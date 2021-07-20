Cathy Mignone On Her Favorite Breathing Microstep

I started taking Microsteps as part of the pilot group of the Thrive app for the Western Region at Northwell Health. One of my favorite Microsteps is to visualize a person, place, or thing that I’m grateful for. Since I started practicing it, I’ve noticed that I start each day with a more positive outlook. Recently, I scheduled another mid-morning Microstep that simply reminds me to pause, breathe, and refocus. I’m juggling so many responsibilities every day and I tend to forget about myself and do things that will help me be the best version of me.

I told my immediate team and some other people I work with about this breathing Microstep. They seemed a little surprised that I was reminding myself to breathe — they thought, “Doesn’t that just happen automatically?” My response to them was, “Yes, we all breathe, but being intentional about it has changed the way I approach everyday life. Just taking a moment or two to pause and focus on your breath really sets you on a positive path forward.” I encouraged them to give it a try and some have circled back to say, “You know what, it does work!” It’s simple and effective — and more importantly, it’s impactful.