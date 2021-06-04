Cat Janice of Global Environment Media: “Walk or ride bikes to cut down on carbon emissions”

The beauty of this initiative is that it is focused on the bigger picture through the small actions of many. It is a long-term effort to begin changing the way people think about Earth and the real impact each of us can make every day. It is meant to help guide us all to shift our busy lives in small and achievable ways to ultimately attain a sustainable lifestyle. It’s been so exciting to hear from the handful of people who have reached out to say that they are so excited about the “sustainable life hack” ideas we are sharing because it’s been inspiring them to begin that sustainable life shift. I know that, in the near future, as we begin partnering with other groups for more direct work, there will be many more stories to share, and we cannot wait to see how everyone works together to achieve these results!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series Cat! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Growing up in a musical family, I’ve always had a strong connection to using music as a form of expression. I learned to play violin and piano at an early age and was classically trained for 18 years, spending time in orchestral productions, jazz bands, and in the theatre. I have three brothers and sisters and we were all homeschooled. If we finished our work, we could be done with school for the day by noon which meant that I had the whole rest of the day to play music, read, play soccer, and do whatever I wanted.

I am so grateful for those quiet days and late evenings in my room hiding away, developing my creative thinking, or those long spring days outside where I first fell in love with the Earth. My older brother was an excellent pianist and I would listen to him play “Fur Elise” from my bedroom and pretend I was playing it with my little fingers. Homeschooling brought us all closer together growing up, and now my younger brother and I produce a multifaceted array of music and my sister has become our go-to critic.

I also gained so much from coming up in the Washington, DC music scene. I’ve been surrounded by incredible musical diversity that has influenced my eclectic approach in creating my own music. That’s one thing that I would say really makes us DC musicians stand out…everyone is so supportive of each other. We have all grown together in ways we would never have been able to accomplish on our own.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was 14, my cousin gave me the album “Neon Bible” by Arcade Fire, and it completely changed the way I thought about music. “No Cars Go” was the song I played on my old Yamaha that made me decide to do this forever. I would also sit in my room for hours picking apart Norah Jones’ singing style, trying to figure out what I needed to do with my mouth and throat to mimic the way she sang. Her smooth, breathy voice was captivating, and I soon moved onto finding other artists that had similar styles. That was basically how I learned to sing. I never took a vocal lesson. Instead, I found artists I liked and slowly started picking apart their sounds to learn why they sounded that way.

My first EP was released in 2014 with a jazzy, piano style and I wrote about sad things and breakups. But, I quickly became bored and wanted to try to write country music, rock n’ roll, pop, EDM, top lines, you name it. Looking back, I now realize it was because I became fascinated with understanding the genres and how vocal styles, personas, instrumental keys, slight beat variations etc. could come together to shape a song into these categories we call “genres.” In 2015 I started listening to a lot of Amy Winehouse, Lana Del Rey, and BANKS… and so began my journey with Cat Janice.

Meanwhile, in school, I couldn’t have cared less about history, English, social studies…it was ALL about science. I approached music and science in the same way; I wanted to know why it all happened. On my 14th birthday, I got two things from my parents: my Yamaha and an AmScope microscope. If I wasn’t banging out Arcade Fire, I was probably looking at soil and algae samples under my low-grade microscope.

I would watch the shapes and patterns of the movement of the microorganisms and play with soap and oil on the slides so they would blossom as I watched. My favorite thing to do was freeze slides and put snow on them and watch the intricate shapes of the flakes slowly melt under the scope. To me, that was art. The shapes were mesmerizing. During my undergrad, I realized sitting in my honors chemistry class that I was actually in love with the Earth’s art and her naturally expressive and mathematical patterns. My teacher encouraged me to look into geology and GIS and I never looked back. Now, I look at Earth through the eyes of a satellite instead of a microscope.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

A few years ago, I was playing with my band at a bar in NOVA. These kinds of gigs are where you play 3–4 hours of covers, and you’re just completely exhausted by the end of the night. But, you get free food and drinks, and everyone actually gets paid so it’s not too bad. We had just come off of a really great festival gig where we killed it and we’re feeling a tad…overconfident. Of course, though, that night was a disaster…we played absolutely terrible, I forgot half the lyrics, at one point the bass player fell into the drums and we had to stop. It was a nightmare. The bar did NOT ask us back for another gig. At the next practice, we all agreed we would never let that happen again, and we would have to work really hard to get a solid paying gig like that back again. We practiced every week for almost a year, promoted, wrote new material, contacted new venues to practice. By the end of that year, we had 3 almost sold-out shows back to back, and that bar reached out and asked us back with nearly double the pay. I was so proud of us for taking that terrible experience and — instead of letting it bring us down — we learned our lesson and chose to fix it and do it even better than before.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

I have spent a lot of time thinking about this question, simply because I have a 4-year-old, and he is at the age of questions. He is so curious and thoughtful, and I lay awake at night thinking of ways I can motivate him to stay that way. My definition of success in life and overall happiness is relative to the plans I have for each step I take forward. If I wake up in the morning and know that I am doing something that day to improve my relationships, or to expand my knowledge, or to create more, I will be happy. As long as I know I am always growing, I will always be successful. And my hope for my son is that he would stay excited and curious about the potential of his passions and interests and that he would choose to always be growing.

Music and remote sensing science may not seem like they belong in the same sentence, but I’ve allowed myself the opportunity to explore and create a space where they do. The best thing you can do to build that world for yourself is to be constantly asking questions and having conversations with your peers about what is important to you and listen when they have something important to add. Don’t let yourself be bound by societal constrictions…be yourself and you will thrive. If you have a passion for one thing, or two things, or 5 things, pursue them. You will find a way to dissolve them into an impactful powerhouse. And as long as you are always asking questions, you are always growing. Success!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

I read once that, “You don’t play music; you release music.” I honestly can’t think of any phrase that more accurately describes why I play music. There have been multiple times in my life when I’ve thought about quitting, completely giving up, setting fire to my studio space, throwing my keyboard out the window, all of the above. Life is so frustrating sometimes. And when you have multiple passions, you start to feel like you are losing touch with each of them simply because you just don’t have enough time. I have felt like I wasn’t good enough in my musical capabilities or that my career in remote sensing wasn’t doing anything important. Whenever I feel down or inadequate about something I love to do, I just remind myself that these passions are so deeply ingrained in me that they are a release of who I am, and I do not need to compare myself and my work to the work of others.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As any artist does at some point, I struggled with opening up about my life in my lyrics and songwriting. In fact, I struggled with opening up about my life in general. I still do at times. Back then, my new career was blossoming, I desperately wanted to also pursue music and I had my whole life ahead of me but no idea what to do with it. But, I befriended someone in my early adulthood who opened my eyes to where I truly found my inspiration and I became comfortable with my voice. This was the first time I recorded music that I felt was a true reflection of me. In addition, we both had similar passions for science and music, and we learned to balance them in our lives. I’m so incredibly thankful for this person and for the time spent learning to find where my inspiration lies. Even today, when I need to clear my head and focus my thoughts and creative energy, I go to the same place: the woods.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I deeply care about the state of our climate and recognize the urgent need for action. In addition to volunteering with organizations like GIS Corps, I recently joined Global Environment Media (GEM) as an advisor. GEM is a media organization that aims to turn environmental storytelling around by emphasizing the solutions that can and are being carried out by people all over the world. What’s so exciting about GEM is that it is driven by such a wide-ranging group of producers, scientists, policy experts, advocates, educators and filmmakers. It’s a hub where culture, academia and activism have the chance to mingle under one evolving content platform. And, as a musician, scientist and aspiring teacher, I am inspired by this inclusive approach to rethinking the climate narrative.

I wrote the song, “The Ocean (for you).” It is about a few blissful memories I have on the beach, and I wanted to capture the calm, warm, nostalgic essence of being on the water. I wanted to paint the gulls in the sky, recreate the smell of the ocean spray, the warm sun on your arms when you first step out onto the sand in the morning. “Look at the day, it’s never the same bright blue. Don’t walk away, let’s sing the same old tune”. Every day on the beach is different but your memories are always there. When we think of the beach, we don’t want to have to imagine trash, toxic waste, devastated homes from storm surges. My hope is people feel that warmth I imagined in the song and take action to preserve it.

Starting this Spring, as bars and restaurants begin opening back up, I am hosting open mic nights and small performances that raise money to send people on ocean clean-ups. The focus of these events will be around climate action and to encourage the launch of the #LoveEarthALittleMore challenge, asking my followers to make a difference, and post a video of the small things you do every day to make a difference for the wonderful world we live on!

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I have felt passionate about our beautiful Earth since I was young. This is our home, and above all else and politics aside, we at least owe it to ourselves to preserve the land we live on. But after you have children, you start thinking about the future very differently, it expands past your existence and your dreams begin to make way for your hopes and prayers for your children’s future. This past year, during COVID and quarantine, instead of spending my time in an office or driving in a car, I spent it outside in the sun, with the bare earth under my feet, briefly reliving some childhood moments of playing outside. I’m a mother to the sweetest, most energetic and empathetic little boy who loves the outdoors, loves to sing about foxes, and begs to run around barefoot at the park. I want to help sustain a world where he can be inspired by that world and have the opportunity for his own passions to blossom.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

At my job, over the past few years, I’ve spent my time observing, tracking, analyzing, and extracting water data throughout the globe for some really innovative work my company has been doing. This includes snow/ice changes, tidal changes, flooding, and moisture regimes. I’m a Hydrologist and a Remote Sensing Scientist, so my day is filled with satellite images of water and changes in water processes.

The data I have looked at is truly shocking. Over the last few years, I’ve seen glaciers receding, whole islands disappearing to the oceans in the South Pacific, 1000-year floods destroy homes and take lives, trash islands growing, coastal storm surges wipe out entire towns, ice sheets melting, increased severity of storms and hurricanes…you name it. Many models I’ve seen and had the opportunity to work on are showing projections of increasing severity.

When you have someone send you an article or you see something on Facebook about climate change you feel bad, wish you could do something, maybe go turn the bedroom light off you’re not using, and then share it on your socials. But when you get your hands on hard evidence and look at it with your own eyes, it leaves a much deeper impression. And all of the data I have worked with has been open source and anyone can go look at it for themselves. This whole experience has made me feel helpless…how could I possibly make a difference?

SO! I did simple math to localize the problem, looking at the Washington, D.C. area where I’m from. The area contributes to almost TWO WHOLE VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS of CO2 emissions every year. . . and that is JUST from the heating/AC and electricity. That doesn’t include the insane amount of carbon emissions we create from the traffic on the beltway 24/7.

This puts things into perspective for me. I realized that putting on a sweater rather than turning up the heat, or something as simple as turning the lights off when I leave the room could potentially not just save me money but lessen the volcanic eruption I may be contributing to. That’s one small thing I, or we all, can choose to do every day.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

The beauty of this initiative is that it is focused on the bigger picture through the small actions of many. It is a long-term effort to begin changing the way people think about Earth and the real impact each of us can make every day. It is meant to help guide us all to shift our busy lives in small and achievable ways to ultimately attain a sustainable lifestyle. It’s been so exciting to hear from the handful of people who have reached out to say that they are so excited about the “sustainable life hack” ideas we are sharing because it’s been inspiring them to begin that sustainable life shift. I know that, in the near future, as we begin partnering with other groups for more direct work, there will be many more stories to share, and we cannot wait to see how everyone works together to achieve these results!

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

I have more than three things that I actually share on my website! As part of my initiative, I am encouraging people to share their “sustainable life hacks”…small things that are easily accomplished that can make an impact and help us all shift our lifestyles towards sustainability. Some easy ideas I have listed and shared with friends include the following:

Walk or ride bikes to cut down on carbon emissions. And when we are all vaccinated, let’s get back to carpooling and using public transportation. Use biodegradable and reusables instead of plastics! Beeswax wraps are a cheap way to cut down and they make great gifts. Plant flowers around your home. Not only are they pretty but they attract pollinators. Support and use organic food and cleaning supplies! Pesticides and fertilizers are not only bad for you but terrible for the environment. They poison the underground aquifers and kill pollinators. DONATE and VOLUNTEER at a reputable group that supports the environment!

In addition, most of the work I do uses open-source data that is freely available to download, analyze, and extract information or statistics from. It is incredibly important that these data continue to be free for use. However, oftentimes it is difficult to access, and it takes effort by someone who is GIS savvy or at least understands Earth Science to some degree to fully take advantage, or even access, the data. Imagine the possible societal impact if there were easy-to-use and view portals or user interfaces that allowed the general public to go in and view or download climate change data? GlobalClimate.gov is an incredible and invaluable resource for learning about climate change and where you can get data. But even this resource only provides links to some data forms. A user interface that articles and blogs about climate (you know, the ones that are always getting passed around social media but are often not explored) can reference for direct evidence would be game-changing in opening people’s eyes to the reality of the situation. For the millions of people out there like you and I that want to further educate ourselves with hard evidence, a tool such as that would be incredibly impactful. This is the kind of thing you write to your representatives about. My long-term goal with Love Earth a Little More and GEM is to get involved with educating the young and bright generations to come. I plan on giving them as many resources and avenues of learning possible to inspire them to make a difference. That is something that I wish I had as a young, budding scientist and activist.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Criticism is not your enemy: Whenever I get excited about a new project, song, idea, etc. I go into ownership mode. I get protective of it and want to micromanage every aspect of it coming to fruition. I used to write songs and would feel so attached to them that I would never show them to anyone for fear of criticism. For years growing up I would write and write and hide them away in notebooks and computer folders, never to be seen or heard. Until one day, I had to show some of them to my producer…because you know, that’s what happens when you’re trying to record songs. I was so anxious about it and when I sat down with him to go over ideas, he started picking them apart and I felt so much doom pass over me. I hated his suggestions, and I was not open to changes at all. But then I think he saw my frustration because he suddenly said, “These are great songs and I’m here to help you make them incredible.” And I swear, it was in that moment that I never ever felt possessive about a song ever again. I realized that being an artist (or a scientist) does NOT mean you do everything by yourself. It means you create art and the best way to learn and grow is to ask for help and accept criticism.

You’re not alone: People often forget that there are literally billions of people in this world. And that sounds ridiculous, but it is so incredibly true, and I think every one of us can sit here and say that they have had thoughts and concerns and struggles where they feel like no one could possibly understand and that they are alone in it. High school years were rough, I constantly felt torn amongst multiple things that I wanted to do with my life. It truly felt like I would never choose the right path. But then I met a violist in my orchestra my junior year of high school and he had a NASA sticker on his case, and I asked him about it. He explained how his life dream was to be a computer engineer for NASA…but here he was playing the viola because he just loved it so much and wasn’t sure how he was going to be able to give it up. At age 16, we ended up having a very encouraging conversation about our life choices and I saw how easy it was to get wrapped up in my own head. You are not alone in your struggles and goals. There is always someone out there for you to meet that can walk through it with you.

People will follow someone who takes action: This one I didn’t learn until a few years into my career. I was working on a project where some decisions had to be made and our whole group kept going in circles debating what to do, who should do it, etc. I got sick of it and …just started running in one direction. I took off and the whole team followed. A month later, I was asked to manage multiple projects and the team grew double the size because we confidently moved forward in a direction. People want to follow a leader…and they will gladly follow the leader who confidently strides forward. Now, this applies to everything in life…not just work. People want to live a sustainable life, they want to be environmentally friendly and cut down on our carbon footprint, and people will follow someone who takes the proper action. Take action, live by example, and people will follow…whatever your cause may be.

Never be afraid to ask questions: You will never learn if you don’t ask questions. And there is no such thing as a dumb question. Growing up, no one expects you to know what you’re doing. And, the way we grow together is by asking each other questions. Ask questions, have conversations, and learn. Ask questions about Black Lives Matter and everything it stands for and how you can be mindful of it. Ask questions about how climate change can cause more extreme weather. Questions lead to conversations and encourage growth.

Don’t sacrifice who you are: There are going to be so many times in life that test who you are, test your goals, test your morals. You will come in contact with people who bring you up and some who bring you down. You will need to make decisions and face obstacles that stretch your character and push your limits. At the end of the day, your happiness depends on you and staying true to your dreams, passions, and morals. With the world of social media defining and documenting our every move, young people so often put on a mask that they think the world wants to see. But we have a responsibility to show people who we truly are and what we care about. If you feel strongly about trans rights, post about it, say something, let people know that you care deeply about the issue. When you stay silent about your passions and morals, you are lying to yourself and closing up avenues for personal growth.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to encourage people to “Love Earth a Little More.” It’s important to remind everyone that they have the power to do one thing a day, big or small, that contributes to sustainable living. I’ve started sending stickers to my supporters with the instruction to put their stickers somewhere that will reassure this message each day. I’m also asking my social media followers to post about what they are doing to “Love Earth a Little More” every day. And, with the enthusiasm of young people and the community building of social media, I think we have a great opportunity to grow that movement. My long-term goal is to begin encouraging musicians and fellow music lovers (everyone!) to join me in organized water clean-ups. I would like to expand this into schools at fairs and guest talks to encourage out-of-the-box thinking. Eventually, we will be offering scholarships to young environmental entrepreneurs to pursue their passion for the Earth.

When you put things into perspective, you realize that this mindset has the ability to really make a huge difference. I’m truly humbled by this. I know we may be feeling helpless and that we love the oceans, the environment, and our EARTH so much! But, it’s worth asking what if we loved Earth just a little more?

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Lady Gaga! I’ve been a huge fan of hers for years. Lady Gaga is my inspiration for pursuing her passions. She has gotten involved with multiple activist groups including fighting “fracking”, raising money for Haiti and Hurricane Sandy relief, working with Elton John to raise money for AIDs research, she raised over $100 million for COVID response and of course, the Born This Way campaign that supports the LGBTQ community and mental health awareness. I would love to meet with her and talk about what inspires her to be so involved in activism.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!