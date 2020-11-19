Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Catalyst for Growth

Elections - A global invitation to what is hidden in reality.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When I contemplate the recent elections in America, I am not wanting to see it as 70 Million are awake and 70 Million are delusional. I want to see it as 70 Million are going to be humble to change their mind when radical truth with proof is presented to them, and they get guidance from their higher self and not the ego. If we are unable to change our minds about ourselves, we will not heal emotionally to know freedom. If we are unable to change our minds about people, we will stay in an abusive relationship or lose the possibility of great love.

It takes courage and humility to awaken.

It helps to know we may go through the stages of grief as we awaken to the truth about whom we voted for. We are trusting creatures and we love to feel safe through hive thinking. However, hive mindedness does not give us absolute truth and inner freedom. Emotional healing and awakening do.

What if this human experience is about our awakening to everything inner and outer that is out of balance? Do we have the courage with humility to be wrong so we can be in alignment with our Higher Self? Yes. We are powerful consciousness in a human body for a greater experience of our limitless and multidimensional self.

    Maya Vidhyadharan, Data Governance Lead and Emotional Wellness Teacher at Self

    Student of life

    Explorer of higher dimensions

    Creator of reality

    Problem Solve in Data Governance

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Authentic Journey
    Community//

    Awakening Your Authentic Self is a Journey to Spirit

    by Terri Kozlowski
    Community//

    IT IS TIME FOR A RADICAL CHANGE!

    by Daniel Levin
    Community//

    The Magic of Love Energy

    by Michelle J. Howe

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.