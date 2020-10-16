Cathy McKinnon: “Take the time to have the conversations with your family”

Take the time to have the conversations with your family. What will work best for that day given what is on everyone’s plate? You might need to adjust the usual plan or preplan so there are less interruptions. I find having the conversations brings calm if kids have an idea of what’s coming up versus going with the flow.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cathy McKinnon, Mother, 3x#1 International Best Selling Author , Transformation Coach, and Founder of Wellness Warrior Coaching.

As a Transformation Strategist, Cathy helps women take back their lives taking them from exhausted and operating robotically to finding the joy, confidence and energy they are so WORTHY of! In April 2020, LasVegas Entrepreneur Magazine named Cathy “ Wellness Influencer of 2020”.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

A battle with infertility and a cancer diagnosis in 2008 immersed me in my journey to transform my life with a strategic approach to health and wellness. I knew I had to start sharing my journey as an example of what is possible when you bravely step into your true self. I felt my calling and that lead me to found Wellness Warrior Coaching.

Now as a Transformation Strategist, I take women from burnt-out to stepping into their power with joy and confidence!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

This entrepreneurial journey has been as therapeutic for me as it has been transformational for my clients. I had underestimated the healing and lightness that would come from sharing my own journey and lessons learned. It is like a 1,000 pounds off my shoulders! I can move through life so much lighter now!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am working on launching my Stress Less Series which is a 5 week program that integrates specific tools and coping mechanisms for women in order to reduce how we let Stress impact our lives and health.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that? My grandmother was one of the most pivotal figures in my life. She was a spitfire of a lady however she strongly believed that laughter was an important part of life. She was always encouraging me and saying how proud she was. She was a true example of standing in your own unique confidence while remaining feminine and loving.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

The biggest challenge for me, as a single mom, is juggling the new schedule! My ability to be such a high performer was based on the organization and schedule. The schedule went from a block schedule to what I would describe as fluid scheduling. I used to have clearly delineated times of day for particular activities, for example hosting client Zoom meetings or even going to the gym while my son was away at school. Now that my son is home, I had to create a time and space that still allowed for these items while supporting him with E-learning.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges? Currently, I focus more on the tasks I need to get done that day than what specific time they will get done. Being adaptable and allowing myself grace has served both my son and I. I can jump in and help him when he needs it with school, and I can get the things I need to accomplish around that.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

This is definitely balancing working, motherhood, the ever-changing policies around Covid-19 and the changes around schooling for my son. It is constantly changing in a short period of time. All the rapid change makes it a challenge to ensure I have the time and focus for what I need to get done daily.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Looking at the week ahead and planning around what could be obstacles or roadblocks. Allowing myself to accept that on some days not everything will get done and that’s OK. We need to be kind to ourselves more now than ever.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

While no two households or situations are the same, what I can say works for me is to be adaptable. No two days will be the same and maybe instead of working in your home office you are working at the kitchen table. It is not the resources we have, rather our adaptability that will change how we weather through this.

1.Take the time to have the conversations with your family. What will work best for that day given what is on everyone’s plate? You might need to adjust the usual plan or preplan so there are less interruptions. I find having the conversations brings calm if kids have an idea of what’s coming up versus going with the flow.

2. Be adaptable and understanding that this is a large amount of change for everyone! I want to ensure that I am demonstrating to my son an example of resiliency in times of change. I lead by shifting; whether its where my workspace is, how we get things done or discussing with him over breakfast how the day will look.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

1.Self-care is more important during trying times like this! Self-care doesn’t have to be overly complicated; a phone call to a friend, 10 minutes of meditation. We all need to ensure we are taking care of ourselves so that we can continue to show up for those around us

2. Remember to laugh and play! There can be so much negativity and bad news, flip the though processes and laugh and joke. Be Silly!

3. Tap into hobbies that have gotten shoved to the side. Rekindling those things that really fired you up before will bring joy once forgotten. Maybe it is things you enjoyed as a child! Dust off those rollerblades or go for a bike ride to clear the mind!

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

A pandemic is not permanent. Yes, it can be frustrating at how it changes our lives however the pandemic will evolve. Change is uncomfortable but necessary for evolution. Yes, our schedules, routines and lives have been altered however we are forced to pause and look at things differently. Were those things really so important? Our future will be better for this. It can be hard to see or understand that when you are in the midst of it however, we are learning so much about ourselves, our world and modern medicine. If we focus on the learnings instead of what we have lost we will be grateful. Technology. We are blessed to be at this point in time where we have things such as Zoom, Facetime and social media that are keeping us connected while we are physically distancing. We are using our creative means to connect in ways that we had not pondered before. The youth are learning to be adaptable in ways and means that none of us pondered. Little leaders are emerging! They are helping their classmates, siblings and learning life skills.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Focus on creating instead of consuming. Create more experiences, memories, conversations than time consuming the news and social media. Utilize this time to open up conversation, teach skills or work together on projects that maybe you didn’t have time to.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I think women are scared of feeling powerful and strong and brave sometimes. There’s nothing wrong with being afraid. It’s not the absence of fear, it’s overcoming it and sometimes you just have to blast through and have faith. Emma Watson

This quote hits home as there have been many occasions in my life where I have walked with both fear and excitement for the future. I didn’t have all the answers, yet I knew there had to be more. Being able to walk with the fear instead of allowing it to stop me has allowed me to make the moves I have.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.wellnesswarriorcoaching.com

www.instagram.com/wellnesswarriorcoaching

www.facebook.com/wellnesswarriorcoaching

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!