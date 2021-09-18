Cece Jones-Davis: “Open Your Life…and Your Heart”

Open Your Life…and Your Heart. It’s time to diversify in your own life. Take an inventory of your circle — do you have friends who are people of color? Who are your doctors, vets, attorneys, etc? Being intentional about inclusivity in your personal life can help one understand different cultures and perspectives. Personal growth leads to societal transformation.

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Cece Jones-Davis.

Cece Jones-Davis, an ordained minister, artist, speaker, and advocate, has dedicated her life to pointing people to the ALL-powerful and the least-powerful. Working at the intersections of faith, art and social justice, she is passionate about seeing God’s Kingdom come in the areas of racial healing, women and girls issues, and criminal justice reform.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Hi! So glad to be a part of this. I am from Halifax, Virginia, the same county that Henrietta Lacks was born in. My parents and grandparents were amazing role models who were big on education, community building and volunteerism. They didn’t have much, but they gave me the world in terms of love and confidence. I’ve always lived with a great sense of debt to my family for loving me so well. I know many children do not have that experience.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book that comes to mind is The Sun Does Shine by Anthony Ray Hinton, who spent nearly 30 years on Alabama’s death row for a crime he did not commit. I can’t even fully describe how his life has inspired me. To endure the cruelty and racism he has and still be a kind, empathic, human being truly amazes me. He affirms for me something I’ve always believed — the human spirit was built to survive anything.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Be kind to people and work hard.” Kindness is running out of style, and it’s time we bring it back, particularly in the days of social media. We’ve become so callous as a society and I want to remember the importance of random acts of kindness, complimenting strangers, and thinking of how my own growth can help those around me. We can be ambitious and kind at the same time.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I think leadership is about empowering and mobilizing others, and turning the light on them when given an opportunity. I’ve been leading the #justiceforjulius campaign for a few years now. Julius Jones has been on Oklahoma’s death row for 22 years now for a crime another man has confessed to committing many times. Since starting this work, so many supporters have come alongside the campaign to do the hard work that must be done everyday. I want the world to not just know Julius’ name or my name, but their names as well. I think good leadership is best defined by the efficacy of the group.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

Prayer is a big part of my daily preparation. I really believe that God is with me and inspires the things I do. I get up early (before the kids do!) to get myself ready for the day ahead. I make sure to listen to something encouraging, like a sermon or motivational talk while I’m getting dressed. I rehearse in my mind what I am in control of and what I’m not in control of. I remember that 5pm… or 11pm will come and the work day will be over. I’ll survive it.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

The racial tensions we are seeing are a result of hundreds of years of racialized violence against people of color. Unfortunately, it has been the American way. I don’t think we should at all be surprised — there has been 400 years of slavery, Jim Crow, lynchings, internment camps, etc. It will take many, many years to reckon with the harm done, and to truly establish a conciliatory relationship between people groups in our country. In my view, the Trump presidency sparked much of the animus we are experiencing now. Bigots felt safe to express their racial biases because we had a President who seemed to feel the same way. We must realize that until equity is part of the American standard, we will struggle with our systems — and the people who represent and support them. Race will continue to be a tension in our country for a long time. You and I can only do our part in moving the ball towards healing (which requires truth and justice) during our lifetimes.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I’ve been fortunate to share my experiences as a black woman from the South through the anti-racism training that I facilitate for various organizations. I felt there was a glaring gap between academic research and terminologies and every day people trying to understand racism. It has been such a gift to help connect the dots for people through concrete examples, stories and history. Many people don’t understand “the race talk” because they don’t understand related history. I find that meeting people where they are with information creates a bridge of empathy, which is very important when talking about tough issues. My training is not about guilt, shame, or blame, but about helping people understand the WHY so we can move toward solutions together.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Diversity in every setting is extremely important. Having a group of people who come from different backgrounds and experiences who have a variety of worldviews helps an organization remain agile. Tunnel vision can be the death of any business. Diversity adds a richness to a team that could otherwise become stagnant or stale. However, every person on that team needs to know the value of their voice. If they are there to fit a quota and don’t bring their honest thoughts and opinions to the table, ‘diversity’ will not mean anything in that setting.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Reject Colorblindness. Well-meaning people often say, “I don’t see color”. I understand what they mean. They are trying to communicate that race is not important to them in deciding someone’s value. However, race in America does matter, and always will. Because of colonization, ‘whiteness’ is the standard in most of the world for what is beautiful, what is intelligent, what is sophisticated, etc. We MUST see other ways of being and be willing to affirm THAT beauty, THAT intelligence, and THAT uniqueness. Pretending that race is not real is to deny the societal benefit of diversity, so please, SEE color. Be a Student of History. Many of us are very limited in the history we know. Even more, we don’t realize that there are HISTORIES that run parallel to one another, and that to know the bigger story, we have to know the diverse histories. For example, people groups in America were living different experiences in the 1920’s. Do we know how the Great Depression impacted various people groups differently? How much do we know about the Civil Rights Movement or racial terrorism after the Emanicpation Proclamation? The more histories we are exposed to, the better prepared we are to help meet today’s challenges. Open Your Life…and Your Heart. It’s time to diversify in your own life. Take an inventory of your circle — do you have friends who are people of color? Who are your doctors, vets, attorneys, etc? Being intentional about inclusivity in your personal life can help one understand different cultures and perspectives. Personal growth leads to societal transformation. Be a Bridge. Whatever influence you have, use it to help culturally diversify the spaces around you. Take note of your ‘teams’ and groups. How many women? How many men? How many people of color? How many queer people? Speaking up and making suggestions in this area could add so much value to the team. Wherever you have power, extend it for the betterment of the group. Don’t Worry. I find that many people are worried that they will become erased or part of a new marginalized group if they make room for others. Equity is not about erasing ANYONE. It is about bringing EVERYONE into the light. So don’t worry. There will always be space for you.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I’m optimistic that we will continue to see incremental progress over time. We don’t like the journey through ugliness and hate and darkness, but it is necessary. Having hope has brought people of color so far, and it remains critical for the continuing evolution of our society. I truly believe that love wins in all things.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oh wow! I would LOVE to have breakfast with Bishop T.D. Jakes. He doesn’t know it, but I consider him my pastor and mentor from afar. He’s completely himself, has so much depth, and has overcome so many obstacles to flourish in so many lanes. I want to be like him.

