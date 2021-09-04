Catherine Plano: “A passion and a drive to help people live their best lives”

…A passion and a drive to help people live their best lives.

The best coaches are the ones who are able to really see a client's potential and to help the client to see it and reach for it too. But there's something else too — great coaches pursue that single aim relentlessly! The process of transformation can be hard. The best coaches are the ones who never let someone give up on themselves!

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Catherine Plano.

Catherine Plano [Ph.D. MCC] is a French entrepreneur, international keynote speaker, transformational mindset coach, author, and podcast show host. She is the founder of Global Rise & Thrive Coaching Academy and a podcast host of the I AM WOMAN Project. Catherine is known for helping executives, leaders, entrepreneurs, businesses, and large organizations achieve greater levels of personal and professional Growth. She has more than two decades of experience as a transformational coach and has worked with numerous renowned companies and individuals.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Mine is the classic make-it-or-break-it-in-the-Big-Apple story!

I was a high-profile executive working in New York City. I’d been juggling single motherhood and executive-hood for about a decade, pretty oblivious to the pressure cooker I’d put myself in!

When I felt stress or overwhelm, I just kept pushing right on through it.

Then one day, on the streets of New York, I collapsed. I was gasping for air, my chest hurt. I broke the heel of my shoe. The contents of my handbag spilled everywhere …. I was completely vulnerable, and completely terrified, and I had to place my trust in a city full of strangers to get help.

I returned home to Melbourne shortly after. I’d suffered a panic attack. Anyone who has had a panic attack will tell you that it is really debilitating. You live in fear that at any moment it could happen again.

So my solution to looking after myself was to live like a hermit for 6 months — to not go out, to not put myself in a situation like I’d been in in New York.

It was the best thing I could have done, because I had time to stop, and think …. And then I slowly began to heal. Somewhere along that journey I had an extraordinary breakthrough, based on everything I’d been researching and reading and the inner work I was doing to put my head back on straight! And I began to see anxiety and panic attacks for what they really are: deception, mistrust, worthlessness, denial and depletion. In short, the sort of neuroses that leads to workaholism and busyness for busyness’ sake.

This really was the ‘aha’ moment for me, this was it. I decided to make some adjustments in my life, which included a career change. My approach to the work I do is grounded in wanting to help leaders to not just manage all of the commitments they have — parenthood, work, caring for relatives and sustaining fulfilling personal relationships — but to find ways to really thrive in amongst all of those commitments.

And it’s possible to thrive, even when you’re busy. Because it comes down to the personal choices you make. I work with people one-on-one, using the science of neurolinguistics. With my own personal experience to draw from, I help individuals to reconnect with themselves. It’s only once we are able to re-establish this connection and work completely with our hearts and minds that we can make the changes required to live meaningful, authentic, enjoyable lives.

My personal mission is to help individuals take back control of their lives, bringing a little magic, spirit and soul with useful tools for merging the new age, quantum physics, metaphysics and science back into our day-to-day dealings as entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, executives, leaders and businesses.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity. My own personal experience means I’m not just bringing a stack of theory I’ve learned in courses or textbooks to the work I do with clients, I’ve lived through real pain, vulnerability, and fear… And I think, from that space of personal experience, I have much more compassion and understanding for clients on their transformational journey. Example: I work with a lot of working mothers who’ve found their way to the top of their profession, only to say “Well, now what?” While they might not have let themselves get to complete burnout like I did, they’re still lacking fulfillment despite succeeding at home and in their careers. I totally resonate with that, and through my own personal experiences, I can empathize with what they are thinking and feeling. I also know how hard it is to find time for yourself as a working Mum, and also that every individual change they make has the potential to affect those around them. Communication. Most people just talk. But real communication is a combination of listening, observing, asking questions and talking …. Being able to communicate effectively is the key to connecting with others. Example: Difficult or courageous conversations can be with a spouse, a business partner or a team member — they can be ‘difficult’ because you’re trying to resolve an issue between you, or they can be ‘courageous’ because they require vulnerability. I believe that if you always communicate from the heart and stand in your truth, then you can have all sorts of growth conversations. Following my gut instincts. Business leaders make hundreds of decisions daily. And while most of these decisions can, and probably will, be based on data, or research or tied to the strategy and plans you’ve put into place, you need to also learn to listen to your intuition, or as I like to call it, your ‘intuitive intelligence.’ We all have it. As I’ve discovered, and many other good leaders will also attest to, is that your intuition will always guide you. It will let you know the difference between a good decision and a bad one, and it’s always right. Intuition is a quiet voice, but it is usually accompanied by a feeling, and that’s how you know the difference between ‘general mind chatter’ and your intuition. Example: There are hundreds of examples of this — it can be as simple as your intuition saying, “You need to call so and so.” You may have been playing telephone tag with this person for days, and yet the minute you get that reminder, AND make the call, you discover that it’s also the perfect moment for them to have the conversation too. It can be that ‘feeling’ when you drive into the shopping center to turn left instead of right and end up with the perfect parking space! There are also times where I’ve joined projects, against my gut instinct, and I’ve ended up finding that the project is disorganized, or I’m doing the bulk of the work, or it’s not going in the direction that was originally set out … and I think, “I wish I’d listened to my gut.” Of course, the project can always be guided back on track, but it’s more work than it needed to be!

The key to really using your intuition is learning what it sounds like or feels like for you, and then trusting it, 100%! When you do this, over time it gets stronger and stronger, and life flows much more easily.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

The one single habit that I have had for many many years and always steadfastly maintained through all life’s changes … is morning journaling and setting the intention for my day. It’s the first thing I do when I wake up — I just let my thoughts flow freely onto paper and then when I’m finished, I read through what I’ve written. When the mind is fresh at the start of the day, and well rested, you’re really able to tap into deep thoughts. Journaling has helped me to understand myself better, helped me grow, helped me solve problems, helped me to make decisions.

It’s a very powerful way for me to connect with myself.

The second habit that I think is essential if you want to live your best life is self-discipline. If you make yourself a promise to get up earlier, eat more greens, exercise more, or complete a project, you are the only one who can make it happen, or stop it from happening.

Self-discipline is the ONLY way to create new habits or change old ones.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Quite simply, your thoughts create your beliefs, your beliefs create your habits, and your habits create your life.

So, cultivating habits that work for you will have a profound effect on how you live your life.

Most leaders talk about a morning routine, and I’m also an advocate, for the simple reason that you cannot give to others if you are empty. So, if you make time for yourself in the morning, whether it’s to exercise or meditate or journal, or just take time to eat a decent breakfast — maybe it’s all of those! Then you start your day having honored yourself and your own needs. From there, you are able to give to others.

If you’re a night owl and prefer to do this at the end of the day, then do that. If you want to be successful at creating good habits and routines, then you really need to work with what feels good to you — that’s half the battle won! If you work with your own personal preferences and biorhythms, then you’ve got a greater chance of success.

Our brains like repetition and routine, which is why it is so hard sometimes to break old habits, but perseverance and discipline are the key. You have to be tough on yourself. The mind likes repetition, but it takes about 21 days to create the momentum… so you have to commit.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The easiest way to develop good habits is one at a time! Choose one thing. And commit to it.

We all know that lots of people join a gym after they’ve made their New Year’s resolutions in January. They go for a month, and they slowly stop going, and let their membership lapse.

Well, the first trick is to find exercise you like! The gym might not be for you, maybe you prefer to walk in the fresh air. Or Yoga, or swimming laps. Do what you enjoy. That will motivate you.

The next thing is to start small. Most people find that when they start to exercise twice a week, they soon want to exercise four times a week. So, the momentum builds. Then, when they start exercising, they begin to focus on diet and nutrition…. And then pretty soon they’ve built up not just one, but several good habits that support their health and wellbeing.

The same goes with money, if you start saving a little bit, pretty soon you’ll want to start saving more. Because of the way the brain works, change can be overwhelming and difficult, and the brain will push back! … BUT, if you start with one thing, and make a commitment to that one thing, pretty soon your brain starts to accept the change, and then over time, it actually flips and realizes that this change is pretty rewarding.

If you want to stop a ‘bad habit’ then you need to replace it with a good one. It might be as simple as swapping the glass of wine at the end of the day with a walk on the beach. When you disrupt the routine, or the ritual, then you can bring in something new. But ‘bad habits’ — those behaviors which can be negative or destructive — can also be rooted in something deeper within us, and sometimes we need to help to unpack that.

For example, many overachievers and workaholics lack self-worth and they’re constantly setting themselves new goals or trying to get further up the corporate ladder because they need the sense of achievement and admiration from others when they reach those goals. So over-working, or constantly striving, seeking the next adrenalin rush can be a sign of something deeper and, while it can be addressed, it will require more self-assessment, reflection, and inner work to really create change.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Trust the process.”

We’re all so impatient, and, to a certain degree, when we want something, we want to control the outcome. But that’s frustrating, and exhausting, and we often create more stress for ourselves when we put all that pressure on!

Once you’ve set the intention, then you need to trust the process.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t plan, but even the best laid plans can go astray, and in those moments it’s important to embody the moment without judgement and trust the process. Trust that there’s a lesson to be learned, a delay for a reason, a different, potentially better outcome to be achieved!

There’s a bigger intelligence in this world than us. People are beginning to acknowledge the universal energy that’s in play everywhere, all the time. And it’s a benevolent energy — it’s here to support us to create, but it also needs to retain its own balance and that’s why there’s what we might consider “interference” comes from sometimes — because the Universe has a better plan — either for us individually, or one that supports a greater good in ways that we might not have considered.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We have recently launched the Rise and Thrive Global Coaching Program to train people to become coaches and that’s really exciting because it offers our coaches international accreditation which means they can work from anywhere — — they can coach clients who come from anywhere.

Clients have the assurance of standardized professional quality from coaching services.

The technology is here for coaching to be conducted easily and effectively online. Having a global program means there are many more opportunities for coaches, and a lot more choice for clients.

We’ve also developed the Leadership Intelligence project, which is designed to offer a way for businesses to identify and develop their leadership talent. It’s an innovative online program, so we can deliver it anywhere, anytime.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

The characteristics that I think make a successful coach are:

A passion and a drive to help people live their best lives.

The best coaches are the ones who are able to really see a client’s potential and to help the client to see it and reach for it too. But there’s something else too — great coaches pursue that single aim relentlessly! The process of transformation can be hard. The best coaches are the ones who never let someone give up on themselves! The ability to be impartial and non-judgmental.

This is not as easy as it sounds, particularly when you have a strong drive to help someone — but the coach’s role is to step back, guide and encourage, and let the client go at their own pace. It’s critical not to impede that process. As a coach you might see ten ways someone could do something differently, but the coach’s role is to help the client find those themselves… it’s their journey and the coach needs to respect that at all times … despite how long it takes, or the route someone takes to get there … To be able to listen and understand.

Communication skills are essential, but listening is key, as is being able to ask the right questions. Always listen with the intent to understand. Be organized!

Ensure that you’re able to commit to client sessions, and that you have time in between to take notes, recharge, stay on top of administration. Often coaches start out as solo operators, and this means ALL of the admin falls on the coach — IT issues, answering the phone, administration, marketing, bookkeeping. There are a lot of hats to juggle and when you’re first starting out it might not be financially possible to outsource these, so being organized is key to being able to stay refreshed, and to deliver the best quality service, while keeping the business itself functioning. Have a good understanding of who YOU are.

Good coaches are usually ones who have a few scars themselves … Who know what it’s like to go through a life-changing process. This gives them integrity and the ability to empathize with clients.

In my own life, I had to completely reassess my own career and start over. This was scary and it involved a big ‘Dark Night of the Soul’ — but that personal experience means that I can really relate to anyone going through something similar, and also draw on my own wisdom as a result of that time in my life.

But the process of self-awareness and personal growth is never ending. Coaches need to keep investing in themselves too.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think the most common mistake is not being sure of which area they want to work in, which results in not having a clear target market or niche.

Coaches need to be very specific about the area they want to practice in. This comes down to understanding and knowing the ‘Why’ … Why they decided to become a coach in the first place.

In the Rise and Thrive Global Coaching course we address this by including some modules on actually starting the business, post accreditation. These modules are designed to help coaches better prepare for the day so they can hang their certificate on the wall and start taking clients, with subjects like marketing and building good administrations systems … it’s an important piece of the overall course because it really sets participants up for success.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

It’s not easy to provide specific examples here, because when you’re a coach it’s less about the ‘customer experience’ factor and more about really connecting with someone who is embarking on a journey. Each client places a significant amount of trust in the coach they choose to work with, and they have a specific objective. Great coaches know that it really is an honor to be part of someone’s journey. And the coaches who take that view, really are the ones who get the best results for their clients because they know this is more than a ‘customer transaction’ it’s about championing and supporting someone to transform their lives and achieve their goals.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

My business has been built on referrals, and you’ll find that most reputable coaches say the same thing. But it’s also important to ask for testimonials too, particularly when you’re starting out and just building a reputation.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

I’ve found through my years of experience that when you truly truly love what you do, you’re fueled by passion, and that leads to joy, not burnout!

Having said that, yes, we can all fall into a trap of doing too much, which can lead to exhaustion. The mind, body and soul are all interconnected, so my mantra is that if I am not taking the time to nourish all three, then I will get out of balance.

So, I try to eat well, I make time for downtime, I engage in hobbies and activities that aren’t work related which I really enjoy, and — most importantly — I spend time with people I love.

My other advice for business owners is that as soon as you can afford to outsource things, do it. It might be the accounting, or making an investment in online booking capabilities so you’re not answering the phone all the time, it might be getting a cleaner at home … As soon as you can afford to, aim to get the help you need so you can focus on your clients and the business overall.

Surround yourself with good people who can do what you can’t. And learn to delegate.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Lead with love. And by ‘love’ I mean understanding, kindness, compassion and gentleness.

There’s a lot of frustration and uncertainty, competitiveness, and fear in the world at the moment. We need ‘love’ … in the form of tolerance and patience.

If we can all just take a moment to realize that everyone is doing it tough on some level, then we can make things better for ourselves and others. So, when that person cuts us off in traffic, or makes an inflammatory comment on social media, by just remembering that we don’t actually need to react, or respond, we can step back. When we step back, we don’t fuel the situation. When we don’t fuel the situation, we create more calm.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Dr. Bruce Lipton — hands down, easy. My first choice by far. I have had the pleasure of interviewing him some years ago, and I have admired his work for decades and despite the fact that I did get the chance to speak with him, I still have a hundred more questions I’d like to ask!

He is a very knowledgeable man, and very willing to share his knowledge. He’s a great conversationalist and good company, and he shares a similar mission to my own — to help people to transform their lives, to be the best versions of themselves.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.catherineplano.com.au and www.riseandthrive.com.au and https://www.catherineplano.com.au/podcast/ for the I AM WOMAN Project Show.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!