Cecilia Razak: “Put people first”

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cecilia Razak.

Cecilia is cofounder and COO of Slides With Friends, an interactive team building tool that’s designed to help engage and connect people when they can’t be together. SlidesWith is her second people-first technology startup. She loves building tech companies that help humans.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

Sure — I’m a city girl from downtown Philadelphia; I went to public school there, then to Washington University in St Louis. The English language was my first love, and I started my career in academia, focusing on bringing Early Modern poetry (Shakespeare, Spenser) to the digital age.

Then I hit a wall. In the late aughts, I made the (familiar to English literature majors) jump from academia to marketing. I enjoyed working in agencies and with other creative people, but I really struggled in this field. It can be tough to bring your effort to bear for products you don’t necessarily believe in. I felt not only was I not “doing good”, I wasn’t even “doing no harm” in the world. I realized I wanted to leave marketing and work on something I could believe in — something that would hopefully help, and at least not harm others.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was founder and CEO of a multi-city startup that COVID absolutely demolished. We were doing 60k dollars monthly recurring revenue and growing fast (on track for over 1m dollars annual recurring revenue in 2020) but we relied on in-person operations and within a few weeks of the pandemic our revenue dropped by almost 90%. No, really, here’s a graph. Spot the pandemic:

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

To my cofounder and my husband — thank you.

Mason Hipp has been instrumental in supporting, pushing, and helping me grow into these leadership roles. Without his belief in me, his support, and his business savvy and guidance, I could still be working in marketing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I like this quote, that I first heard from the intensely thoughtful psychotherapist Esther Perel: “The quality of our relationships determines the quality of our lives.”

I come from a background that values intellect and critical thinking; sometimes I can forget that people are really the only reason we all do anything. When I deeply question my “why” or “so what”, it always comes down to the real things that matter in life: the people around you and the relationships you build. We’re socially motivated creatures, and without our social connections in order, we struggle.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I don’t know that I could accurately pinpoint three disconnected personality traits that are alone instrumental to success. But here are three important things that I think undeniably contribute to business success:

Support. No one does it alone. Support comes in many flavors but it’s rare to find a successful founder that doesn’t have financial, emotional, informational, (and other) support. If you’re lucky enough to have access to any of these, it makes creating and growing a business so much more doable. And if you’re looking for support, there are so many great programs, from mentorships to scholarships to communities to funding. It’s especially exciting to see more opportunities being consciously created for women and BIPOC in business. Drive. You have to work, and you have to be engaged. Be ready to learn, be ready to fail, be ready to do it again. This one is great because it’s the one you have the most control over. Luck. No matter how much of the first two you have, the rough truth is you still need to get lucky. From landing on the right product market fit before you run out of runway, to running into a global pandemic — some things are just out of your control.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive impact on our wellness. To begin, which particular problems are you aiming to solve?

Technology has stepped in between people in ways that hurt. I personally, along with most people with a smartphone, experience the mental pitfalls of algorithmic doom scrolling on a daily basis.

At the same time, I think technology can be a lifeline — without it, quarantining would have been 100 times harder. There has to be a way to use these incredible tools and power in a way that serves us as humans and social creatures, rather than in ways that control us, reduce our relationships to the lowest common denominator, and hurt us.

My current mission is to help people engage and connect with each other. I want to make it easier to interact when people are in large groups or when they can’t be physically close. I think technology has this power — if used the right way.

How do you think your technology can address this?

We set out to build a pro-social technology that was both healthy and connective in a way that the others aren’t.

Our tool, Slides With Friends, is an interactive presentation builder that lets users join in together on content they create. Think of it like Powerpoint, but where your audience can join in and play along — sending in answers, emoji responses, fun sounds, questions, survey responses, photos they love, and so much more.

Every interaction we’ve built — each interaction is a slide type you can add to your presentation — is designed with positive group dynamics as a base principle. From our “Photo Share” slide that displays uploaded images one by one, weighting folks who haven’t answered yet and giving them a chance to speak about something they care about, to our “User Vote” slide that lets everyone send in an answer, and lets others vote for answers they like (but not for their own answer), our decks are built to smooth social interactions and promote positive connection.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I was elbow-deep in growing a different startup when the 2020 pandemic hit. We went from a big team in multiple cities and growing, to doing one tenth of our revenue. I dropped our growth plans and moved everything I could remote. All hands meetings were the hardest. Personally, I was lucky to be able to quarantine at home. Feeling close with friends and family was the hardest.

My cofounder and I started building SlidesWith as a side project that was part wishful thinking, part wish fulfillment. We wanted to make being far from all of our people easier. We wanted to make meetings smoother and more fun. We wanted to have video calls with our friends without talking over each other or getting zoom fatigue. I wanted my mom’s birthday to still be special.

And we wanted to help everyone going through this to have those things, as well. So Slides With Friends is a presentation tool that’s got a bigger goal; keeping people engaged and connected while apart. We hope it can help you do that, too!

How do you think this might change the world?

What we’ve built is basically a no-code interactive group event creator. We’re ultimately trying to build a software platform that allows you to design, build, and engage in any sort of group social interaction that you can imagine. Instead of having a static slide deck, presentation script, or meeting agenda, what if you could creatively design a totally interactive experience and then play through that event interactively with your entire group participating.

It’s a tall order to understand healthy group dynamics deeply enough that we can create a no-code builder for them, but if we do manage to get there eventually I think something like that has the potentially to create huge change in how people connect and interact remotely.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Any technology that gets in between people can add distance between people — our goal is to connect, and we’re being incredibly careful to make our events and interactive slide decks forces for good. Eventually, as our platform grows and more and more people start creating and sharing slide decks, we’ll need to moderate user-added content to make sure these principles are still in place when people are sharing to groups beyond their own.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Put people first. Everything you do should flow from the end user, not the other way around. Doing this is hard, and to make any progress you have to understand people. You need to know your audience to get product market fit, and deeper, you need to understand humans to know what to build that will address the need or problem you’re solving. Imbue your day to day struggles with the understanding that we are all human — that is, we’re all just a collection of base desires and needs, doing our best. This isn’t a failing, it’s just how we are. If you expect, as Marcus Aurelius did, to “each day meet with interference, ingratitude, selfishness…” then at least you won’t be surprised when you do meet those things (and, you will). The next step is to know this is simply the nature of your fellow human doing what they believe they need to (just as your actions appear to them). So as Aurelius concluded, if you live by your own principles, “nobody can implicate you in what is degrading. Neither can you be angry with your brother or fall foul of him; for you were born to work together.” Basically, be nice to people. Create kind code. If you can understand people, you can use that power for good. We are sensitive and susceptible to the power of marketing and UI nudges. We need to use the power of technology to not hijack our easily-captivated human brains. Instead, set up systems and UI that are aimed at the benefit of your user (rather than just the growth of your user base or shareholders’ value). Of course it’s also important to keep an eye on your bottom line, but if you’re trying to build something for social good, then your bottom line can’t rely on dark patterns like viral sharing algorithms or addictive gaming. Focus on community. Technology is a means to an end. Don’t let it co-opt your goals, instead use it to help smooth and connect. Our tool is designed to bring the focus onto the whole of the people in your group, and give each person a voice and equal opportunity. So if you’re trying to build something for social good, take care to make it about the humans together — not the individual. Know yourself. This may be a more general piece of advice for all entrepreneurs, but if you understand your purpose and why you’re pushing so hard, your product will be better, and it will become so much easier to build it. You can’t build complex, socially positive technology (or anything, really) without a clear path to follow. Broadcast your purpose. Let your users know why you’re doing what you’re doing, and why your technology works the way it does. It’s not just marketing, either: be clear and honest in your UI about your purpose and goals, and how you’re trying to achieve them. Do this for your outside users — and it’s also just as important to do it internally. I learned this the hard way. At our peak in my startup, we were bringing on around 5 new people every week — but we lacked comprehensive documentation on why what we were doing mattered, and what our expectations were for our team as a social group. The team fell into sub groups with bickering and we saw high worker churn. I realized we needed to communicate more clearly. We created a company manifesto that began at each stage with the integral why, and that made clear how we expected the team to enact kindness and calmness with each other and clients. Then we imbued all of this into our onboarding processes, handbooks, and policies.

The difference was fast and stark. Churn dropped, morale lifted, and craziness decreased. People need a clear framework to hang their own purpose on — this is what a good leader can provide to an internal team, as well as to an end product for users. Come back over and over to your base principles, your why, and this will guide your team, and your product

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, what would you tell them?

Listen to yourself. Spend the time to sit quietly and listen to your mind. Ask it what it needs, then offer it support. Only when you are ok with your own inside, can you turn outward and put out your hands to help others.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to talk to Esther Perel, whom I quoted above. Or ask Kendrick Lamar about his creative process.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I write little pieces regularly for our SlidesWith blog, sometimes tweet, and have a linkedin profile.

https://slideswith.com/blog

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ceciliarazak/

