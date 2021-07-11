CATS: The smart way to overcome diffidence

Photo by Zohre Nemati on Unsplash

Believe you can and you’re halfway there Theodore Roosevelt

Many great articles speak about how we can be successful in life and career. Having read many of them, I came up with a simple model with four key aspects and an easy acronym to remember by CATS: Communicate, Adhere, Trust, Settle-Not model. I use these four principles to help my mentees overcome self-doubt and succeed.

Communicate: Succinct communication is over-rated. In a professional setting, it has its value. However, in personal contact, it is better to over-communicate. Don’t let questions and concerns simmer. Put it to rest by ensuring you get all clarifications, no matter how many times you have to ask. Remember, if you don’t ask the questions, you don’t get the answers. Adhere: I once read that “A goal without a plan is a dream.” So, let’s stop dreaming and start achieving our goals with a well-thought-out plan. We need to create a plan and closely adhere to it for it to translate into success. As a great philosopher had said — Even a silk rope makes dents on a rock if it repeatedly rubs against it. So, please adhere to the plan, and no matter how many repetitions it takes, close the deal. Trust: We all would like to think that we make the earth rotate. But honestly, we all are dispensable, and we all make mistakes. It’s an excellent quality to be self-reliant; however, it does take a toll on your stress levels. Doing your best and trusting others to do their best can immensely help with your team dynamics. People respond to Trust with Trust, which is a great way to interact with your friends, family, and colleagues. Settle-Not — Research proves that you have to hear a new idea more than five times to impact the adult brain. Don’t hesitate to re-iterate your concept or point again, if need be. If you have a good idea, make sure everyone hears it.

Life is beautiful. We need to remember that for every 8 hrs we work, we have 16 hrs in the day, that is ours to spend the best way we can. Be the best version of yourself, make your work hours count and spend quality time with friends and family.

(Original version published in Medium)