me, so while the roles and industries may have been different, the awareness and curiosity of how to connect was consistent. This opened me up to learning more which is an asset in the diversity, equity, and inclusion work. Basically, I became better at adapting, so I am comfortable in the discomfort.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

If it were only 5…there are so many things I learned along the way and I’m grateful to have had amazing people in my life to expand my knowledge and awareness.

Everything’s a draft ~ My friend, Andy Stoll says this all the time. As entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders, we should especially remember that things change, and we need to be able to adapt. Also, this is where innovation comes in, time does not stand still, and we can always evolve. Eastman Kodak is the classic poster child case of not innovating and making a colossal strategy blunder. In 1975, researchers at Kodak created digital photography. The executives considered it to be competitive with their existing portfolio and not something that would gain traction, after all, they were the leading manufacturer of the photography at the time and a household name. By 2012, as digital photography became mainstream, Kodak had laid off 3000+ employees and filed bankruptcy. Another compelling theme around drafts is since it is simply an iteration of that moment, we can move beyond the perfectionist mentality that can paralyze us.

~ My friend, Andy Stoll says this all the time. As entrepreneurs and ecosystem builders, we should especially remember that things change, and we need to be able to adapt. Also, this is where innovation comes in, time does not stand still, and we can always evolve. Eastman Kodak is the classic poster child case of not innovating and making a colossal strategy blunder. In 1975, researchers at Kodak created digital photography. The executives considered it to be competitive with their existing portfolio and not something that would gain traction, after all, they were the leading manufacturer of the photography at the time and a household name. By 2012, as digital photography became mainstream, Kodak had laid off 3000+ employees and filed bankruptcy. Another compelling theme around drafts is since it is simply an iteration of that moment, we can move beyond the perfectionist mentality that can paralyze us. Dissent matters ~ During my entrepreneurial journey, I had the opportunity to learn from several leaders in the food industry. Bo Davis, former COO of US Beef Corporation, one of the largest franchisers of Arby’s, spoke with me about my concept. He said it was wonderful that I had written out a mission and vision since those were the funnels, I needed to filter decisions through to be sure I was aligned with my goals. Then, he asked me who my naysayer was. Naysayers?! Who wanted those?? Entrepreneurship is HARD, I wanted all the cheerleaders I could get. He said I needed someone in my advisory who would ask the hard questions, the kind that made me think through my assumptions. They also needed to ask me the simply questions that made sense in my own head, but if I could not justify them or articulate why, perhaps it lacked merit. Growth happens at the end of your comfort zone, innovation and creativity happen when we disrupt the way things are and challenge ourselves to think in new ways. When everyone thinks, talks, and acts in the same way, an echo chamber is created and will not evolve.

~ During my entrepreneurial journey, I had the opportunity to learn from several leaders in the food industry. Bo Davis, former COO of US Beef Corporation, one of the largest franchisers of Arby’s, spoke with me about my concept. He said it was wonderful that I had written out a mission and vision since those were the funnels, I needed to filter decisions through to be sure I was aligned with my goals. Then, he asked me who my naysayer was. Naysayers?! Who wanted those?? Entrepreneurship is HARD, I wanted all the cheerleaders I could get. He said I needed someone in my advisory who would ask the hard questions, the kind that made me think through my assumptions. They also needed to ask me the simply questions that made sense in my own head, but if I could not justify them or articulate why, perhaps it lacked merit. Growth happens at the end of your comfort zone, innovation and creativity happen when we disrupt the way things are and challenge ourselves to think in new ways. When everyone thinks, talks, and acts in the same way, an echo chamber is created and will not evolve. When there is disagreement, it does not mean anyone is wrong. ~ In this polarizing time, we tend to pick sides and think in black and white. Perspectives and lived experiences matter, as well as context. As a cultural awareness facilitator, I am always growing and learning from people I meet. One of the most important attributes of diversity is the variety of ideas and views available. When we approach problems collectively, there is greater opportunity for meaningful success. Challenges do arise and there is a tendency to quell the conflicting voices. In doing so, often we silence and push people out; this is a detriment to creating an inclusive culture. To be comfortable in the discomfort and accept the ambiguity can be a gift of greater empathy, understanding and grace. We use so much bandwidth in an effort to be right, consider how much better we would be if we used that same energy to understand.

~ In this polarizing time, we tend to pick sides and think in black and white. Perspectives and lived experiences matter, as well as context. As a cultural awareness facilitator, I am always growing and learning from people I meet. One of the most important attributes of diversity is the variety of ideas and views available. When we approach problems collectively, there is greater opportunity for meaningful success. Challenges do arise and there is a tendency to quell the conflicting voices. In doing so, often we silence and push people out; this is a detriment to creating an inclusive culture. To be comfortable in the discomfort and accept the ambiguity can be a gift of greater empathy, understanding and grace. We use so much bandwidth in an effort to be right, consider how much better we would be if we used that same energy to understand. The importance of asking better questions ~ You can find answers for just about every question you can possibly ask, but that does not guarantee the validity of the response. We have become lazy as a society in seeking out answers. Most of us simply “Google” or inquire instead of researching and uncovering for ourselves. The flaw is not only in readily accepting other people’s notions, but also not understanding the perspectives and perceptions that developed that response. In addition, it is super helpful to surround yourself with other people who are curious and keen to explore rabbit holes with you. It’s through this engagement and fellowship whole worlds will open and new awareness will be reached.

You can find answers for just about every question you can possibly ask, but that does not guarantee the validity of the response. We have become lazy as a society in seeking out answers. Most of us simply “Google” or inquire instead of researching and uncovering for ourselves. The flaw is not only in readily accepting other people’s notions, but also not understanding the perspectives and perceptions that developed that response. In addition, it is super helpful to surround yourself with other people who are curious and keen to explore rabbit holes with you. It’s through this engagement and fellowship whole worlds will open and new awareness will be reached. YOU Matter! ~Be your authentic and unapologetic self. As someone once said, “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” (Commonly attributed to Oscar Wilde). I have spent a lot of my life, living in roles others have defined. I do not regret the choices I have made; they have led me to amazing places and wonderful opportunities. What I did not fully realize is I had the ability to interpret them. What does it mean to be a student, partner, mother, professional? Just because those roles have been described in a certain manner, does not mean they have to align that way for you. YOU get to depict them anyway it works for you. Hollywood, social media, your friends and family do not get to choose the rhythm of your life and how it looks, you get to decide the beat and cadence; after all, you are the one dancing, feeling and living it. You are the person who defines and answers its call.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Offer more “Grace”. Life is uncertain and can be difficult at times. We are all tasked with challenges, and they are different for each of us, with our own set of circumstances and perspectives. Particularly in recent times around the COVID pandemic, we tend to simplify and universalize complex situations for easier understanding. The best analogy I have come across about not facing the same set of conditions is, “We are not all in the same boat. We are all in the same storm. Some are on super-yachts. Some have just the one oar.”(Damian Barr) There are also some in the water without a life jacket. Offering grace does not take anything away from others, it is how we grow more compassion and empathy. These traits do not weaken you or make you soft. It is how we become more human and connected.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Earlier, I shared a quote from Dolly Parton, she is one of my heroes. When I was younger, admittedly I was dismissive of her since I was not a big country music fan, and I took a lot at face value. While I recognized her skills, I judged her by her clothes and physical appearance which was so different from the city lifestyle I knew. Throughout the years, I learned the true worth of a person is in their actions and integrity. As I peeled back my personal biases, I came to understand the kind, intentional, gracious, and authentic person Ms. Parton is. How she cares about her community and the world, the way she lives her ideals, the intentionality, mindfulness she brings is remarkable. She is indeed, one of the kindest people, talented, generous, smart, and savvy which makes her an ideal role model for anyone. I look forward to sharing that with my granddaughter, Ivy. Dolly Parton is the kind of person who brings value to our world, may we all have a bit of her magic in us.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thanks for asking, I am updating my website ceciliawessinger.me and most of my writing can be found on my Medium page, https://ceciliawessinger.medium.com/. I am also working on a book, and I look forward to getting it out soon.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!