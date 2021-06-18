Catherine Tingey of Happy Heart Wellness: “You Need Fewer Things (and People) Than You Think”

You Need Fewer Things (and People) Than You Think . Anyone can do this by following the rule of Buy 1, Purge 2. Whenever you purchase something, purge 2x the number of items you bought. They don’t have to be in the same category. This simple habit staves off clutter.

With the success of the vaccines, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this difficult period in our history. But before we jump back into the routine of the normal life that we lived in 2019, it would be a shame not to pause to reflect on what we have learned during this time. The social isolation caused by the pandemic really was an opportunity for a collective pause, and a global self assessment about who we really are, and what we really want in life.

As a part of this series called “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic”, I had the pleasure to interview Catherine Tingey of Happy Heart Wellness. Catherine Tingey is a Yoga, Meditation and Life Coach in private practice. She specializes in getting people unstuck in their bodies and their lives.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I grew up in a small town in upstate New York and went to college on the East Coast. I moved to Los Angeles almost twenty years ago. I’ve been interested in health, wellness and spirituality since I was 16. After a career in the arts and then finance, I left to start Happy Heart Wellness nine years ago. Helping people has been my most fulfilling career to date.

Are you currently working from home? If so, what has been the biggest adjustment from your previous workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

I’m working mostly from home. Just recently I’ve begun to see a few clients in their homes. The work from home model has some downside, but also some unexpected benefits.

When I’m coaching movement on Zoom, some aspects which don’t translate well. Reading subtle facial expressions, exertion and stress — these can be more difficult for me to see and feel via a screen.

For life coaching though, clients are often more comfortable in their own homes so conducting life coaching sessions via a phone or screen is optimal for the client.

What do you miss most about your pre-COVID lifestyle?

I miss spontaneous conversations with people in my neighborhood, meeting dogs, eating out, and going to movies.

The pandemic was really a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic?

I’d like to see people take a greater interest in their own health sovereignty.

What if anything, do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response? We’d love to hear some stories or examples.

I do think people have taken a greater interest in their own health as a result of recent events. The ‘pause’ that many experienced has also created clarity around priorities — who we spend our time with, what we support with our wallets and, whom we give our attention to. Having clarity about where one’s energy flows (intellectual, financial and emotional) is a means to living intentionally, and that’s a good thing.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

I like to learn new things so during the last year I studied Tai Chi and learned how to knit.

Aside from what we said above, what has been the source of your greatest pain, discomfort or suffering during this time? How did you cope with it?

Worrying about not being able to see aged family in other countries has definitely been a stressor. I focus on what I can control, in my immediate surroundings, within a 24 hour period.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Health Is Wealth -There are few things in life that can be enjoyed when one is infirmed or in pain. You Need Fewer Things (and People) Than You Think — I wrote an article about how to simplify your home. Anyone can do this by following the rule of Buy 1, Purge 2. Whenever you purchase something, purge 2x the number of items you bought. They don’t have to be in the same category. This simple habit staves off clutter. Reconnect: Cook, Grow, Make — You don’t have to be a DIYer to enjoy the comforts of a home cooked meal, the beauty of a plant you grew or something you made. Spirituality — Connect to a power greater than yourself. Cultivate humility. Nature Heals — Leave your phone at home and find a quiet place outside. Breathe. Listen.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

Do All Things With Love — When this is your driver, you truly never work a day in your life. I feel especially grateful that Happy Heart Wellness has been able to serve people during recent months and continues to do so.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would like to meet Master Gu — a Taoist Tai Chi master living in the Wudang Mountains.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Yoga & Meditation Coaching — catherinetingey.com

Life Coaching — coach-cat.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.